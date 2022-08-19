ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ron DeSantis on pace to bring in more money than any governor candidate. Ever.

By Zac Anderson
Tallahassee Democrat
 4 days ago

Gov. Ron DeSantis collected another monster campaign check in August as he appears on track to raise more money than any candidate for governor in recent decades.

The conservative Club for Growth gave DeSantis $2 million Thursday, joining a growing list of seven figure DeSantis donors.

Open Secrets , a group that tracks money in politics, reported this week that DeSantis raised a total of $165.6 million through Aug. 5 for his reelection effort. He added another $3.5 million to his political committee for the reporting period from Aug. 6 through Aug. 18, including the Club for Growth check.

According to Open Secrets, DeSantis already has raised more money than any candidate for governor in recent history, other than a pair of ultra wealthy individuals who self-funded their campaigns. Now DeSantis is on track to surpass even those self funders, making him the best-funded candidate for governor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fbbvm_0hNzGHbn00

Meg Whitman holds the current record from the 2010 California governor race

Meg Whitman currently has the record. The California Republican raised $179 million for her 2010 race for governor, which she lost. Whitman is the former CEO of eBay and Hewlett Packard. She contributed $144 million of her own money to the 2010 campaign.

Billionaire Illinois Democratic JB Pritzker raised $176 million for his 2018 campaign, with $172 million coming from his own wealth, according to Open Secrets.

DeSantis is likely surpass both Pritzker and Whitman.

At least 42 billionaires have donated to Ron DeSantis

DeSantis received a $10 million check in July from a Las Vegas tycoon . At least 42 billionaires have supported his campaign.

Earlier this month the Seminole Tribe of Florida donated $1 million to DeSantis' political committee. DeSantis gave the Seminoles exclusive rights to sports betting in Florida.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Ron DeSantis on pace to bring in more money than any governor candidate. Ever.

Comments / 71

Nessa
4d ago

Who cares what this grim reaper! Walking dumpster fire does! He’s still a loser! And it’s all coming from big corporations who have him bought and paid for and in their back pockets! He’s there paid for yes man! Not a man that’s looking out for Florida and Floridians! Poof be gone Deathsantis!

Reply(20)
16
jigglypuff
4d ago

It is not the working men and woman contributors only the big lobbyist making him rich , who is he going to help ????????? Not the ones that got him elected, he has to go , VOTE HIM OUT, like our future depends on it , cause it dose .

Reply
5
floridapolitics.com

Florida Chamber poll: Ron DeSantis with solid leads over either Democratic opponent

The poll also found the Governor with solid approval ratings. A Florida Chamber of Commerce poll shows Gov. Ron DeSantis in position to win re-election against either major Democrat running. Cherry Communications polled the Republican incumbent in hypothetical head-to-head matchups and found a slight majority of respondents favoring him regardless....
FLORIDA STATE
