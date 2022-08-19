ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No 'government speech' on Town Hall, board decides in 3-2 vote

'Town Hall will not be a place for government speech.'. UPDATED: The Select Board voted to prohibit the use of Town Hall’s façade for government speech in a 3-2 vote at its Monday, Aug. 22, meeting. Chair Len Diggins, John Hurd and Diane Mahon voted yes; Steve DeCourcey and Eric Helmuth voted no, recommending further discussion.
YourArlington

New planning director leaving Lowell for Arlington

UPDATED: Claire Ricker has been appointed the new director of planning and community development, Town Manager Sandy Pooler announced Tuesday, Aug. 23. She plans to start Sept. 19. Ricker is the director of real estate for Coalition for a Better Acre. The community-development corporation in Lowell oversees the development of...
YourArlington

Playground updates: Spy Pond path closing; Parmenter project continues

Between Linwood Road, Pond Lane until further notice. The renovation to the North Beach Ramp at Spy Pond is set to begin Tuesday, Aug. 23. The path connection from Linwood Road to Pond Lane is to be temporarily closed at the playground so that the accessible path improvement work can be completed.
YourArlington

Deadline Sept. 9 to apply to 'Open Studios' ACA event

It is time to register to have one's art on display at the annual Open Studios event sponsored by the Arlington Center for the Arts, or ACA. The deadline to register is Sept. 9. Visit ACA online here for the application and for more information. The registration fee is $60...
YourArlington

On a dog day in August, Sox recognize APD officer, partner

Arlington police officer Mike Hogan and his K-9 partner, Eiko, were recently recognized at a Boston Red Sox game, Chief Julie Flaherty reported. Hogan and Eiko attended the Aug. 9 game at Fenway Park, where Eiko was honored as Service Dog of the Game, a summer series in which a service dog is recognized at home plate before every Tuesday evening home game.
