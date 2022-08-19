ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

New Jersey ranked as the 5th-most expensive state to have a baby

By Racquel Williams
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ib6SW_0hNzKlSx00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The nursery, new clothes and the bills! Oh my! It’s no secret that babies are expensive. And New Jerseyans have to dig a little deeper than most. Insurance comparison company Quote Wizard ranked the Garden State as the fifth-most expensive state to have a baby.

“The numbers that we’re talking about are very high — $32,000 in New Jersey,” said Senior Insurance Analyst Nick VinZant. “But if you don't have health insurance, it could cost you two to three times that.”

That number, by the way, only reflects the first year of life.

VinZant also says their report shows that having a baby in Pennsylvania costs a bit less, as the commonwealth ranked 20th.

“Pennsylvania is about $5,000 cheaper — around $27,000 in total — and that's just because the costs of everything that we looked at are lower in Pennsylvania,” he said.

The company looked at the costs of health insurance, labor and delivery, and child care as criteria for ranking the states. Here is what they found:

Key findings for Pennsylvania:
—Labor and delivery: $11,946
—Child care: $10,808
—Health insurance: $4,688

Key findings for New Jersey:
—Labor and delivery: $14,856
—Child care: $11,922
—Health insurance: $5,472

Delaware ranked 22nd, with costs similar to those in Pennsylvania.

The state where it’s most expensive to have a baby, according to the report, is Alaska — at $37,000. The least-expensive state is Arkansas, at just over $20,000.

VinZant adds, regardless of where you live, not even a perfectly prepared birth plan can account for all of the unexpected tests and procedures that labor and delivery can present.

“That can be extra doctor visits, which can cost $200 a trip; extra tests, which can cost between $1,400 and $2,000; amniocentesis that can cost as much as $7,000,” he said.

And since child care makes up a huge part of the costs, he offers this advice: “One of the best things that you can do is set up a flexible dependent savings account. You can contribute as much as $5,000 in some states, pre-tax, and that can save you a lot of money towards child care.”

Comments / 1

Related
94.5 PST

New Jersey deli named among the country’s best

Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

New Jersey bill would discourage house-flipping

EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- It's a housing title no one wants -- New Jersey often has one of the highest foreclosure rates in the country.A new bill would help families keep their homes.Ezra Turner, 55, knows all too well the pain of losing a home. In 2018, business challenges led to the foreclosure of his Irvington house he was powerless to stop. "Once everything was gone, it was just surreal, like wow, we're out, and now we are renting," he told CBS2's Christina Fan.New Jersey consistently ranks among the states with the highest foreclosure rates: 1 in every 2,564 units.A coalition...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Alaska State
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
State
Arkansas State
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Father Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash On 17K

Police are trying to piece together what happened in the moments before a three-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hudson Valley father. On Friday, August 19, 2022, the Town of Crawford Police Department responded to a 911 call for a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of State Route 302 and 17K Bullville in the Town of Crawford. The three-vehicle collision ended up claiming the life of a 39-year-old Orange County man.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor And Delivery#Medical Services#General Health#Quote Wizard#Vinzant
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania woman attacked by shark at Myrtle Beach

A Pennsylvania woman is lucky to be alive after a shark attacked her at Myrtle Beach. Karren Sites of Pittsburgh told WPDE was at 75th Avenue North in waist-deep water with her grandson when she was attacked. Sites said the shark bit her arm, and she was able to push the shark off of her […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
PIX11

Five Powerball lottery tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday was a very lucky day for New Yorkers.  Five third-prize tickets, each one worth $50,000, were sold for Saturday’s Powerball drawing.  The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball.   The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were: 5-9-11-16-66. The Powerball was 7. The winning tickets were sold at: Digitronex […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whdh.com

Police: 2 dead in boating accident off Connecticut shore

STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Two men were killed when their boat apparently struck a breakwall off the eastern Connecticut shoreline, state authorities said Saturday. The accident happened Friday evening off the coast of Stonington, not far from the Rhode Island border. Another boater called police shortly after 7 a.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
103.9 The Breeze

A Tomato Disaster Headed For New York State?

Putting in a garden is something that most homeowners always say that they want to do. Very few actually can pull off a successful garden each summer. If you have every tried, you know how hard it can be and how much work is involved. The other issue is that when harvest time comes around, everything is ready at once and you have more than you can handle! But this summer, that is very good news.
WIBX 950

New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances

A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Travel Maven

This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret Beach

From sandy oceanfronts to lakes hidden deep in the woods, the state of New Jersey offers a remarkable number of beautiful places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Egg Harbor called The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Loop allows you to walk along a well-maintained path that leads to a scenic overlook and secluded beach. Keep reading to learn more.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Toddler critical after being hit by train at N.J. amusement park

A 2-year-old child was seriously injured after being struck by a train ride at a New Jersey amusement park Saturday, authorities said. The incident occurred at 1:05 p.m. at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township, according to New Jersey State Police Sgt. Phillip Curry. The child was airlifted...
ACCIDENTS
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy