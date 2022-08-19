Aggies vs. UMass Minutemen: Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions

Can the Aggies avoid a let down game against a new and improved UMass squad?

Coming off of tough matchups with Auburn, Florida, and Ole Miss, the Texas A&M Aggies should have a bit of a breather when they welcome the UMass Minutemen to Kyle Field on Nov. 19 .

The Minutemen will welcome a new head coach in Don Brown, who makes his way over from Arizona where he was the defensive coordinator for five seasons. It's Brown's second stint with UMass, but it will be his first head coaching experience in the FBS. UMass was still an FCS-designated school during Brown's first go-around with the team from 2004 to 2008.

Brown will have his work cut out for him, as the Minutemen have lots of room for improvement on both sides of the ball. Almost every aspect of the game needs help from the 2021 squad that went 1-11 as an independent .

UMass also welcomes 12 total returning starters, including six on the offensive side of the ball. Three of those returning starters will occupy the offensive line, giving Brown a little bit of consistency up front.

On defense, the Minutemen will return five starters, including pass rusher Billy Wooden , linebacker Gerrell Johnson, and strong safety Te'Rai Powell.

Even with the new additions and potentially improved coaching staff, the Aggies should still have no problems with a team that has accumulated just two wins total in its last three seasons.

Now, the staff at AllAggies.com offers its predictions for the game.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

I feel bad for the Minutemen. Aggies by a lot.

Texas A&M 55, UMass 10

Cole Thompson - Reporter/Columnist

Did you know that Texas A&M won more games in 2021 than Massachusetts has won since 2016 combined? Moving on.



Texas A&M 51, UMass 3

Timm Hamm - Reporter/Columnist

This is a game that should be considered no more than a pothole on the Aggies' road to a conference championship. Should be ... But we all know how A&M has a penchant for the dramatic. That said, the Aggies win big and are prepping for LSU by halftime.

Texas A&M 62, UMass 13

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer

The Aggies will engage in that time-honored tradition against UMass — the cream-puff non-conference before Thanksgiving. And the Aggies couldn't have picked a better cream puff in the Minutemen.

The program hasn't had a winning record since it joined FBS in 2012. The most UMass has won in a season is four (in 2017 and 2018). The Minutemen are coming off a one-win season and have a new coach in former Arizona defensive coordinator Don Brown.

He actually led the Minutemen to their best five-year stretch in program history from 2004-08 — 43 victories and a trip to the national championship game in 2006. But that was back when the program was in FCS. I know Texas A&M is paying UMass a lot of money to come to get its bell rung.

But go easy on them, OK, Aggies?

Texas A&M 77, UMass 10

Zach Dimmitt - Staff Writer

After a brutal SEC schedule, this game couldn't come for the Aggies. They should be able to rest multiple starters and still get an easy win.

Texas A&M 48, UMass 10

Connor Zimmerlee - Staff Writer

A week before closing their season at home against a tough LSU team, Texas A&M will welcome UMass to College Station. There isn't much to say about this other than it should be a blowout win for the Aggies. If this game is close at all, or somehow the Aggies lose, then something went horribly wrong this season in College Station.

Texas A&M 52, UMass 7

Michael Gresser - Staff Writer

My prediction for this game does not require much explanation. The Aggies have a far superior roster to a Umass team whose 1-11 recored tied for the worst in FBS a season ago.

This Week 12 matchup will provided the Aggies with a much-needed "cupcake" game as they prepare to host LSU the following week.

Texas A&M 55, UMass 10

