Sega releases full list of games for the Genesis Mini 2
Ahead of the launch of the Genesis Mini 2 this October 27th, Sega has published the full list of 60 games coming to the console. While the video game company had previously stated that the Mini 2 would be launched only in Japan and North America, Europe recently made the cut as well.
Engadget
'Everywhere' is a new 'multi-world' game from GTA producer Leslie Benzies
Gamescom 2022 opened with the reveal of Everywhere, a new game from Grand Theft Auto producer Leslie Benzies. "We want the community to build this. We want it to be their world. We want them to tell their stories in our game," Benzies said before sharing a trailer that seemed to show off two very different games.
ComicBook
Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Finally Reveals What The Song of Ice and Fire Actually Is
While television viewers know George R.R. Martin's fantasy saga as Game of Thrones, fans of Martin's novels know that it is called A Song of Ice and Fire. It's a mysterious title, mentioned but never fully explained in the five books in the series thus far. Tonight, HBO premiered the first episode of its new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, based on Martin's Targaryen family history titled Fire & Blood. In this first episode, Martin finally reveals what the "song of fire and ice" actually is and the revelation recontextualizes the entire Game of Thrones saga to date. SPOILERS follow for the first episode of House of the Dragon.
ComicBook
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Slick Sailor Moon Cosplay
Megan Thee Stallion has shown some major love for her anime favorites in the past, and now she's gone to the next level by taking on a full Sailor Moon cosplay makeover for a special new concert in Japan! The musician has been very vocal about her love and support for anime in the past, and recently made her way to Japan for a special new concert. First the artist revealed that she finally was able to make it out to the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure exhibit, but that was far from the only bits of anime celebration she made for the occasion.
Ars Technica
Saints Row game review: An open-world mess beyond redemption
The Saints Row series emerged in the Xbox 360 era as a cheeky, irreverent response to the likes of Grand Theft Auto. By its fourth game, however, the open-world series' cars, heists, sex-toys-as-weapons gimmick, and explosive gunfights had seemingly run out of new directions to go. Previews suggested that this...
hypebeast.com
CASETiFY’s New Collaboration Honors Iconic ‘Street Fighter’ Franchise
CASETiFY is celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Street Fighter video game franchise in its latest collection. The tech accessory company has unveiled a lineup of cases and other products featuring imagery from the Japanese game, which received its first installment in 1987. Leading the product lineup is the Chun-Li...
hypebeast.com
'Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic' Remake Reportedly Lands at New Developer
New reports suggest that the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake has now landed at another developer. The game was originally handled by Aspyr Media, which decided to delay it indefinitely back in July following the forced departures of two of the studio’s directors. Bloomberg was first...
Fans are still making sequels to FromSoftware's '90s RPG series
King's Field's 22-year-old construction set is still in use today. Finding the Eye of Horus and placing it on an altar in Trismegistus is an unforgettable event. The entire world fades away before returning as a warped version of itself, cloaked in ominous purple hues. It feels like the kind of trick Trismegistus just shouldn't be able to pull off, considering how it was made: as an original adventure built with the 22-year-old Sword of Moonlight: King's Field Making Tool, a dungeon crawler construction set released on PC by FromSoftware long before Dark Souls or Elden Ring.
hypebeast.com
Sony Reportedly Developing 'Days Gone' Film Adaptation With 'X-Men: First Class' Writer
Sony is reportedly tapping X-Men: First Class writer Sheldon Turner to adapt Days Gone into a film, with Outlanders‘ Sam Heughan set to star as the lead. According to a new report from Deadline, the video game giant is hoping to follow on the success of Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg‘s Uncharted by adapting another one of its video games into a live-action film, much like its current work with HBO on The Last of Us.
hypebeast.com
Sony Introduces New PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge Controller
During the opening day of Gamescom 2022, Sony introduced the latest addition to its PlayStation 5 peripheral range. The “Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge” controller offers an upgraded design with a variety of customization options. The upcoming controller features two function buttons below the analog sticks, swappable stick...
