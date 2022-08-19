Beedon’s Buddies: Hosted by Scott Beedon, with guest Yvonne Markel, Fall Harvest Days – August 26th, 27th, & 28th, St. Clair County Farm Museum

Read full article on original website
Michigan State Fair returns for 10 year anniversary, adds rides, new exhibits
(WXYZ) — The Michigan State Fair returns for its 10th year of festivities!. The five-day event kicks off at the Suburban Collection Showplace Thursday, September 1, and will continue through Monday, September 5. In honor of the fair's anniversary, fairground operators are bringing in new attractions and accommodations for...
Christmas movie filmed at historic Holly Hotel to hold world premiere in Michigan
HOLLY, MI - A movie filmed at one of Michigan’s most historic hotels will hold its world premiere at one of Michigan’s most historic theaters. “Christmas at The Holly Hotel,” which was filmed on location this past winter at the inn built in 1891, will be shown to the public for the first time at the Redford Theater in Detroit, built in 1928, on Sunday, December 4.
Christmas Movie Filmed in Michigan
I know it’s way too early to be thinking about Christmas. But, we live in Michigan, so sadly, the cold air will start to move in soon, and we’ll start hearing Christmas music being played everywhere before we know it. I actually really like Christmas movies. Cheesy, I...
Opa! GreekFest attracts enthusiasts of food and pleasurable to St. Clair Shores – Macomb Every day
Almost nothing helps make individuals smile like scrumptious food items, terrific music and outside entertaining. Saturday, the Assumption Cultural Middle in St. Clair Shore was abuzz with activity at the organization’s common GreekFest, which has been downsized the earlier two many years due to the COVID pandemic. From baklava...
ClickOnDetroit.com
9 best places to take a hike in Metro Detroit
Whether you are looking for a short trail or a long treacherous hike, here are some of the places to go hiking in Metro Detroit. Paint Creek Trail in northern Oakland County runs nearly nine miles. It was the state’s first non-motorized rail-to-trail. It runs from Rochester to Lake Orion, and there are a variety of places to park to access the trail. It is a great place to hike and or get a run in.
Michigan residents can make $100 for collecting a bushel of red pine cones
Michigan residents can make some money by collecting red pine cones. DNR locations will be accepting a bushel of red pine cones for $100 from September 1-30.
Famed Michigan Haunted House is Hiring
There’s no denying that summer is winding down and fall is on the way in just about a month. I’m not happy about it, since I hate cold weather, but I do love Halloween, so that’s one positive thing on the horizon. Not to mention that wearing band hoodies in the fall is the best.
Mackinac Island’s Grand Hotel offers special Celebrate Michigan savings on fall and 2023 dates
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI – Celebrating its 135th season this year, Mackinac Island’s Grand Hotel has been able to accomplish a feat most other resorts of its era could not: Finding a way to mesh the Gilded Age-style luxury it was designed for with modern updates – and even surprises – for its guests. A lot has changed since the decades when guests arrived by steamship for a months-long vacation. Yet those who stay overnight today can still walk on the world’s longest front porch and take in an amazing view of the Straits of Mackinac.
BWHL Shares OTTISSIPPI Ch. 7, Part I # 5
OTTISSIPPI is written by local author – Cheryl Morgan. It is the New Native History and culture of Southeast Michigan and beyond that has been untold. It was inaccessible due to the complexity of the many tribes, governments, states, and boundaries. The history was hidden and scattered everywhere due to time and the many changes of names of waterways, peoples and places. It is the result of 4 years of intense groundbreaking research that clarifies and reveals what happened here and in the Northwest Territory. Now available in one volume! Non-fiction 643 pages.
Morning 4: Paddleboarder crosses all 5 Great Lakes in 20 hours -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Boil water advisory lifted for impacted Metro Detroit communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority announced Saturday that the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township,...
Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
Update from State Veterinarian on ‘Parvo-like illness’ in Northern Michigan dogs
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - According to a press release from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), work is continuing to be done with partners to learn more about the reports of a canine parvovirus-like illness in northern Michigan dogs by facilitating additional testing. “We are still in...
Michigan Lottery: Macomb County man wins $100K in ‘Second Chance’ drawing
A Macomb County man said winning a $100,000 prize in the Michigan Lottery’s $300,000,000 Diamond Riches Second Chance drawing still hasn’t sunk in. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, won $100,000 after he was selected in a random drawing that took place on August 3. He earned entries into the giveaway by scanning his non-winning $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets on the Michigan Lottery app.
This Michigan Joint Is Among the 25 Best Chicken Wings in America
When it comes to wings, I'll admit, I'm a bit of a literalist. Sorry, but drumsticks aren't wings. But chicken is chicken, and when prepared properly, I can be quite forgiving. "Buffalo wings" got their start in the 1960s in Buffalo, New York, as deep-fried with Frank's Hot Sauce and...
The Old Engine 4 Firehouse
If you like this post click on the buttons to share with your friends. I had already taken pics of the oldest church in Michigan (Ste Anne De Detroit, you can see my pic HERE) on a previous trip to Detroit and did not plan on taking more but when I was in the neighborhood I saw the twin steeples of the church looking out over the trees and the houses and decided since I was near there why not get a few more pics. I headed over there from a different direction than last time, and that is when I saw the old firehouse sitting near the church, as if the the tall steeples were watching over it, and protecting it all these years. The numbers 1897 displayed between the doors gave away the year it was built but I found out the DFD stopped using the old firehouse in 1976. It’s still standing with it’s magnificent brickwork like you will never see on a new building. Looking at it, I can only imagine the firefighters going from a horse drawn apparatus, to an early primitive motorized fire truck, and then on to a post WWII truck with the fireman riding on the back, but the station was passed by in the 70’s before it could get a new modern fire truck.
Morning 4: How to protect your dog from canine parvovirus after Michigan pets test positive -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Dogs in Northern Michigan test positive for canine parvovirus: Here’s how to protect your pet. Some of the tests from sick dogs in Northern...
Can You Guess What This Abandoned Norther Michigan Bunker Was?
There's nothing like venturing out into the depths of Michigan's outdoors and stumbling upon something that once was. From abandoned homes to mines, to even your own ghost town. Michigan has the occasional spook and cobweb waiting around that next corner. Abandoned Norther Michigan Bunker. Can you identify what this...
What is Michigan’s Deepest Lake and How Deep is it?
It's really wild when you sit back and think about just how much freshwater is in and around the state of Michigan. It's called The Great lakes for a reason. According to Michigan Lake Info, the state of Michigan information database contains records for a total of 64,911 lakes and ponds statewide. That's pretty insane when you really think about it. As a matter of fact, it really got us thinking about it.
Pair of unrelated pre-weekend traffic accidents in St. Clair and Huron leave two dead, one injured
The end of last week saw separate traffic accidents in Huron and St. Clair counties. On Thursday, an accident at the 5100 block of Lakeshore Road left a Fort Gratiot Township man dead from his injuries. Deputies with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Tri-Hospital EMS and Fort Gratiot Fire/Rescue responded to the scene after 8:30 a.m. to find that the driver, later identified as 62-year-old Robert McCormick had rolled his car several times. The investigation is ongoing, as it is unclear how or why the car rolled over.
Shelby Township, MI USA
I was in the Walmart parking lot,I happened to look up and saw something in a tree… I got out to investigate and it was this beautiful quilted heart. I LOVE quilting, the color purple,and hearts! This was meant for me to find. 💜 🙂 This is a great idea, this quilted heart made my day!!
