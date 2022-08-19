ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Columbia Missourian

Columbia Planned Parenthood temporarily closed until beginning of September, but other options remain

Planned Parenthood-Columbia Health Center is temporarily closed until early September due to a change in providers. The center is located at 711 N. Providence Road. Both the Columbia and Independence locations will be closed as the facilities’ clinicians complete a new training process, said Anamarie Rebori Simmons, director of communications for Planned Parenthood Great Plains, in an email Tuesday.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Universal school lunches end in Mid Missouri

Jefferson City — School lunches are regulated by the federal government and before the pandemic in 2020 regulations on who received free or reduced school lunches were determined based on a household’s income. After two years of free lunches for all those regulations are back in place for...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

MoDOT asks for input on potential bus service between Columbia and Jefferson City

The Missouri Department of Transportation is requesting community feedback on a potential express bus service between downtown Columbia and Jefferson City. As part of phase 2 of its Columbia-Jefferson City Express Bus Study, MoDOT published an online survey with questions for the public that it will use to assess the community’s transit needs.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Missouri Vaccines
Columbia, MO
Vaccines
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
Columbia, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Health
Columbia Missourian

C.W. DAWSON: Banning books robs children of wisdom and ideas

W here ignorance is bliss, ’tis folly to be wise. — Thomas Gray. The recent ban on books by public school districts is alarming, to say the least. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Three Columbia fire chief hopefuls meet with residents

The three finalists for the vacant Columbia fire chief position met with the public at the Daniel Boone City Building on Monday evening. The city announced the finalists, Brian Dunn, Clayton Farr Jr. and Christopher Riley, in a news release Aug. 8. Columbia has been searching for a new head of the department since January, when former fire chief Andy Woody took a position at Southern Arkansas University Tech. The finalists were selected from a pool of 29 total applicants from 15 different states.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Services#General Health#Mu Health Care
Columbia Missourian

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: No faith group should control government actiion

Much has been argued regarding religion as it pertains to the social order. Despite the opinion of many, this country was not founded by or for the practice of any particular faith group. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

CoMo SEPTA hosts second 'Chalk The Walk' event across CPS

Families gathered around sidewalks near public schools across Columbia on Sunday to write words of encouragement for teachers and students to see as they enter the buildings. One student used pink spray chalk paint to draw smiley faces on the ground and another used orange stencils and neon green chalk to write "just be you" with hearts along a middle school walkway. Families and volunteers spent their Sundays writing these notes throughout the day.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Columbia Missourian

Nine Columbia officers sworn in Monday make up largest graduating class in years

Eight patrol officers and one airport safety officer graduated from the Law Enforcement Training Institute on Aug. 19 and were sworn into the Columbia Police Department on Monday. The new patrol officers are: Dalton Alvey, Kevin Barrett, Logan Distler, Donald Frigon, Keegan Jones, James Morris, Jonathan Quirarte, Maurico Wilson and...
COLUMBIA, MO
kbia.org

Missouri's new photo-ID law will soon face multiple legal challenges

Missouri’s sweeping elections law will soon face two lawsuits challenging its constitutionality. The law, like many passed by the legislature this year and signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, is set to go into effect on Aug. 28. Meeting during several days in Jefferson City, a collaboration including...
MISSOURI STATE
933kwto.com

Eden Village Files Lawsuit Against Attorney General, State of Missouri

After a recently passed bill was signed by Governor Mike Parson, a local business that combats homelessness is attempting to fight it. House Bill 1606 was signed on July 29th of this year. According to The Gathering Tree, which provides shelter to the homeless, the bill will negatively affect the organization.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Dust fire extinguished at Jefferson City business

A fire is reported at a Jefferson City cabinet maker. The call came in Monday afternoon, just before 3 p.m., from Ron Irvin Custom Cabinet Shop on E. McCarty Street. When crews arrived, smoke was coming from an exterior dust collector toward the rear of the building. Fire crews were...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Missouri Independent

Lawsuit asks judge to block marijuana legalization from appearing on Missouri ballot

An anti-drug legalization activist has filed a lawsuit arguing a recreational marijuana initiative petition was improperly certified by Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and should not appear on the November ballot. The lawsuit was filed Friday in Cole County Circuit Court — the final day within the 10-day window outlined under state law for […] The post Lawsuit asks judge to block marijuana legalization from appearing on Missouri ballot appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

David Alan Horner, June 21, 1921 — Aug. 12, 2022

David Alan Horner, farmer, meteorologist, and former Boone County commissioner, died Friday, August 12, 2022. Dave was a man for all seasons, kind and gentle, a community servant, extraordinary storyteller, and steward of the land, a man of inordinate character. Born June 21, 1921, in St. Louis, Missouri, the youngest...
BOONE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy