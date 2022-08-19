Orchestra Lumos, formerly the Stamford Symphony, now Fairfield County from Greenwich to Bridgeport through direct engagement. The recently rebranded Orchestra Lumos (formerly the Stamford Symphony) is looking ahead to 2022/23 with a revitalized vision of what an orchestra can be for its community. Orchestra Lumos is a celebration of light - a resplendent fixture of Fairfield County which can be seen, and experienced, from Greenwich to Bridgeport, Connecticut to New York City, and throughout the classical music industry at large.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 18 HOURS AGO