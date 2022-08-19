ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Jeffrey R. Matz Architects

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Jeffrey R....
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

WCSU to welcome new students, unveil mascot imagery on Friday

DANBURY, Connecticut — Western Connecticut State University will welcome more than 1,000 students to begin the fall 2022 semester on Friday, Aug. 26, with the traditional “Entering the Gates” ceremony (weather permitting) and a first-time reveal of the visual representation of the university’s new mascot, the Wolves.
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Orchestra Lumos is Now Stamford Symphony

Orchestra Lumos, formerly the Stamford Symphony, now Fairfield County from Greenwich to Bridgeport through direct engagement. The recently rebranded Orchestra Lumos (formerly the Stamford Symphony) is looking ahead to 2022/23 with a revitalized vision of what an orchestra can be for its community. Orchestra Lumos is a celebration of light - a resplendent fixture of Fairfield County which can be seen, and experienced, from Greenwich to Bridgeport, Connecticut to New York City, and throughout the classical music industry at large.
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

New Canaan Community Foundation Announces Young Philanthropists’ Grants

One of the signature programs of the New Canaan Community Foundation is the Young Philanthropists Program. Each year, approximately thirty high school students come together to learn about philanthropy, the nonprofit sector, and how they can have an impact on local community issues. Students spend the year learning about various organizations in the area, how to fundraise, and complete a miniature version of the Foundation’s grantmaking process.
NEW CANAAN, CT
hamlethub.com

SPHERE presents The Greatest Showman on November 6 - tickets on sale!

Millions around the world have fallen in love with the musical, The Greatest Showman. SPHERE will bring this wonderful story to life at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, November 6, 2022. "The Greatest Showman delivers an inspiring message, one which resonates deeply with our SPHERE members and our mission: embrace...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Masonry Solutions

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Masonry Solutions!
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

HomeGoods Ridgefield Plans September Opening

Is HomeGoods opening in Ridgefield on September 15?. Kohl's, permanently closed its doors in Ridgefield in January of 2022 after more than two decades at 125 Danbury Road. Almost immediately after shutting the doors, construction began to transform ⅓ of the space into HomeGoods. The HomeGoods website now says,...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

The Palace Theatre Launches New Diversity Series this Fall

On Thursday, September 22, The Palace Theatre in Stamford will kick off its new diversity series with “Soultown to Motown” from the Sensational Soul Cruisers. The Palace Diversity Series, sponsored by Shipman & Goodwin, will feature three shows this fall. “The Palace Theatre is committed to championing policies...
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Resident Olivia Sallaberry Receives Elmira College Key Award

Olivia Sallaberry, of Ridgefield, received the Elmira College Key Award for their academic and community leadership. A tradition that goes back to 1935, the EC Key Award is presented to outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school. This year, the award was given to 761...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Caraluzzi's Danbury Market on Mill Plain Road HIRING Event on August 24!

Caraluzzi's is hiring for their new Danbury location!. Join the team on Wednesday, August 24th from 2:00-6:00 PM at Caraluzzi's Danbury Market on 102 Mill Plain Road. Walk-ins welcome, on-the-spot interviews. Apply online. Caraluzzi’s is a family-owned & operated market that prides itself on delivering incredible service to our customers....
JOBS
hamlethub.com

Longtime Ridgefield resdient Elaine M. Thudium, 90, has died

Elaine M. Thudium (nee McCluskey), 90, a 57-year resident of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully at Danbury Hospital on August 18, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of the late J. David Thudium, and beloved mother of John M. Thudium (Kristen) and Mary K. Sherwood (Michael). Mrs....
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Meet Housatonic Habitat for Humanity's 2022 Honoree - John Patrick

Housatonic Habitat for Humanity is excited to announce it is holding the organization’s first annual Blueprints and Blue Jeans fundraising event to celebrate its 30th anniversary on September 22 at the Lounsbury House in Ridgefield. Here, we introduce you to the nonprofit's 2022 honoree - John Patrick. You may...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Town of Bethel Employment Opportunity - Recording Clerk

Recording Clerk - to take and transcribe minutes of the Sustainable Bethel Commission. Meetings are once a month, the first Thursday of the month, at 7:00 p.m. in Conference Room A in the Municipal Town Hall. The next meeting will be September 1, 2022. Duties include typing the Agenda and...
BETHEL, CT
hamlethub.com

Town of Ridgefield Public Hearing on September 7: Cannabis Prohibiting Ordinance, ARPA funds for RVNAhealth, and More

Town of Ridgefield Public Hearing on Wednesday, September 7 at 7:30 pm. Notice is hereby given that a formal Public Hearing for residents will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 7:30pm in the Town Hall Annex located in the conference room located at 66 Prospect Street (next to Yanity Gym) to hear items pertaining to the following:
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Putnam County Residents “Trailblaze with Byrne”

Assemblyman Kevin Byrne (R,C,Ref-Mahopac) completed his second of six “Trailblazing with Byrne” events of the summer on Saturday, August 20th at the Mahopac Public Library and Mt. Hope Trailhead. Byrne was joined by about a dozen Town of Carmel/Mahopac residents for an informal discussion before going on a healthy walk along the Empire State Trail. Participants included Carmel Town Supervisor Michael Cazzari, Mahopac Library Board of Trustees President (and former Putnam Deputy County Executive & Carmel Town Supervisor) Frank DelCampo and Vice-President Eugene Boesch.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
hamlethub.com

Danbury resident Dianne A. Fleischer, 70, has died

Dianne A. Fleischer, 70, of Danbury, sister of Karen Davidon, aunt to Kate and Clare, and great aunt to Henry and Alice, died on Friday, August 19, 2022. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 11 am in St. James' Episcopal Church, 25West St., Danbury with the Rev. Dr. Dustin Trowbridge, Rector, officiating. There will be no calling hours, Contributions in Dianne's memory may be made to Regional Hospice of Western CT, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810.
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Westchester's HERRO Program Dispenses Almost $250,000 To First Responders

HERRO PROGRAM DISPENSES ALMOST $250,000 TO FIRST RESPONDERS. Tuition reimbursement & student loan repayment help available to active volunteers. (White Plains, NY) – Close to $250,000 has been dispensed so far to over 50 recipients under Westchester County’s tuition and student loan reimbursement program to help volunteer fire departments and EMS agencies recruit and retain more local heroes.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
hamlethub.com

Beardsley Zoo's Annual Golf Outing on September 12 at Brooklawn Country Club

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – The exclusive Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield is once again the site of one of Fall’s most anticipated golf outings: the 16th Annual Golf Tournament on September 12 to benefit Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo. Brooklawn’s sloping greens will offer Zoo supporters some of the area’s biggest—and most beautiful—challenges.
FAIRFIELD, CT

