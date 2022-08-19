Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Shoots 3, 2 Dead, Placing Midtown and the City in ChaosNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
How We Discovered More of Marietta's Marvelous Museums on a Meandering Walk Around the Historic City SquareDeanLandMarietta, GA
Enjoy Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike Journey On These Historic Silver Comet Trail TrestlesDeanLandGeorgia State
Related
hypebeast.com
Post Malone and Verdy Team Up for “Twelve Carat Toothache” Merch Collection
In celebration of his recent performance at the 2022 Summer Sonic Festival in Tokyo and his new album “Twelve Carat Toothache,” Post Malone has teamed up with Japanese graphic artist Verdy for a merch collection now available for pre-order on HBX. The latest range sees Verdy’s reinterpretation of...
hypebeast.com
99%IS- Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary With VOL.17 "I am 99%. From 1%." Collection
Exclusively unveiled by HYPEBEAST KOREA, 99%IS-‘ upcoming VOL.17 “I am 99%. From 1%.” collection celebrates the label’s 10th anniversary. The expansive Fall/Winter 2022 and Spring/Summer 2023 range serves to reinterpret styles from 99%IS-’ last 10 years. Marking its reinterpretation of past designs, the South Korean...
hypebeast.com
Bephies Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 7 “We vs. I” Launch Includes an Alternate Green Colorway
Beth Gibbs — wife of Union LA‘s owner Chris Gibbs — has been granted the opportunity to work with Jordan Brand on her own Air Jordan 7 sneaker capsule and an accompanying apparel range through her imprint Bephies Beauty Supply. After the first round of leaked images and official photos surfaced earlier this Summer, it was believed that she only had the “Sandrift” colorway up her sleeve, but with the collection’s official announcement, a surprise teal and green colorways has surfaced.
hypebeast.com
Check Out this Unreleased White and Orange Nike Dunk High
Since reintroducing it into their main lineup in 2020, has produced dozens and dozens of takes on their popular Dunk High. No matter if you prefer sustainable materials, enhanced branding or a classic “Be True to Your School” color scheme, the Swoosh’s Nike Sportswear subdivision has got something to fit your persuasion. Now, Dallas-based sneaker shop Private Selection has provided a look at an unreleased white and orange take on the high-cut Dunk that features clean ‘n’ crispy tones plus a no-frills colorblocking scheme.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hypebeast.com
Joan Cornellà Celebrates "SEND YOURSELF NOWHERE" Event With New Vinyl Figure
Collectors can personalize the collectible with the accompanying set of travel stickers. As a toast to his major upcoming art event in Tokyo, Joan Cornellà and AllRightsReserved are launching a limited-edition vinyl figure collectible to commemorate the sculpture first seen in “SEND YOURSELF NOWHERE BUT SHANGHAI.” “SEND YOURSELF NOWHERE BUT TOKYO” circles around the concept of traveling while digging deeper into the meaning of human connection and interaction during a time of restriction.
hypebeast.com
adidas' adiFOM Q Emerges in "Black/Orange"
Following a first look at the adiFOM Q earlier this year in off-white tones, the silhouette now appears once again in an alternate black/orange colorway. Originally thought to be a part of the YEEZY line due to its similarity to the Foam Runners, it was later clarified that the new introductions will be offered by adidas.
hypebeast.com
Afterpay Launches NFT Collection with Designers for New York Fashion Week
New York Fashion Week has always been an enriching week of immersion into the art of fashion, discovering new trends, and networking with those who have similar interests. But for those who do not have direct ties to the industry, it can be difficult — sometimes near impossible — to get access to events. This year, Afterpay, the official presenting partner of New York Fashion Week, The Shows in partnership with IMG, wants to change that by making fashion week for the people.
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 1 Mid Receives a Fall-Friendly "Tartan" Makeover
Following the reveal of a tropical “Tiki Leaf” colorway earlier this month, the Air Jordan 1 Mid silhouette now arrives in “Tartan” details just in time for Fall. The last time in recent memory tartan prints made their way onto a Nike silhouette was with the Nike Zoom Freak 1 “Employee of the Month,” a nod to Eddie Murphy‘s character Akeem in Coming to America.
