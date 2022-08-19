ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Monkeypox vaccines to be finished at west Michigan company

By Christina Hall, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

A west Michigan company will be filling and finishing Jynneos vaccines that are being administered in the monkeypox outbreak after it entered into an agreement with the Denmark-based vaccine company.

Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing will complete the vaccine manufacturing for Bavarian Nordic to fill and finish the vaccines, expediting deliveries in the U.S. and freeing up capacity for other countries, according to announcements by both companies.

Bavarian Nordic received an additional order for 2.5 million doses of the vaccine from the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority last month, which will be filled at the Michigan site using bulk vaccine already manufactured and invoiced under previous contracts with the U.S. authority, according to the company's release .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yDQXM_0hNzJxmE00

The tech transfer of the production process has been initiated. The aim is to complete that transfer within three months, allowing the Michigan company to start manufacturing later this year, Bavarian Nordic said.

The Michigan company also worked with the federal government to accelerate the manufacturing of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. Tom Ross, president and CEO of the Grand Rapids-based company, said in a release it is putting forth "all efforts possible to accelerate the manufacturing of the (monkeypox) vaccine.”

More: Michigan monkeypox cases quadruple in 3 weeks as vaccine rules change, access improves

More: Listen to the 'On The Line' podcast: Monkeypox, the other outbreak

This week, the company announced completion of the installation of two new fill lines, saying it has three fill lines available and triple the capacity. It will dedicate one fill line and associated manufacturing staff to produce as much of the monkeypox vaccine as needed. The company said production of other client products will not be impacted.

Michigan currently has 126 monkeypox cases and has received about 8,800 vials of the Jynneos vaccine, according the state health department . The United States has recorded more than 14,000 cases, with more than 41,000 cases globally , according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Staff writer Kristen Jordan Shamus contributed to this report.

Contact Christina Hall: chall@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter: @challreporter.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to the Free Press .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Monkeypox vaccines to be finished at west Michigan company

Comments / 0

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Mysterious illness killing dogs in northern Michigan has state, feds investigating

Local, state and federal agencies are urgently investigating a mysterious illness — what the state said has canine parvovirus-like symptoms — that has been killing dozens of dogs in northern Michigan. Animal control officials said Monday the cause is unclear. It's also unknown whether it is related to illnesses in dogs reported in Europe as early as 2019 — or whether it can be contracted by humans. ...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Ford to cut up to 3,000 salaried jobs, a 'significant' percentage in Michigan

Over the next few days, thousands of Ford Motor Co. salaried workers will be let go, the bulk of them in Michigan, as the company trims costs and continues to reorganize and transform its business model.  In a memo sent to about 31,000 Ford employees in North America on Monday, Executive Chair Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley explained that to "tackle all aspects of costs — from materials to those related to quality," Ford will reduce its salaried workforce by 2,000...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Business
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Michigan Industry
Local
Michigan Vaccines
The Detroit Free Press

Get COVID-19 booster now — or wait for new vaccine formula? We asked the experts

Pfizer and its German-based partner BioNTech applied this week to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration seeking approval for authorization of a COVID-19 booster formulated to target both the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and the BA.4/BA.5 omicron subvariants.  The company is targeting adults and adolescents ages 12 and older for the bivalent booster, promising to begin shipments of the updated vaccine "immediately pending...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan officials tweak subsidies for 4 big Dan Gilbert projects in Detroit

Development officials in Lansing approved changes Tuesday to state-level subsidies for four Dan Gilbert building projects in downtown Detroit, although kept the maximum possible amount of the $618 million in tax-capture subsidies the same. State officials with the quasi-governmental Michigan Strategic Fund voted for a request from Gilbert's real estate firm, Bedrock, to tweak terms of a so-called Transformational Brownfield Plan of...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Stakes are high for Detroit renters living in foreclosed homes as auction nears

About 1,000 non-owner-occupied homes in Detroit, including rental properties, went into tax foreclosure this year — a big uptick from right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. At the same time, the number of owner-occupied properties in the city that are headed to the Wayne County Treasurer's fall auction this year remains around pre-pandemic levels — an indicator that programs meant to keep those homes from foreclosure are working.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#West Michigan#Fill And Finish#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Diseases#General Health#Bavarian Nordic#The Johnson Johnson
The Detroit Free Press

Coronavirus Watch: Booster now — or wait?

One really big perk of my job is having access to journalists who are among the best in the biz. They've worked in the field for years — in many cases, decades.  So last week I reached out to my friend and colleague, Kristen Jordan Shamus. She's our health reporter, in charge of a gamut of different issues, including COVID-19. I asked her: ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Industry
The Detroit Free Press

Autotrader releases 2022 top 10 best cars for dogs: What sets them apart

For many dog owners, making sure Fido fits in the car is one of the key considerations when making a vehicle purchase. Yet many car shoppers don't bring Fido along to the dealership for a test drive. To help with that, car shopping site Autotrader released its ninth annual list of the Best Cars for Dog Lovers on Tuesday, just in time for National Dog Day on Friday. Two of the Detroit Three automakers made the list. ...
PETS
The Detroit Free Press

The first Sports & Social DraftKings to open this fall at Somerset Collection

This fall, the Somerset Collection in Troy will be home to a new Sports & Social DraftKings venue, the two companies announced on Monday. The location announcement comes more than a year after DraftKings and Live! Hospitality & Entertainment's Sports & Social announced they'd bring the concept to metro Detroit. It's the first location in the country for the collaborating brands, although Sports and Social has locations nationwide.
TROY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy