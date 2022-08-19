'I'm not super happy': Dina Asher-Smith vows to improve after claiming silver medal in European Championships 200m... as sprinter sets next target following 'up and down season'

Three years and counting. There will surely come a time when Dina Asher-Smith resumes her business of winning major races, but for now the baffling drought around Britain’s best-known athlete has extended to a duration no one thought likely.

To say she was a heavy favourite to stop the clock on Friday night would be a huge understatement, in evaluation of her standing against the remainder of the field for the European 200m final.

But as with so much that has happened to her since she won the world title in 2019, great promise was followed by an underwhelming finish. In this instance it meant emerging onto the straight only a fraction behind the notoriously quick starter Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland, before failing to engage her usual turbo boost on the push to the finish. Where we are used to seeing Asher-Smith swing off the bend like a stone from a sling shot, this time she simply did not respond.

Dina Asher-Smith claimed the silver medal in the European Women's 200m final in Munich

Despite qualifying fastest for the final by a full 0.2sec, and indeed being the only woman of the eight to go beneath 22sec this year, or any other for that matter, she crossed for silver in 22.43sec – a time that smacked of fatigue in a brutally busy summer. Kambundji took gold in 22.32sec, adding to the silver she won in the 100m.

For Asher-Smith, the season can hardly be considered a severe failure when it has included a world bronze for the 200m and a personal best in the 100m. But by her standards, most reviews will point to the frustration she likely feels at not taking an individual gold in Germany, having previously withdrawn from the Commonwealth Games with injury. That in a campaign which also saw her lose her British sprint crown to Daryll Neita.

While there was an element of misfortune in how she lost the 100 final in Munich – Asher-Smith suffered cramps that she linked to her period – the 200m defeat appeared to be a more clear-cut case of being beaten by the faster woman on the night.

Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland claimed the gold medal in Friday's showpiece race

Asher-Smith and Kambundji embrace after the former's victory at the Olympiastadion

She said: ‘I'm not super happy with silver but Mujinga put together a better race. Congratulations to her but I'm not super happy. I know I am in better shape than that but at the same time I came second.

‘It's been an up and down (season) but it's been a good year for me. My next target is to run 10.7s so I look forward to chasing that into September but it's been up and down. I'm not so happy with a silver. I have to take it.’

Britain’s Jodie Williams was fourth. Earlier, Laura Muir dominated the 1500m on her way to taking her second gold medal at the distance in the space of 12 days, following victory in the Commonwealth Games.

As with that previous triumph, only Northern Ireland’s Ciara Mageean staged a significant challenge to the Scot, but once again she was burnt off on the final bend.

Great Britain's Laura Muir claimed her second gold medal in 12 days after victory in 1500m

Muir becomes fourth British woman to win European and Commonwealth gold in same year

In winning, Muir joined Sally Gunnell, Denise Lewis and Paula Radcliffe as the only British woman in the past 50 years to take both European and Commonwealth gold in the same year, and stands alone for doing so in the same season as taking a bronze at the worlds. She is amassing an immense body of work.

‘I said I wanted a medal at all three but to get two golds I am so happy,’ said Muir. ‘This was (mentally) the most difficult race I have run.’

A short while later, Zharnel Hughes, who won 100m silver earlier in the week, took 200m gold in 20.07sec ahead of his second-placed team-mate Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake.

Lawrence Okoye claimed bronze for Britain in the discus.