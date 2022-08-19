Read full article on original website
Pair Charged In Jersey Shore Shooting Death: Prosecutor
Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, authorities said. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, and related weapons offenses in connection with the death of Yahnie Patterson, 26, of Lakewood, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.
Man sought in alleged assault at N.J. motel nabbed after K9, helicopter search
A man wanted for an alleged assault at a Gloucester County motel on Monday was arrested in a wooded area following a search by multiple agencies, authorities said. Franklin Township Police officers responded to the Liberty Bell Motel on Route 40 around 1:30 p.m. for a reported assault, police said.
South Jersey Man Admits Selling Fatal Dose Of Heroin-Fentanyl
A 22-year-old man from Galloway admitted to selling a fatal dose of heroin and fentanyl to a customer,, authorities said. Shemar Jackson pleaded guilty on Monday, Aug. 22 to strict liability drug-induced death, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. On Dec. 5, 2019, Toms River police responded to...
Landlord-Tenant Dispute Leads To Drug Arrest: Brick PD
A landlord-tenant dispute over a potential theft resulted in a drug arrest on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. On Friday, Aug. 19, at 9 p.m., Brick police located the suspect’s vehicle and identified the driver as Christopher Sherrill, 45, of Brick, police said. As officers approached Sherril, he allegedly...
Three drug dealers spew shocking amount of Heroin into Ocean County, NJ and Atlantic County, NJ
It's a new dark chapter in the story of the drug epidemic wreaking havoc on New Jersey communities near and far and the devil is running rampant. Three more New Jersey residents are now behind bars for their calculated scheme, play to pour massive amounts of drugs, including Heroin, into Ocean County and Atlantic County.
Woman Arrested In South Jersey Bank Heist: Police
A 33-year-old South Jersey woman was arrested in a bank heist over the weekend, authorities said. Kiara Pierce, of Sicklerville, passed a note to the teller at the Republic Bank on Deptford Center Road, then fled in a car after receiving a certain amount of money around 1:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, Deptford Township police said.
Woman accused of beating 80-year-old mom to death acted in self-defense, attorney says
A Gloucester County woman accused of beating her 80-year-old mother to death with a broomstick acted in self-defense after the older woman attacked her, a defense attorney argued Tuesday. Loretta A. Barr, 65, of Washington Township, struck her mother, Florence Dicriscio, multiple times with a broomstick during a dispute on...
Authorities Seize 3,550 Folds Of Heroin, Meth, $15K, Handgun; Trio Arrested
A multi-agency probe into the distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin/fentanyl in the Atlantic and Ocean County areas resulted in three arrests. The investigation identified three residences – two in Mays Landing and one in Atlantic City - as being utilized by Khaadim Abdullah, 27, of Mays Landing, Yaniah Harmon, 21, also of Mays Landing, and Falerria Smith, 49, of Atlantic City, to store and distribute illegal narcotics.
Philadelphia man sentenced in narcotics distribution, illegal firearm possession case
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 39-year-old man was sentenced to at least nine years in prison in a narcotics and illegal firearm distribution case in Philadelphia. Kevin Walker was convicted last week, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Monday. Walker was arrested in October 2020 in Philadelphia's Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood. On Oct....
Woman arrested for N.J. bank robbery following traffic stop, cops say
Authorities have charged a South Jersey woman in connection with a bank robbery on Sunday afternoon in Gloucester County. Deptford Township Police responded to the Republic Bank on Deptford Center Road shortly before 2 p.m. for a panic alarm, officials said. Officers were told a woman passed a note demanding...
Teenager Shot In South Jersey
A 19-year-old man was shot in Pleasantville. On Sunday, Aug. 21 at approximately 725 p.m,, Pleasantville police responded to Lake Place and Linden Avenue for a Shotspotter activation as well as multiple 911 calls. Police found Messiah Burton of Pleasantville with a gunshot wound to his lower leg. He was...
South Jersey Woman Charged In Fatal Crash
A 34-year-old South Jersey woman has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection with a fatal crash, authorities said. Bao “Joanna” Huynh of Brigantine was additionally charged with reckless and careless driving in the death of Hector Salgado, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. On June 26, 2021,...
Prisoner Stabbed In Philadelphia Prison
At 9:26AM today, an inmate inside the Curran Fromhold Correctional Facility was stabbed by another inmate, one time in the forehead. This happened in a cell block and no weapons have been recovered. As of 2:00 PM no one has been arrested. The prison has closed circuit cameras and guards...
