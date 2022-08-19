Read full article on original website
Tuscaloosa hosting city worker job fair Thursday
Looking for a job and like working outside? The city of Tuscaloosa has a job fair this week with positions on offer you might find interesting. Tuscaloosa’s Human Resources Department is hosting a Meter, Landscaping and Fleet Services Career Fair Thursday, Aug. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tuscaloosa River Market.
Tuscaloosa Police experimenting with four-day workweek
Working looks a whole lot different for many people two years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. For some, that means working from home. For others, it means swapping to a four-day workweek. An increasing number of businesses around the country are moving their employees to a permanent four-day...
African leaders visit Tuscaloosa for human trafficking training
Members of the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force spent their Monday with an important mission: Showcasing how they’re helping eradicate human trafficking and child exploitation for visitors from several African nations. Law enforcement members from several African nations including the Republic of Guinea were in Tuscaloosa to learn...
District attorney’s office requests funding for more attorneys
Sixteen attorneys are no longer enough for the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office these days. Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb said he’s requested funding from the Tuscaloosa County Commission so he can hire more because the attorneys he does have can’t handle the number of cases they’re facing.
City hosts first public meeting on Lake Nicol, Harris upgrades
Tuscaloosa is partnering with a local engineering firm and making a new master plan for improvements at Lake Nicol and Harris Lake, but they want residents’ feedback, too. On Monday, city leaders and TTL USA representatives were at the Phelps Activity Center taking guidance from anyone interested in stopping by and checking out the plans.
Tider Insider: Aug. 23, 2022
Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama football and the second scrimmage of fall camp. They discuss which positions stood-out, which spots are making the most progress, and what is the overall feel as the Crimson Tide approach the end of the preseason?. Plus, football recruiting remains hot. Alabama volleyball...
As unemployment sinks, hospitality industry still understaffed
It’s no secret that many employers in the hospitality industry struggle with staffing. If you’ve been to a restaurant or fast-food place lately, chances are you’ve noticed longer wait times alongside “now hiring” signs. That harsh reality is a holdover from the pandemic, said University...
Pet of the Week, Aug. 23, 2022: Meet Allie
Allie finds a home wherever she goes, but the Humane Society of West Alabama is hoping she’ll find her forever home soon enough. This 2-year-old terrier mix weighs in around 28 pounds and is full of confidence and playful, friendly energy. Allie was pulled from the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal...
Investigators searching for man missing in Demopolis since Aug. 16
Demopolis Police need your help finding a man missing since Aug. 16. Damon Gibson was last seen that day in Demopolis on Highway 80 East. Demopolis investigators are working alongside several other agencies on the case, and remain in contact with family members. The police department on Aug. 23 said...
Bibb County High honors fallen deputy Friday, throughout season
It’s been a month and a half since Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Johnson was shot and killed in the line of duty. On Friday, Bibb County High School Choctaws began their football season with a home opener. But this year there’s a little something extra on their...
1 in custody after Tuscaloosa County police chase
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man arrested after a high-speed chase in Tuscaloosa County Monday morning. Korey Patrick, 34, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, attempting to elude and possession of drug paraphernalia. TCSO Deputy Jessica McDaniel said Patrick refused to stop during a...
Gas prices fall another 8 cents
Average gas prices fell 8 cents per gallon over the past week, down to an average of $3.45 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy‘s survey of 3,348 gas stations in Alabama. Prices in Alabama are 50.4 cents per gallon lower than this time last month and 63.5...
Kentuck hosting Saturday Art Market Aug. 27
Local artists will fill the Kentuck Art Center courtyard selling their creations at Kentuck’s Saturday Art Market this Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free to the public, but local artists will have items from crochet potholders to glass art to jewelry for sale. Artists will be at their tables to display their work and answer any questions about it.
