Manchester United set to make shocking Cristiano Ronaldo move for Liverpool clash
Manchester United are desperate to pick up at least one point on Monday against Liverpool. Both clubs are off to dreadful starts to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign, having failed to win a single game through their first two matches. With Manchester United in complete disarray, new manager Erik Ten Hag is set to make a stunning lineup change for Monday’s tilt against Liverpool. According to Sky Sports, via The United Stand, Cristiano Ronaldo will shockingly be benched for the crucial game vs. Liverpool, with outcast Anthony Martial set to return to the starting XI.
Jurgen Klopp just about resisted urge to throttle Bruno Fernandes after his antics in Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp just about resisted the urge to full on throttle Bruno Fernandes after his antics in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Liverpool. Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial were on target as Erik ten Hag picked up his first win of the new Premier League season after back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Brentford.
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe perfect insane kick-off routine, score within 10 seconds for PSG
Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all combined in an insane kick-off routine for a lightning quick start for Paris Saint-Germain against Lille. PSG were out of the blocks in rapid fashion in the Ligue One clash and took the lead through Mbappe less than 10 seconds into the contest.
Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi set Ligue 1 history with insane goal just 8 seconds into PSG game
PSG stunned Lille on Sunday by scoring the fastest goal in French league history. Kylian Mbappe opened up the scoring just eight seconds after the opening kickoff, bamboozling the Lille defenders en route to an open shot at goal. The French striker bolted straight towards the goal after the kickoff and was gifted a perfect […] The post Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi set Ligue 1 history with insane goal just 8 seconds into PSG game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
US Open: Alexander Zverev out as Rafael Nadal and Cameron Norrie move up seedings
World number two Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from the US Open as he continues to recover from torn ankle ligaments suffered during his French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal. Germany's Zverev, 25, was not expected to be able to play after needing surgery in early June. The 2020 US Open...
Georginio Wijnaldum: Roma midfielder a World Cup doubt for Netherlands after breaking leg
Roma midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum broke his leg in training on Sunday, putting his participation at the World Cup in Qatar in doubt. The Netherlands midfielder, 31, joined Roma on loan from Paris St-Germain two weeks ago. The Serie A club said medical tests had "confirmed the presence of a fracture...
UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Group Stage Draw Details - How To Watch, Fixture Dates, Pot Numbers
Pep Guardiola’s side will soon begin their latest bid to win the UEFA Champions League. City, who were dramatically knocked out of the competition at the semi-final stages to the eventual winners Real Madrid, are set to begin their 12th consecutive campaign in the UEFA Champions League in September.
Kieran Trippier Reveals What He Said To Kevin De Bruyne
Newcastle fullback Kieran Trippier has revealed that he apologised to Kevin De Bruyne after his side's 3-3 draw with Manchester City.
Jurgen Klopp Makes Transfer Admission And It's Not What Fans Thought!
Liverpool have been widely criticized lately as injuries to the midfield have not spurned any new signings. Jurgen Klopp had until this week been consistent with the message that the depth and quality are already there. His latest admission has put a spotlight on the real reason.
Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Gives Liverpool Hope Against Manchester United
A Mohamed Salah header gave Liverpool hope against Manchester United with nine minutes to go at Old Trafford and you can watch the goal here.
Watch: Manchester United Fans Vile Chants Towards Liverpool Bus During Glazers Out Protests
Manchester United fans stop their Glazers out protest to send vile abuse toward the incoming Liverpool bus ahead of their showdown at Old Trafford.
Fabrizio Romano: Casemiro Completes Manchester United Medical
Casemiro has now reportedly completed his Manchester United medical ahead of his move from Real Madrid having arrived in Manchester over the weekend, reports reliable and well known journalist, Fabrizio Romano.
Ann-Katrin Berger: Chelsea goalkeeper says cancer has returned
Chelsea and Germany goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger says her thyroid cancer has returned after four years of being cancer free. Berger, 31, was first diagnosed in 2017 while playing for Birmingham City. She returned to football 76 days later and went on to be named in the PFA's Team of the...
Manchester United Leapfrog Liverpool In EPL Table After Erik Ten Hag Claims First Win
Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford scored either side of half-time to inspire United to a deserved 2-1 victory.
Manchester City Have Arrived In Barcelona Ahead Of Friendly
Pep Guardiola's side have arrived in Barcelona ahead of Wednesday's friendly match for charity. The squad flew straight out after their 3-3 draw against Newcastle in the Premier League earlier today.
Manchester United fans protest against Glazer family before Liverpool win
Thousands of Manchester United fans marched on Old Trafford to protest against the Glazer family before Monday’s victory over rivals Liverpool. Supporters are at their wits’ end with the controversial owners, and recently-formed group ‘The 1958’ led the latest demonstration against the Americans before kick-off. Fans congregated at the Tollgate pub, about half a mile from the stadium, for the planned rally before the game.
A special 102nd birthday celebration
I spent a very memorable day on Sunday with the wonderful man who introduced me to Manchester City. I am talking about my City-mad dad, Geoffrey, who celebrated his 102nd birthday on Sunday. Dad took me to my first-ever game at Maine Road, when City were in the old second...
Leeds United 3-0 Chelsea - Match Report
Chelsea takes a 3-0 defeat to an in-form Leeds United team as the Blues lose their first game of the season.
Manchester City vs Barcelona: Team News
The blow from the draw against Newcastle United would have been softened by Liverpool's dismal display last night, and Manchester City will go into tomorrow's friendly against Barcelona in good spirits.
