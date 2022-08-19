Read full article on original website
Related
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Jeffrey R. Matz Architects
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Jeffrey R....
hamlethub.com
WCSU to welcome new students, unveil mascot imagery on Friday
DANBURY, Connecticut — Western Connecticut State University will welcome more than 1,000 students to begin the fall 2022 semester on Friday, Aug. 26, with the traditional “Entering the Gates” ceremony (weather permitting) and a first-time reveal of the visual representation of the university’s new mascot, the Wolves.
hamlethub.com
Orchestra Lumos is Now Stamford Symphony
Orchestra Lumos, formerly the Stamford Symphony, now Fairfield County from Greenwich to Bridgeport through direct engagement. The recently rebranded Orchestra Lumos (formerly the Stamford Symphony) is looking ahead to 2022/23 with a revitalized vision of what an orchestra can be for its community. Orchestra Lumos is a celebration of light - a resplendent fixture of Fairfield County which can be seen, and experienced, from Greenwich to Bridgeport, Connecticut to New York City, and throughout the classical music industry at large.
hamlethub.com
New Canaan Community Foundation Announces Young Philanthropists’ Grants
One of the signature programs of the New Canaan Community Foundation is the Young Philanthropists Program. Each year, approximately thirty high school students come together to learn about philanthropy, the nonprofit sector, and how they can have an impact on local community issues. Students spend the year learning about various organizations in the area, how to fundraise, and complete a miniature version of the Foundation’s grantmaking process.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hamlethub.com
2022 KOMD Benefit on Sept. 10 Supports Ridgefield Resident Conner Curran: Together Let’s Build Strength With Kindness
Kindness Over Muscular Dystrophy (KOMD) event at Captain Lawrence Brewing Company on Saturday, September 10 from 7 -11 pm supports Conner Curran, son of Chris and Jessica Curran of Ridgefield and all children who battle KOMD. Conner was diagnosed with DMD, a progressive muscle-wasting disease, at the age of five....
hamlethub.com
SPHERE presents The Greatest Showman on November 6 - tickets on sale!
Millions around the world have fallen in love with the musical, The Greatest Showman. SPHERE will bring this wonderful story to life at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, November 6, 2022. "The Greatest Showman delivers an inspiring message, one which resonates deeply with our SPHERE members and our mission: embrace...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Masonry Solutions
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Masonry Solutions!
hamlethub.com
HomeGoods Ridgefield Plans September Opening
Is HomeGoods opening in Ridgefield on September 15?. Kohl's, permanently closed its doors in Ridgefield in January of 2022 after more than two decades at 125 Danbury Road. Almost immediately after shutting the doors, construction began to transform ⅓ of the space into HomeGoods. The HomeGoods website now says,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hamlethub.com
The Palace Theatre Launches New Diversity Series this Fall
On Thursday, September 22, The Palace Theatre in Stamford will kick off its new diversity series with “Soultown to Motown” from the Sensational Soul Cruisers. The Palace Diversity Series, sponsored by Shipman & Goodwin, will feature three shows this fall. “The Palace Theatre is committed to championing policies...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Resident Olivia Sallaberry Receives Elmira College Key Award
Olivia Sallaberry, of Ridgefield, received the Elmira College Key Award for their academic and community leadership. A tradition that goes back to 1935, the EC Key Award is presented to outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school. This year, the award was given to 761...
hamlethub.com
Caraluzzi's Danbury Market on Mill Plain Road HIRING Event on August 24!
Caraluzzi's is hiring for their new Danbury location!. Join the team on Wednesday, August 24th from 2:00-6:00 PM at Caraluzzi's Danbury Market on 102 Mill Plain Road. Walk-ins welcome, on-the-spot interviews. Apply online. Caraluzzi’s is a family-owned & operated market that prides itself on delivering incredible service to our customers....
