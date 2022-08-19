ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study: Nassau, Suffolk County Residents Receive Among Largest Tax Refunds in New York

Approximately 75% of taxpayers in the U.S. receive a tax refund, and a recent study found the places where those tax refund checks are largest. To determine the counties in New York State that received the highest refunds - among them, Nassau and Suffolk Counties - the study divided the total amount of money refunded by the IRS by the number of refunds given out to residents in each county.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
New York City, NY
Business
City
Alabama, NY
State
Utah State
New York City, NY
Government
Jalopnik

New York City Bill Would Mandate Active Speed Limiters by 2024

New York City is in the midst of a pilot program where 50 vehicles in its municipal fleet operate with Intelligent Speed Assistance systems installed. The ultimate goal of the pilot is to determine if it is feasible to install the electronic safety systems in the city’s entire 30,000-vehicle fleet. Though, a bill presented in the New York State Senate could require all new vehicles registered in the state to have similar systems in the near future.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Hochul doubles down on telling GOP candidates to leave New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul spent the last night before Election Day campaigning alongside Democrat Pat Ryan in a race that’s being viewed as a bellwether for which party will control the House after the midterms. Hochul for the second time in recent weeks used her platform to play into national party politics by attacking Florida, a strategy that signals Democrats are pulling out all the stops to maintain a majority in the House.
ELECTIONS
cityandstateny.com

2022 New York state Senate primary election results

It took a few false starts and several different iterations of district lines, but candidates for state Senate have finally made it to their primary. From open seats to new seats to insurgent challengers, there’s no shortage of election night action for political observers. As usual in New York, the biggest contests are those among Democrats, with both moderates and progressives looking to win seats in heavily blue districts in contests, but the night so far has been kind to incumbents regardless of their ideology.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

1,000 migrants have arrived in NYC: Greg Abbott reveals huge haul of buses he has sent from Texas who then line up for food, free phones and healthcare

Governor Greg Abbott has sent more than 1,000 migrants from Texas to New York City as part of his initiative to bus illegal immigrants released from custody out of his state. Abbott's spokeswoman Renae Eze told DailyMail.com that 20 buses have departed from Texas for the Big Apple so far – with more to come.
TEXAS STATE
nypressnews.com

N.Y. Senate candidate David Yassky’s aide privately floated PAC fundraising coordination — but now claims it was deliberate deception

Text messages exchanged by two staffers on Brooklyn state Senate candidate David Yassky’s campaign point to potential coordination of fundraising efforts with a local political action committee — which can be illegal, the Daily News has learned. But Yassky’s campaign manager, Sabrina Rezzy, who wrote the texts in...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Week

DeSantis' challenger, Manhattan's clash of Democratic titans: A quick look at Tuesday's primaries

Florida Democrats on Tuesday will pick their nominee to face Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in the fall, while New York Democrats will choose their candidates in new congressional districts, most prominently in a battle between two powerful House veterans in upper Manhattan. Republicans have fewer competitive primaries on Tuesday, though polarizing repeat candidate Carl Paladino and New York state GOP chairman Lick Langworthy are facing off in a contentious primary in New York's 23 Congressional District.
MANHATTAN, NY
Syracuse.com

No more Covid quarantines, test-to-stay for NY schools, Hochul says

New York — Students in New York schools will no longer have to stay home if they’re exposed to Covid-19 during the upcoming school year, Gov. Kathy Hochul said today. “The days of sending an entire classroom home because one person was symptomatic or tests positive, those days are over,” Hochul said during a press conference in New York City. “Children are safe in clasrooms. When they’re not in classrooms and the learning stops, the traditional learning stops, it can be devastating to the well-being of those children.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.5 PST

New Jersey deli named among the country’s best

Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
NEWARK, NJ
thechiefleader.com

Program will put low-income New Yorkers on path to construction careers

The city is launching a training initiative that will provide opportunities for low-income residents in long-term careers in the construction and industrial sectors. The program, called the New York City Pathways to Industrial and Construction Careers (PINCC), will recruit nearly 2,300 New Yorkers who live in Housing Authority buildings or receive benefits from the Human Resources Administration to participate in apprenticeship training programs for eventual placement in union jobs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

Million Dollar River View Homes In Hudson Valley New York

Have you ever thought about where you might live if money was no object? Would you move out of New York or would maybe just a nice house on the river work for you?. I was recently thinking about where I would live if money was not a concern. I think I would want to have multiple houses in multiple climates. I would want something like Yellowstone in Montana and I would have to have a beach house probably on Nantucket but I would also want to live here in the Hudon Valley too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Suburbs Beware: NY’s Bail Reforms are Threatening Your Safety

By Paul DiGiacomo, President of the Detectives’ Endowment Agency and Matt Slater, Supervisor of the Town of Yorktown. In 2019, New York State’s legislature made a series of ill-fated “reforms” that turned the state’s criminal justice system upside down. The policies and laws cater to criminals – and send a message that there are no consequences for breaking the law.
YORKTOWN, NY

