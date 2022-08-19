LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A typical late-August weather pattern will carry us through the rest of the week and into the upcoming weekend... Over the coming days...high temperatures will range from the middle 80s to the low-to-mid 90s in most spots...with overnight lows primarily in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Isolated thunderstorm chances will also be included in the forecasts from Wednesday through Sunday...but widespread, beneficial rains are not likely for most of us. At this time...the “best” chance for more widespread precipitation comes Saturday afternoon and into Saturday night, perhaps lingering into Sunday for some. That would also be the most likely time frame for any isolated strong-to-severe thunderstorm development. Right now...it looks like temperatures should cool down a bit heading into early next week...with a continued small chance for showers and thunderstorms across the region.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 17 HOURS AGO