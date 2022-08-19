Read full article on original website
Zone change denied for project to build apartments in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday night, Boardman Township trustees denied a zone change to build apartments or condos on what’s considered to be the last large piece of undeveloped land in the township. It’s a plot of farmland at the intersection of Tippecanoe and Leffingwell roads. The...
Do you think it has been a sunny summer? Looking at the numbers
Meteorological summer is from June 1 until August 31. The summer of 2022 here in Youngstown, Ohio has not been too sunny when you look at the numbers. The National Weather Service uses a scale to determine whether a day is clear, partly cloudy or cloudy. Think of the sky cover as a number from zero to 10. Ten would be cloudy and zero would be clear.
Million-dollar legacy gift supports Valley gem
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The spirit of the late Jeanne Deibel Tyler continues to live on in support of the museum that bears her name. Relatives and friends gathered Tuesday at the Tyler History Center in Youngstown to present a check for more than 1 million from the long-time museum supporter and board member. It was a final bequest from her estate.
Lisbon Village council finally decides on chicken ordinance
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s official: the village of Lisbon will now allow chickens into the village. The vote was passed 4 to 2 by the village council Tuesday night. Mayor Pete Wilson said the new ordinance will go into effect in 30 days. It’s been about two...
Rising cost of tomatoes impacts popular local business
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – I’m sure you’ve noticed the grocery bill being a little higher and the pain at the pump has been a hot topic as well. One local manufacturing group is feeling the pain as prices increase for one of its main ingredients. We sat down with the CEO of the company that is known for the popular sauce Gia Russa.
New Mahoning County humane agents sworn in
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Just one day into their new jobs, Mahoning County’s two newest humane agents are already on the road. Both Jane MacMurchy and Britney Price took their oaths on Monday from probate Judge Robert Rusu, effectively tripling the number of trained agents working for Animal Charity of Ohio. They can now share the load with what had been just one agent for years.
Local fire departments to buy new equipment with grant
(WKBN)- Some local fire departments will be splitting a FEMA grant to buy new equipment. According to Chief Don Hutchinson of the Cardinal Joint Fire District, Canfield, Damascus, Sebring, and Berlin Township, will share a FEMA grant of more than $6000,000 to purchase new air pacs for their crews. Some...
Donations from local American Legions delivered to Kentucky flood victims
(WKBN) – Local donations have been delivered to victims of the flooding in Kentucky. The American Legion Post 290 in Columbiana and Post 472 in Youngstown teamed up to collect donations of things like cleaning supplies and clothing from the community. The goal was to collect enough to fill...
Mahoning County Courthouse rededicated
(WKBN) – The Mahoning County Courthouse was dedicated in 1911. On Tuesday, after a 10-year, $6.2 million renovation, it was rededicated. About 60 people gathered in the courthouse rotunda for the rededication ceremony. Among those receiving high praise was project manager James Fortunato, who brought the project in under...
Boardman credit union robbery suspect bound to grand jury
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman facing robbery charges will now have her case go before a Mahoning County grand jury. Bobbisue Averill had a preliminary hearing Tuesday. She’s accused of robbing the 717 Credit Union across from the Southern Park Mall. Police said she gave the teller...
Wine, craft beer eatery announces new location in Poland
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A popular place in Trumbull County is adding a second location. Barrel33 is expanding into the Poland area. It will take over a place right at Five Points. Barrel33 specializes in wines, craft beer, and cocktails. It will renovate an open space to fit its...
Police investigate crash on North Side
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating an accident on the north side of Youngstown. It happened just a short time ago on Covington Street. The vehicle did not go into the building but did smash into an air conditioning unit. A fence was also damaged. Right now it...
Tattoo artist’s dream comes true in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A popular tattoo shop in downtown Warren has moved to a new location with a storefront on Courthouse Square. It’s hard to miss the Box Gallery on West Market Street. Owner Aaron Chine said he is proud of the business and its new location.
Employee dies after Ohio steel plant explosion
CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A TimkenSteel Faircrest Steel Plant employee has died following an explosion last month. The company and MetroHealth Medical Center confirmed Joseph Ferrall died Friday. “Our deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends and coworkers. We are supporting our employees with counseling resources,” TimkenSteel said...
Longtime WKBN anchor named to Youngstown Press Club Hall of Fame
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Press Club announced its 2022 Hall of Fame class. The inductees are Tom Holden, Peter Gabriel, Andrea Wood and Ernie Brown. Holden started in radio at WBBW in Youngstown before joining WKBN as a reporter in 1972. He later became one of the most recognized anchors. He passed away in June 2005.
Driver hits, kills Kent State student on scooter
KENT, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is searching for the driver in a deadly hit-skip crash that killed a Kent State student. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday on Summit Rd. at State Route 261 in Franklin Township. According to OSHP, the student was on an...
How to get your PA license plates replaced
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN)- There’s an event to help drivers Monday in Hermitage. It’s from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the AAA office on East State Street. Just bring the vehicle with the bad plate and your registration card. An officer will verify the condition and give you a form to turn in to PennDOT.
Opening statements begin in Warren murder trial
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The trial against a Warren man accused of killing a man and hurting another in two separate shootings is underway. Opening statements took place Monday afternoon in Cedrick Patterson‘s trial. Patterson is charged with eight counts including murder, felonious assault, having weapons while under...
Local golf club hiring manager, maintenance workers
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Kennsington is hiring a golf course manager and golf course maintenance workers. Multiple positions are also open at the Grille including a sous chef and assistant manager, plus servers, bartenders, and line cooks. You can apply in person at Kennsington for these positions.
Crews battle Mercer County garage fire
GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN)- Firefighters from several different departments battled a garage fire in Greenville Sunday night. Firefighters were called to Elm Street around 8:30 p.m. According to the Greenville Firefighters IAFF Local 1976 Facebook page, they found a detached garage fully involved threatening to catch the house on fire. The...
