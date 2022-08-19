Read full article on original website
Jalopnik
New York City Bill Would Mandate Active Speed Limiters by 2024
New York City is in the midst of a pilot program where 50 vehicles in its municipal fleet operate with Intelligent Speed Assistance systems installed. The ultimate goal of the pilot is to determine if it is feasible to install the electronic safety systems in the city’s entire 30,000-vehicle fleet. Though, a bill presented in the New York State Senate could require all new vehicles registered in the state to have similar systems in the near future.
cityandstateny.com
Hochul doubles down on telling GOP candidates to leave New York
Gov. Kathy Hochul spent the last night before Election Day campaigning alongside Democrat Pat Ryan in a race that’s being viewed as a bellwether for which party will control the House after the midterms. Hochul for the second time in recent weeks used her platform to play into national party politics by attacking Florida, a strategy that signals Democrats are pulling out all the stops to maintain a majority in the House.
cityandstateny.com
2022 New York state Senate primary election results
It took a few false starts and several different iterations of district lines, but candidates for state Senate have finally made it to their primary. From open seats to new seats to insurgent challengers, there’s no shortage of election night action for political observers. As usual in New York, the biggest contests are those among Democrats, with both moderates and progressives looking to win seats in heavily blue districts in contests, but the night so far has been kind to incumbents regardless of their ideology.
Here are the key primary election results from New York
Voting concludes Tuesday in the New York primary elections for U.S. House, which were delayed from June when the state held elections for governor and lieutenant governor.
NYC construction union seeks 200 labor apprentices, here’s how to apply
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A New York City construction union will seek 200 labor apprentices starting in late September, the New York Department of Labor (DOL) announced Tuesday. The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Construction and General Building Laborers, Local Union 79, will conduct the recruitment effort between...
1,000 migrants have arrived in NYC: Greg Abbott reveals huge haul of buses he has sent from Texas who then line up for food, free phones and healthcare
Governor Greg Abbott has sent more than 1,000 migrants from Texas to New York City as part of his initiative to bus illegal immigrants released from custody out of his state. Abbott's spokeswoman Renae Eze told DailyMail.com that 20 buses have departed from Texas for the Big Apple so far – with more to come.
nystateofpolitics.com
‘Quintessential American suburb’ Long Island could reveal national House landscape
Decisions to run for other office and retirements have led to more competitive primaries and races on Long Island than in recent memory, according to Larry Levy, executive dean of Hofstra’s National Center for Suburban Studies. Levy told Capital Tonight that the road to the House of Representatives majority...
nypressnews.com
N.Y. Senate candidate David Yassky’s aide privately floated PAC fundraising coordination — but now claims it was deliberate deception
Text messages exchanged by two staffers on Brooklyn state Senate candidate David Yassky’s campaign point to potential coordination of fundraising efforts with a local political action committee — which can be illegal, the Daily News has learned. But Yassky’s campaign manager, Sabrina Rezzy, who wrote the texts in...
New York Provides Million For Food Assistance
There is a program called the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). It helps people in different states afford groceries. New York recently allocated more money to its SNAP program.
DeSantis' challenger, Manhattan's clash of Democratic titans: A quick look at Tuesday's primaries
Florida Democrats on Tuesday will pick their nominee to face Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in the fall, while New York Democrats will choose their candidates in new congressional districts, most prominently in a battle between two powerful House veterans in upper Manhattan. Republicans have fewer competitive primaries on Tuesday, though polarizing repeat candidate Carl Paladino and New York state GOP chairman Lick Langworthy are facing off in a contentious primary in New York's 23 Congressional District.
I moved from North Carolina to New York three years ago. Here are 6 things that surprised me when I went back.
An Insider reporter visiting North Carolina for the first time in three years noticed more LGBTQ+ pride and a thriving food scene.
No more Covid quarantines, test-to-stay for NY schools, Hochul says
New York — Students in New York schools will no longer have to stay home if they’re exposed to Covid-19 during the upcoming school year, Gov. Kathy Hochul said today. “The days of sending an entire classroom home because one person was symptomatic or tests positive, those days are over,” Hochul said during a press conference in New York City. “Children are safe in clasrooms. When they’re not in classrooms and the learning stops, the traditional learning stops, it can be devastating to the well-being of those children.”
New Jersey deli named among the country’s best
Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
thechiefleader.com
Program will put low-income New Yorkers on path to construction careers
The city is launching a training initiative that will provide opportunities for low-income residents in long-term careers in the construction and industrial sectors. The program, called the New York City Pathways to Industrial and Construction Careers (PINCC), will recruit nearly 2,300 New Yorkers who live in Housing Authority buildings or receive benefits from the Human Resources Administration to participate in apprenticeship training programs for eventual placement in union jobs.
Million Dollar River View Homes In Hudson Valley New York
Have you ever thought about where you might live if money was no object? Would you move out of New York or would maybe just a nice house on the river work for you?. I was recently thinking about where I would live if money was not a concern. I think I would want to have multiple houses in multiple climates. I would want something like Yellowstone in Montana and I would have to have a beach house probably on Nantucket but I would also want to live here in the Hudon Valley too.
theexaminernews.com
Suburbs Beware: NY’s Bail Reforms are Threatening Your Safety
By Paul DiGiacomo, President of the Detectives’ Endowment Agency and Matt Slater, Supervisor of the Town of Yorktown. In 2019, New York State’s legislature made a series of ill-fated “reforms” that turned the state’s criminal justice system upside down. The policies and laws cater to criminals – and send a message that there are no consequences for breaking the law.
