Top Speed

Hennessey’s Venom F5 Roadster is a $3 Million Testament to American Performance

Back in 2021 during Monterey Car Week, Hennessey revealed the F5 Coupe - a supercar limited to just 24 units with a price of over $2 million and a promise of becoming the world’s fastest supercar. While we are still waiting for the F5 to pass the 300-mph barrier as promised, the tuner wowed the world with the F5 Roadster. Just as powerful as the coupe, the Roadster will be limited to 30 units and will be a little bit more expensive. It also promises it will become the fastest roadster in the world.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Koenigsegg CC850 reimagines Swedish marque's first hypercar for the modern era

It's been 20 years since the start of deliveries of Koenigsegg's first car, the CC8S, and the Swedish marque has celebrated by reimagining the original hypercar for today. The result is the CC850, which Koenigsegg presented for the first time on Friday at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, one of the premier events of the recent 2022 Monterey Car Week.
CARS
hypebeast.com

Audi RS4 Avant Receives Visual and Performance Upgrades in New Competition Model

Audi has debuted its RS4 Avant in the new Competition form featuring increased potency with a top speed of 180 miles per hour (290 kph). The exclusive model has been revamped to balance performance and practicality for a “track-focused” driving experience. In addition to dynamic steering, the Competition...
CARS
Christian Von Koenigsegg
CarBuzz.com

This Outrageous Bugatti Art Deco Masterpiece Is One-Of-One

Recently, Bugatti showed off several of its most iconic cars in a livery favored by Ettore Bugatti himself: black and yellow. Of course, the brand is better known for its French Racing Blue cars, but Ettore went another way with his personal cars. As cool as the black-on-yellow Chiron was, Bugatti evidently believes that this black and yellow Bugatti deserves some press all its own.
CARS
Top Speed

The Acura Precision EV Represents A Future Of Tantalizing and Bold Design

Monterey Car Week is one of the few events that took place this year, with pretty much everything else being canceled due to the Covid crisis. As no surprise, the event went from gathering unique classic cars to displaying some of the most amazing future designs and technologies. Acura, for example, is one of the makers that picked Monterey to present its new Precision EV - a study that previews the company’s future design language. It will be used for the first time in the company’s first all-electric SUV set to arrive in 2024. If the name sounds familiar, it is because back in 2016 the company unveiled the Precision concept - a low-slung, sporty sedan with a fastback-like roof that features styling cues that were then used in future Acura models.
CARS
hypebeast.com

The Batur Is Bentley Mulliner's Most Powerful Road Car, Ever

Last weekend, Bentley Mulliner unveiled its latest highly-limited performance car: the Batur. Following on from the Bacalar, the Batur takes things to the next level with more power than any contemporary Bentley that’s come before it, with a focus on luxury becoming the focal point as per usual. Combined, this limited-to-18 supercar is one of Bentley’s finest machines to date, using coachbuilding methods from its 250-year legacy with contemporary technological feats like 3D-printed 18k gold detailing to create a car that sets it above the rest, and some.
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla Owner Implants Chip In Hand To Open Car, Access Data

A Tesla owner has implanted two scannable chips into his hand in order to store cryptocurrencies and data. The chips also function as a key to his home and as a way of accessing his medical card. One of the chips also unlocks his Tesla Model 3. 39-year-old Brandon Dalaly stated that he did not use anesthesia to numb the pain and that his first chip was a lot smaller than his second:
TECHNOLOGY
CAR AND DRIVER

BMW M Is Testing a Quad-Motor EV Drivetrain in a Widebody i4

BMW M announced it is testing an all-electric high-performance prototype based on the i4. The vehicle has a new all-wheel-drive setup with four electric motors. Virtual testing and bench testing have already taken place, and this new testing will put the prototype through more realistic scenarios on the road. BMW's...
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Fabulous Duesenberg Wins Best of Show at 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

Read everything else we have to say about Monterey Car Week and the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. The best of show awardee for the 71st Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance was this beautiful, rakish 1932 Duesenberg Model J Figoni Sports Torpedo. Owned by Lee Anderson of Naples, Florida, the car represents not only the kind of outstanding top-tier classic design that the event reveres, but the specificity and uniqueness that are its hallmarks.
NAPLES, FL