JOBS・
hamlethub.com
Longtime Ridgefield resdient Elaine M. Thudium, 90, has died
Elaine M. Thudium (nee McCluskey), 90, a 57-year resident of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully at Danbury Hospital on August 18, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of the late J. David Thudium, and beloved mother of John M. Thudium (Kristen) and Mary K. Sherwood (Michael). Mrs....
hamlethub.com
Meet Housatonic Habitat for Humanity's 2022 Honoree - John Patrick
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity is excited to announce it is holding the organization’s first annual Blueprints and Blue Jeans fundraising event to celebrate its 30th anniversary on September 22 at the Lounsbury House in Ridgefield. Here, we introduce you to the nonprofit's 2022 honoree - John Patrick. You may...
hamlethub.com
Back to School Information for Danbury Public School Families: Calendar, Bus Routes, Hours, and More
The first day of school for Danbury Public School students in grades 1-12 is Tuesday, August 30. View Danbury Public School's 2022-2023 Calendar HERE. For school hours, click HERE. For bus routes, click HERE. To download Danbury Public School app Parent Square, click HERE. Learn about Danbury Public School Lunch...
hamlethub.com
Town of Bethel Employment Opportunity - Recording Clerk
Recording Clerk - to take and transcribe minutes of the Sustainable Bethel Commission. Meetings are once a month, the first Thursday of the month, at 7:00 p.m. in Conference Room A in the Municipal Town Hall. The next meeting will be September 1, 2022. Duties include typing the Agenda and...
hamlethub.com
Town of Ridgefield Public Hearing on September 7: Cannabis Prohibiting Ordinance, ARPA funds for RVNAhealth, and More
Town of Ridgefield Public Hearing on Wednesday, September 7 at 7:30 pm. Notice is hereby given that a formal Public Hearing for residents will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 7:30pm in the Town Hall Annex located in the conference room located at 66 Prospect Street (next to Yanity Gym) to hear items pertaining to the following:
hamlethub.com
Putnam County Residents “Trailblaze with Byrne”
Assemblyman Kevin Byrne (R,C,Ref-Mahopac) completed his second of six “Trailblazing with Byrne” events of the summer on Saturday, August 20th at the Mahopac Public Library and Mt. Hope Trailhead. Byrne was joined by about a dozen Town of Carmel/Mahopac residents for an informal discussion before going on a healthy walk along the Empire State Trail. Participants included Carmel Town Supervisor Michael Cazzari, Mahopac Library Board of Trustees President (and former Putnam Deputy County Executive & Carmel Town Supervisor) Frank DelCampo and Vice-President Eugene Boesch.
hamlethub.com
Danbury resident Dianne A. Fleischer, 70, has died
Dianne A. Fleischer, 70, of Danbury, sister of Karen Davidon, aunt to Kate and Clare, and great aunt to Henry and Alice, died on Friday, August 19, 2022. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 11 am in St. James' Episcopal Church, 25West St., Danbury with the Rev. Dr. Dustin Trowbridge, Rector, officiating. There will be no calling hours, Contributions in Dianne's memory may be made to Regional Hospice of Western CT, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810.
hamlethub.com
Westchester's HERRO Program Dispenses Almost $250,000 To First Responders
HERRO PROGRAM DISPENSES ALMOST $250,000 TO FIRST RESPONDERS. Tuition reimbursement & student loan repayment help available to active volunteers. (White Plains, NY) – Close to $250,000 has been dispensed so far to over 50 recipients under Westchester County’s tuition and student loan reimbursement program to help volunteer fire departments and EMS agencies recruit and retain more local heroes.
hamlethub.com
Beardsley Zoo's Annual Golf Outing on September 12 at Brooklawn Country Club
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – The exclusive Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield is once again the site of one of Fall’s most anticipated golf outings: the 16th Annual Golf Tournament on September 12 to benefit Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo. Brooklawn’s sloping greens will offer Zoo supporters some of the area’s biggest—and most beautiful—challenges.
Comments / 0