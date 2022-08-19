ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Manchester United set to make shocking Cristiano Ronaldo move for Liverpool clash

Manchester United are desperate to pick up at least one point on Monday against Liverpool. Both clubs are off to dreadful starts to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign, having failed to win a single game through their first two matches. With Manchester United in complete disarray, new manager Erik Ten Hag is set to make a stunning lineup change for Monday’s tilt against Liverpool. According to Sky Sports, via The United Stand, Cristiano Ronaldo will shockingly be benched for the crucial game vs. Liverpool, with outcast Anthony Martial set to return to the starting XI.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi set Ligue 1 history with insane goal just 8 seconds into PSG game

PSG stunned Lille on Sunday by scoring the fastest goal in French league history. Kylian Mbappe opened up the scoring just eight seconds after the opening kickoff, bamboozling the Lille defenders en route to an open shot at goal. The French striker bolted straight towards the goal after the kickoff and was gifted a perfect […] The post Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi set Ligue 1 history with insane goal just 8 seconds into PSG game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casemiro
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Mikel Arteta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester United#Gakpo#Spanish#Gabonese#Borussia#French#Nice#Ivory Coast#Rrb Real Madrid#Tottenham Hotspur
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
BBC

Ann-Katrin Berger: Chelsea goalkeeper says cancer has returned

Chelsea and Germany goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger says her thyroid cancer has returned after four years of being cancer free. Berger, 31, was first diagnosed in 2017 while playing for Birmingham City. She returned to football 76 days later and went on to be named in the PFA's Team of the...
WORLD
The Guardian

Manchester United fans protest against Glazer family before Liverpool win

Thousands of Manchester United fans marched on Old Trafford to protest against the Glazer family before Monday’s victory over rivals Liverpool. Supporters are at their wits’ end with the controversial owners, and recently-formed group ‘The 1958’ led the latest demonstration against the Americans before kick-off. Fans congregated at the Tollgate pub, about half a mile from the stadium, for the planned rally before the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

A special 102nd birthday celebration

I spent a very memorable day on Sunday with the wonderful man who introduced me to Manchester City. I am talking about my City-mad dad, Geoffrey, who celebrated his 102nd birthday on Sunday. Dad took me to my first-ever game at Maine Road, when City were in the old second...
TWITTER

Comments / 0

Community Policy