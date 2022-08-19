ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Hope you ready to cry about another losing season': Zaire Franklin calls Jamaal Williams 'a bum'

By Matthew VanTryon, Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
Zaire Franklin isn't having it.

The Colts linebacker took to Twitter when the NFL tweeted a Hard Knocks clip of the Lions practice with the Colts earlier this week. It showed running back Jamaal Williams going against Franklin and exchanging words.

"You can't guard without holding," Williams says after one rep where Franklin broke up a pass. Later, he tells Franklin, "You ain't there. You ain't getting there."

Colts camp observations:Defense struggles with Lions' trickery, physical play

Franklin took to Twitter, saying, "Only in this league can a bum lose 3 reps in a row and still yell like he won ... hope you ready to cry about another losing season champ"

Franklin is entering his fifth season with Indianapolis. Last season, he had 40 tackles and an interception. Williams in in his sixth NFL season and second with the Lions.

