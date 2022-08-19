Read full article on original website
Huskers land in Ireland ahead of overseas B1G matchup
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Football team touched down in Ireland and is getting the lay of the land ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Northwestern. The Huskers landed Tuesday morning following an eight-hour international flight. This is the program’s first time playing abroad since 1992 when the team squared off against Kansas State in Tokyo, Japan.
King joins Nebraska coaching staff as volunteer assistant
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska women’s gymnastics Head Coach Heather Brink announced the addition of Marissa King as the newest member of the Nebraska coaching staff. King will serve as the volunteer assistant for the Huskers. “We are pleased to officially announce the addition of Marissa King to our coaching...
McPherson suffers season-ending injury
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg confirmed Monday that redshirt freshman guard Quaran McPherson recently suffered a season-ending knee injury. McPherson suffered the injury in training prior to returning to Lincoln for the start of the fall semester. An MRI by Nebraska’s medical staff upon...
Huskers discuss upcoming Ireland game
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska Football is just six days from taking on Northwestern across the pond in Ireland to kick off the 2022 College Football Season. The huskers depart to Dublin in less than 24 hours, Head Coach Scott Frost and Plyers spoke with the media for the last time before the big trip on Sunday.
Keeping it hot on Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will bring slightly cooler temperatures to northern Nebraska on Wednesday. Hot temperatures will continue in parts of central and southern Nebraska. The same cold front will trigger a few scattered thunderstorms in northern Nebraska during the day. Isolated thunderstorms possible tonight in southern and southeastern Nebraska.
Texas pro-life activist working with locals to ban abortion in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Signatures in Bellevue are being collected in an attempt to ban abortion in the city and to shut down the outspoken abortion clinic, CARE, that operates there. The driving force behind the cause isn’t from Bellevue, however. He’s from Texas. “Fifty-one cities have passed...
Wednesday Forecast: A midweek repeat...of some late-summer heat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A typical late-August weather pattern will carry us through the rest of the week and into the upcoming weekend... Over the coming days...high temperatures will range from the middle 80s to the low-to-mid 90s in most spots...with overnight lows primarily in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Isolated thunderstorm chances will also be included in the forecasts from Wednesday through Sunday...but widespread, beneficial rains are not likely for most of us. At this time...the “best” chance for more widespread precipitation comes Saturday afternoon and into Saturday night, perhaps lingering into Sunday for some. That would also be the most likely time frame for any isolated strong-to-severe thunderstorm development. Right now...it looks like temperatures should cool down a bit heading into early next week...with a continued small chance for showers and thunderstorms across the region.
Elkhorn man finds possible 90-million-year-old fish fossil in Missouri River
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Elkhorn man made a once-in-a-lifetime discovery in the Missouri River: a fossil of what appears to 90-million-year-old fish. Fishing is more than a sport for Andy Moore. “It’s the feeling you get when that fish bites your line,” Moore said. “It’s that primordial jolt you...
Warm temperatures with lots of sunshine Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dry conditions expected over the next three days with warm and even hot temperatures for some. Slightly cooler by the end of the week with small chances of rain. Mainly sunny and warm Monday in the Lincoln area. Highs in the upper 80s with a southeast...
Nox-Crete fire cleanup is now underway
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After obtaining all the proper permits, cleanup is now underway at the Nox-Crete fire site. Heavy machines gathered debris Tuesday afternoon. In a statement Monday, the company says the project is expected to take three to four weeks to complete. The fire, which ignited in May,...
Two injured in separate Omaha shootings
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating two separate overnight shootings that left two people injured. The first shooting saw officers respond to Nebraska Medical Center around 2:08 a.m. after a victim arrived at the hospital. The victim allegedly told police he was walking around 33rd and Hamilton when...
Columbus Police called to Columbus High School on potential threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Columbus Police Department was called to the Columbus High School and the Lost Creek school area on a report of a man walking in the area, carrying a gun, on Tuesday at around 7:47 a.m. Columbus Public Schools was notified of the potential threat and Columbus...
Fremont man arrested in connection to Missouri River boating death
HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - An arrest has been made in connection to a drowning on the Missouri River. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Garret Vanderheiden, 22, of Fremont, Neb., was charged Monday with involuntary manslaughter and boating while intoxicated. The charges are in connection to the...
One dead after two vehicle crash in eastern Nebraska
A 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a collision with a Lincoln police cruiser on Sunday. However, the teen’s family is disagreeing with LPD’s version of the event. For Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, it seems to be a case of deja vu, as another attempt to...
Little Free Pantry opens 43rd pantry across from Pius X High School
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It’s outside the parking lot of the Unitarian Church across from Pius X High School at 6300 A Street, and it’s fighting food hunger in Lincoln. This new free pantry contains all the basics, like food and hygiene products, and it’s the 43rd pantry to go up that’s associated with the Little Free Pantries across the city.
Hot and dry Tuesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mainly sunny skies with hot temperatures expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible late in the week with a better chance of scattered thunderstorms over the weekend. Mostly sunny and hot Tuesday afternoon in Lincoln. Highs around 90s with a south-southwest wind 5 to...
Monday Forecast: A little bit warmer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A slow warming trend that started over the weekend will continue into Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will be back into the upper 80s and 90s along with mostly sunny conditions. Monday will be a bit warmer than Sunday.... as high temperatures will warm to the upper...
Man shot in north Lincoln parking lot
Food Bank of Lincoln helping feed kids heading back to school. For just over 40 years, the Food Bank of Lincoln has supported thousands of families across 16 counties in Southeastern Nebraska. Updated: 12 hours ago. Meet Bella! You can meet her and other animals at the Pieloch Pet Adoption...
LPS school board meeting focuses on LGBTQ+ issues
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The new LPS superintendent is already tackling some sensitive subjects and the school year just began. At Tuesday’s school board meeting, the first one since classes started back up, LPS Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman took a moment to address some controversy and confusion regarding LGBTQ+ topics in the district.
Lincoln non-profits help refugees and immigrants with free English classes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It’s no easy transition, moving to a foreign land and starting over. Now, two Lincoln non-profits want to give immigrants and refugees the tools they need to succeed. Community Action and Lincoln Literacy are teaming up to offer classes for adults to help them adjust to...