The 13 hardest PC games, according to the PC Gamer staff
I was 14 when Sephiroth kicked my ass in Kingdom Hearts 2. I had zero context for who he was or why he was built to be one of the hardest fights in the game. He was the only obstacle between me and my 100% completion, so I spent hours and hours dying to him for the one chance I could find an opening to take him out.
hypebeast.com
Sony to Release PlayStation VR2 Headset Early 2023
After offering a first look earlier this year, Sony has now officially announced an “early 2023” release window for its PlayStation VR2 headset. The second iteration of PlayStation‘s flagship virtual reality headset promises to be a significant upgrade, offering up to 4K resolution, a 120 HZ refresh rate, 110-degree field of view, and over 20 VR games at launch including No Man’s Sky and Resident Evil Village.
Box Office: ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ Crushes Idris Elba’s ‘Beast’ With $21 Million Debut
“Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” topped the box office in its debut, beating expectations by collecting an impressive $21 million in North American ticket sales. The anime film, playing on 3,007 screens, is being distributed domestically by Crunchyroll, which specializes in anime film and television. “Super Hero” is a necessary bright spot in an otherwise dreary August at the box office. The newest “Dragon Ball Super” installment earned twice as much as the weekend’s other new nationwide release, Universal’s survival thriller “Beast,” starring Idris Elba. Dinged by mixed reviews, “Beast” opened to a modest $11.5 million from 3,743 North American cinemas. “We’re...
hypebeast.com
'PGA Tour 2K23' Sets an Official Release Date
2K Games has officially announced the release date for the upcoming golf simulation title, PGA Tour 2K23. It was recently announced that legendary golf champion Tiger Woods was chosen to be the cover athlete of the game. The announcement comes as no surprise since he had previously signed a multi-year deal with 2K Games. This will mark the first time since Tiger Woods PGA Tour 14 that he is being featured in a video game.
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at this Nike Dunk Low Majin Buu Custom
Following his Piccolo concept, custom sneaker designer, Andrew Chiou, has now returned with another Dragon Ball Z-inspired concept. Focussing on the popular Nike Dunk Low sneaker once again, the latest concept captures the look of Majin Buu. The genie-like magical life form is defined by his multiple personalities and distinct...
Game of Thrones effect fires up reissues of ‘lost’ fantasy fiction classics
It is a lyrical, beautiful fantasy story about a mythical beast who sets out on a quest into a world that no longer believes in her to find out if she is truly the last of her kind. Published in 1968, The Last Unicorn by Peter S Beagle spawned an...
hypebeast.com
Joan Cornellà Celebrates "SEND YOURSELF NOWHERE" Event With New Vinyl Figure
Collectors can personalize the collectible with the accompanying set of travel stickers. As a toast to his major upcoming art event in Tokyo, Joan Cornellà and AllRightsReserved are launching a limited-edition vinyl figure collectible to commemorate the sculpture first seen in “SEND YOURSELF NOWHERE BUT SHANGHAI.” “SEND YOURSELF NOWHERE BUT TOKYO” circles around the concept of traveling while digging deeper into the meaning of human connection and interaction during a time of restriction.
hypebeast.com
Nike Dunk Low Is Releasing in Tonal Greys for Fall
Continues to expand its Dunk Low lineup, revealing a tonal colorway for the upcoming Fall season. Just recently, the sportswear giant released a new Dunk Low dipped in “Metallic Silver.” On a similar color scheme, the shoe is now arriving in a two-toned grey iteration. The low-top silhouette...
hypebeast.com
ZIPPO Joins the Band of the Hawk for 'Berserk' Release
ZIPPO has just released a collaboration with the Berserk manga franchise. While past collaborations focused on Guts himself, this new release takes Griffith’s Band of the Hawk as inspiration. Working in the crest of the organization, the front reads the English translation of Griffith’s line “I will get my...
wmagazine.com
The Winners and Losers of House of the Dragon’s First Episode
HBO really put Game of Thrones fans through the ringer in the last few years of the show’s run. One might think we’d learn our lessons and avoid letting Westeros take hold of us once more. But when that voiceover started on Sunday night, it became obvious that all the memories and sins of Thrones failed final season and disappointing last episode would be quickly forgotten and easily forgiven. Even the crashing of HBO’s site, an inevitability during big events at this point (and honestly, something they should probably look into), was met with a few frustrated tweets, but mostly patience as people eagerly waited to be transported back into the mind of George R.R. Martin.
