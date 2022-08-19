Read full article on original website
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The Graceland Mansion in Mexico, Missouri is also known as the Ross House or Clark House and is over 160 years oldCJ CoombsMexico, MO
Columbia Missourian
Columbia Planned Parenthood temporarily closed until beginning of September, but other options remain
Planned Parenthood-Columbia Health Center is temporarily closed until early September due to a change in providers. The center is located at 711 N. Providence Road. Both the Columbia and Independence locations will be closed as the facilities’ clinicians complete a new training process, said Anamarie Rebori Simmons, director of communications for Planned Parenthood Great Plains, in an email Tuesday.
krcgtv.com
Universal school lunches end in Mid Missouri
Jefferson City — School lunches are regulated by the federal government and before the pandemic in 2020 regulations on who received free or reduced school lunches were determined based on a household’s income. After two years of free lunches for all those regulations are back in place for...
Columbia Missourian
MoDOT asks for input on potential bus service between Columbia and Jefferson City
The Missouri Department of Transportation is requesting community feedback on a potential express bus service between downtown Columbia and Jefferson City. As part of phase 2 of its Columbia-Jefferson City Express Bus Study, MoDOT published an online survey with questions for the public that it will use to assess the community’s transit needs.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia students return optimistic for more normal school year
As she got ready on the first day of her senior year at Battle High School, Kaya Huffman put on a full face of makeup, something she hadn’t done for a first day of school in a while. “My freshman year, I just got out of my bed and...
KOMU
Rally held to advocate for change within Missouri's Child Protective Services system
JEFFERSON CITY – The fight for change within the Missouri foster care, family court and other Child Protective Services systems is an uphill battle for many advocates. That's why they gathered at the Capitol to raise awareness Monday afternoon. "A lot of times there are really good people who...
Columbia Missourian
C.W. DAWSON: Banning books robs children of wisdom and ideas
W here ignorance is bliss, ’tis folly to be wise. — Thomas Gray. The recent ban on books by public school districts is alarming, to say the least. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Two Mid-Missouri counties are in the "high" community level for COVID-19, while several others remain in the "medium" category, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The post Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Three Columbia fire chief hopefuls meet with residents
The three finalists for the vacant Columbia fire chief position met with the public at the Daniel Boone City Building on Monday evening. The city announced the finalists, Brian Dunn, Clayton Farr Jr. and Christopher Riley, in a news release Aug. 8. Columbia has been searching for a new head of the department since January, when former fire chief Andy Woody took a position at Southern Arkansas University Tech. The finalists were selected from a pool of 29 total applicants from 15 different states.
abc17news.com
The University of Missouri offers a welcome week tradition for incoming freshman
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri's semester begins on Monday, along with several other universities. Most students have already moved in and unpacked at UM, but there is still one welcome week tradition the university is offering incoming freshmen students known as the "Tiger Walk". Mizzou's "Tiger Walk" is...
Columbia Missourian
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: No faith group should control government actiion
Much has been argued regarding religion as it pertains to the social order. Despite the opinion of many, this country was not founded by or for the practice of any particular faith group. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of...
northwestmoinfo.com
Northwest Missouri Exhibitors Part of Missouri State Fair Sale of Champions
SEDALIA, MO – Several northwest Missouri exhibitors were part of the Sale of Champions held Saturday at the Missouri State Fair. Here’s Regional Radio’s Kyle Hill:
Columbia Missourian
CoMo SEPTA hosts second 'Chalk The Walk' event across CPS
Families gathered around sidewalks near public schools across Columbia on Sunday to write words of encouragement for teachers and students to see as they enter the buildings. One student used pink spray chalk paint to draw smiley faces on the ground and another used orange stencils and neon green chalk to write "just be you" with hearts along a middle school walkway. Families and volunteers spent their Sundays writing these notes throughout the day.
Columbia Missourian
Nine Columbia officers sworn in Monday make up largest graduating class in years
Eight patrol officers and one airport safety officer graduated from the Law Enforcement Training Institute on Aug. 19 and were sworn into the Columbia Police Department on Monday. The new patrol officers are: Dalton Alvey, Kevin Barrett, Logan Distler, Donald Frigon, Keegan Jones, James Morris, Jonathan Quirarte, Maurico Wilson and...
Jefferson City woman files lawsuit aimed at knocking recreational pot off Missouri ballot
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — An anti-drug group on Monday announced support for a lawsuit to take a recreational marijuana legalization proposal off Missouri’s November ballot. Jefferson City resident Joy Sweeney filed the lawsuit Friday with support from the national anti-drug group Protect Our Kids. The suit alleged that...
kbia.org
Missouri's new photo-ID law will soon face multiple legal challenges
Missouri’s sweeping elections law will soon face two lawsuits challenging its constitutionality. The law, like many passed by the legislature this year and signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, is set to go into effect on Aug. 28. Meeting during several days in Jefferson City, a collaboration including...
933kwto.com
Eden Village Files Lawsuit Against Attorney General, State of Missouri
After a recently passed bill was signed by Governor Mike Parson, a local business that combats homelessness is attempting to fight it. House Bill 1606 was signed on July 29th of this year. According to The Gathering Tree, which provides shelter to the homeless, the bill will negatively affect the organization.
kjluradio.com
Dust fire extinguished at Jefferson City business
A fire is reported at a Jefferson City cabinet maker. The call came in Monday afternoon, just before 3 p.m., from Ron Irvin Custom Cabinet Shop on E. McCarty Street. When crews arrived, smoke was coming from an exterior dust collector toward the rear of the building. Fire crews were...
Lawsuit asks judge to block marijuana legalization from appearing on Missouri ballot
An anti-drug legalization activist has filed a lawsuit arguing a recreational marijuana initiative petition was improperly certified by Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and should not appear on the November ballot. The lawsuit was filed Friday in Cole County Circuit Court — the final day within the 10-day window outlined under state law for […] The post Lawsuit asks judge to block marijuana legalization from appearing on Missouri ballot appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Columbia Missourian
David Alan Horner, June 21, 1921 — Aug. 12, 2022
David Alan Horner, farmer, meteorologist, and former Boone County commissioner, died Friday, August 12, 2022. Dave was a man for all seasons, kind and gentle, a community servant, extraordinary storyteller, and steward of the land, a man of inordinate character. Born June 21, 1921, in St. Louis, Missouri, the youngest...
I-70 lane closures set for Missouri River bridge work
The Missouri Department of Transportation will begin daily lane closures next week on Interstate 70 as work continues on the Missouri River bridge near Rocheport. The post I-70 lane closures set for Missouri River bridge work appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