RELATED PEOPLE
hypebeast.com
Chivas Regal's "House of Success" Event in Brazil Blended Art, Music and More
Pernod-Ricard Brasil’s whiskey brand, Chivas Regal, opened an exclusive home late July, named House of Success, in São Paulo Brazil. Since the brand unveiled its newest bottle designs at the “I Rise, We Rise Event” in May, Chivas Regal has been curating activations that showcase prominent figures in Brazilian culture. The goal of the event was to elevate artists and creators, and bring attention to the communities that inspire them.
hypebeast.com
Keith Haring’s ‘Radiant Baby’ Wall Drawing Is Set to Hit Auction
As part of Rago/Wright’s “Post War & Contemporary Art” sale. During his short yet prolific career, Keith Haring developed a unique language made of bold and energetic characters that commented on a range of topics — from drug abuse and the AIDS crisis to the threats of nuclear warfare. Amongst his most recognizable works, Radiant Baby, a crawling infant with a halo, was made to represent what the artist believed to be the inherent purity within each individual.
hypebeast.com
ZIPPO Joins the Band of the Hawk for 'Berserk' Release
ZIPPO has just released a collaboration with the Berserk manga franchise. While past collaborations focused on Guts himself, this new release takes Griffith’s Band of the Hawk as inspiration. Working in the crest of the organization, the front reads the English translation of Griffith’s line “I will get my...
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG Returns in "Beef and Broccoli" for the Upcoming Fall Season
Last year, news of the Jordan Brand‘s most coveted hiking boots, the Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG arriving in “Black Gum” made quite the headlines when it was announced to be a fall staple for the season. Now, after the success of the silhouette’s return, the footwear company is reviving another popular color for the silhouette for the upcoming Fall/Winter 2022 season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Nicki Minaj Earns First Solo No. 1 With "Super Freaky Girl"
Nicki Minaj is opening this week’s Billboard Hot 100 at No. 1 with “Super Freaky Girl.”. The artist’s latest single earned a total of 21.1 million streams, 4.6 million radio airplay audience impressions and 89,000 downloads sold in its first week. This marks her first ever solo No. 1 hit and her third overall, following 2020’s “Trollz” with 6ix9ine and Doja Cat’s “Say So.” The track is also the first time in since Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998 that a hip-hop song by a solo female artist debuted at No. 1.
hypebeast.com
New Balance Readies the 2002R in an Effortless “Natural Indigo” Palette
As New Balance continues to push its 2002R silhouette to unimaginable heights, the Boston-based footwear giant is preparing a slew of clean colorways to keep an eye on. The lifestyle sneaker has recently been at the forefront of various creative collaborations, from Bryant Giles’ artistic take to AURALEE’s “Yellow Beige” delivery.
hypebeast.com
Capitol Music Group Drops Virtual Rapper FN Meka Following Criticisms of Perpetuating Black Stereotypes
Capitol Music Group has announced that it has “severed ties” with virtual rapper FN Meka, who recently received criticisms for using the N-word in its song and perpetuating Black stereotypes despite the creative team not having any Black members. Variety reports that the label had just signed FN...
hypebeast.com
New Balance Is Releasing a Bevy of New Colorways for the 2002R Mule
New Balance is going all in for its 2002R Mule silhouette with a full lineup of colorways. Adding to the original Mindful Grey and Rain Cloud colorways, the new range expands on materials and colors for the heel-less silhouette. Arriving in a total of nine new colorways, the collection will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Mark Whalen Presents ‘Close My Eyes’ at Over the Influence Bangkok
The artist’s first show in Southeast Asia. This past weekend, Mark Whalen unveiled a new solo exhibition titled Close My Eyes at Over the Influence Bangkok. As his third showing with the gallery, including his first in Southeast Asia, the Australian artist continues his exploration into the uncanny relationship between object and person.
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at this Nike Dunk Low Majin Buu Custom
Following his Piccolo concept, custom sneaker designer, Andrew Chiou, has now returned with another Dragon Ball Z-inspired concept. Focussing on the popular Nike Dunk Low sneaker once again, the latest concept captures the look of Majin Buu. The genie-like magical life form is defined by his multiple personalities and distinct...
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature "Toasty" Arrives in Quilted Uppers
Reigning in the Fall/Winter 2022 season, Sportswear reveals an all-new Air Force 1 Low Next Nature “Toasty,” incorporating quilted uppers and fuzzy fleece lining to prepare for the colder months ahead. As suggested by the Move to Zero pinwheel logos on the tongue tags and insoles, the upcoming pairs utilize recycled fabrics.
hypebeast.com
A Ma Maniére Links With Jordan Brand for an Air Ship Collaboration in This Week's Best Footwear Drops
School is back in session for a plethora of students across the nation which means summer is whittling down to its last few weeks. And before the warmest season of the year concludes, sneaker brands such as. ,. , New Balance and more are making it a point to fire...
Comments / 0