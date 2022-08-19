ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Driver in Oct. 2021 hit-and-run crash indicted

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has now been indicted accused of running from the scene of a crash in Oct. 2021 in South Lubbock. Chano Cortez is charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in serious bodily injury. The crash happened at 114th and Indiana. Cortez was...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Police Engage in Vehicle Pursuit Leading to Shallowater Arrest

A vehicle pursuit starting on Highway 84 in Lubbock resulted in an arrest. An off-duty Lubbock Police officer noticed a person who looked as if they were intoxicated at the Flying J gas station on 4th Street in Lubbock on Monday, August 22nd. This prompted the off duty officer to call Lubbock Police Officers that were on duty for assistance. While awaiting on duty law officials to arrive the off duty officer approached the possibly intoxicated driver and managed to get them out of the vehicle. Soon after the driver left the vehicle an altercation between the driver and off duty officer occurred.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Driver in custody after chase on Hwy 84 near Shallowater

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Law enforcement from Lubbock PD, the Sheriff’s Office, and DPS pursued a vehicle on Highway 84 Monday night, bringing it to a forced stop near Shallowater. The incident began when an off-duty officer saw “a possible intoxicated subject” at the Flying J on 4th Street....
SHALLOWATER, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Police identify victim in fatal Monday night shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a Monday evening shooting in West Lubbock that left one person dead. The LPD Communications Center received a call for service for shots fired at a gas station in the 2800 block of Slide Road. Additional calls were also received leading officers to an apartment in the Tanglewood West apartment complex in the same area.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD conducting follow-up investigations on Tuesday, August 23

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct follow-up mapping investigations starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The investigations will begin in the 3800 block of North Loop 289. The following traffic changes will occur:. Travel in the west bound main lanes...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD provides update on fatal crash early Sunday morning in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Sunday morning fatal crash in central Lubbock. Lubbock Police were called to the 3300 block of Interstate 27 at 1:16 a.m. on August 21st. Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 person seriously injured in shooting in West Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has been seriously injured after a shooting Monday night in West Lubbock. Lubbock police responded to a shots fired call in the 2800 block of Slide Rd. just after 8:30 p.m. Police say one person is in custody. The victim has not been identified...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock E-Scooter Riders Are an Accident Waiting to Happen

I have a darling friend whose job requires him to do quite a bit of driving around Lubbock, including the area near Texas Tech University's campus. He recently, and quite poetically, spoke out about irresponsible electric scooter riders:. I'm really surprised someone hasn't been turned into a pavement Jackson Pollock...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Two injured after vehicle overturns in crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a single-car crash on E 4th Street. The vehicle turned over on its side and came to a stop in a field, according to police. Two people were left with moderate injuries from the crash. The occupants of the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Woman in custody after SWAT callout in West Lubbock Co. Sunday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman is in custody after a six-hour SWAT standoff in West Lubbock County Sunday night. Around 8:20 p.m., Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a disturbance at a home in the 8000 block of CR 6920. 53-year-old Teresa Thomas refused to cooperate or communicate with deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Rollover crash in East Lubbock injures 2 Saturday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a one-vehicle rollover crash in East Lubbock Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 10:25 a.m. in the 3700 block of East 4th Street. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the crash involved a pickup truck. Two individuals suffered...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Emergency responders on scene of double rollover on Slaton Hwy.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency responders were called to a double vehicle rollover on Hwy. 84, between Lubbock and Slaton. The crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes near FM 835. According to Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver on FM 385 failed...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lightning strike ignites home in southwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to reports of a house fire in southwest Lubbock yesterday afternoon. LFR responded just before 3:45 p.m. to the 11000 block of Troy Avenue, where a lightning strike during the storm ignited a two-story home. A neighbor witnessed the event and saw smoke coming out of the house before calling police.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

West Texas experiencing emergency blood shortage

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A blood shortage emergency has been declared for the entire West Texas region. Vitalant Blood Donation in Lubbock has seen a 50% drop in their blood supply since the beginning of summer. The average supply has decreased from a four-day supply to a one-day supply. With local stock dwindling, our hospitals are feeling the shortage the most.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

City of Lubbock announces remaining 2022 ‘Food Truck Alley’ event dates

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In an effort to educate and build Lubbock’s growing food truck community, the City’s Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department have partnered with the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center to bring Lubbock citizens ‘Food Truck Alley. The City first started ‘Food...
LUBBOCK, TX

