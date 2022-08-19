Ron DeSantis on pace to bring in more money than any governor candidate. Ever.

Gov. Ron DeSantis collected another monster campaign check in August as he appears on track to raise more money than any candidate for governor in recent decades.

The conservative Club for Growth gave DeSantis $2 million Thursday, joining a growing list of seven figure DeSantis donors.

Open Secrets , a group that tracks money in politics, reported this week that DeSantis raised a total of $165.6 million through Aug. 5 for his reelection effort. He added another $3.5 million to his political committee for the reporting period from Aug. 6 through Aug. 18, including the Club for Growth check.

DeSantis' billionaire backers: DeSantis has ‘extraordinary’ billionaire support, with at least 42 backing him. Who are they?

Democratic opponents: Charlie Crist, Nikki Fried unleash ground game as Democratic primary for governor nears finish

What rivalry? DeSantis rallies Florida GOP to Trump's defense after FBI Mar-a-Lago search

According to Open Secrets, DeSantis already has raised more money than any candidate for governor in recent history, other than a pair of ultra wealthy individuals who self-funded their campaigns. Now DeSantis is on track to surpass even those self funders, making him the best-funded candidate for governor.

Meg Whitman holds the current record from the 2010 California governor race

Meg Whitman currently has the record. The California Republican raised $179 million for her 2010 race for governor, which she lost. Whitman is the former CEO of eBay and Hewlett Packard. She contributed $144 million of her own money to the 2010 campaign.

Billionaire Illinois Democratic JB Pritzker raised $176 million for his 2018 campaign, with $172 million coming from his own wealth, according to Open Secrets.

DeSantis is likely surpass both Pritzker and Whitman.

At least 42 billionaires have donated to Ron DeSantis

DeSantis received a $10 million check in July from a Las Vegas tycoon . At least 42 billionaires have supported his campaign.

Earlier this month the Seminole Tribe of Florida donated $1 million to DeSantis' political committee. DeSantis gave the Seminoles exclusive rights to sports betting in Florida.

Follow Herald-Tribune Political Editor Zac Anderson on Twitter at @zacjanderson. He can be reached at zac.anderson@heraldtribune.com

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Ron DeSantis on pace to bring in more money than any governor candidate. Ever.