ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

'That wasn't our best day': Eastern Washington rushing attack shines in otherwise 'inconsistent' first scrimmage

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review
KHQ Right Now
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Coffee shop wins six medals in world's largest coffee roaster competition

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane coffee shop took home six medals from the world's largest coffee roaster competition over the weekend. Indaba Coffee won the medals at the Golden Bean North America competition. They scored two silver medals and four bronze medals for their High Drive Blend, Rwanda, Costa Rica and Swiss Water Decaf coffees.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Crews respond to fire in West Central

SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews responded to a structure fire in West Central, at the intersection of Broadway and Cedar in the morning of Aug. 23. The Spokane Fire Department reported there were no injuries or fatalities. The fire caused the nearby Spokane County Courthouse to be evacuated. That evacuation was...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cheney, WA
Football
Local
Washington Sports
City
Cheney, WA
Local
Washington Football
Cheney, WA
Sports
State
Washington State
KHQ Right Now

Washington attorney general seeks to halt expansion of gas pipeline

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson file a motion Monday to oppose a proposed expansion to the Gas Transmission Northwest (GTN) pipeline, which runs through Washington state, including through Spokane county. Ferguson said the expansion would hurt Washingtonians and increase greenhouse gasses. According to a public notice from...
WASHINGTON STATE
KHQ Right Now

Firefighters rush to put out massive motel fire in downtown Cheney

CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney firefighters say a downtown motel that caught fire early Tuesday morning is one of the worst fires the city has ever seen. The fire started around 12:30 A.M. at 1502 1st Street. Firefighters say fuel spilled and caught fire in one of the units. The flames then spread to the entire building.
CHENEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

The Wake Up Show takes on square dancing with the Westen Dance Association

The Wake Up anchor team got a chance to learn to square dance with some local square dancers, and now you can join the fun as well. The Western Dance Association is hosting a Salmon Barbeque and Dance on Sunday, August 28th, from Noon to 4 p.m. It will be held at the Western Dance Center on 1901 N. Sullivan Road in Spokane Valley, and costs $15 for adults, $12 for senior citizens, and $10 for children 12 & under.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Washington#American Football#Tennessee State#Ewu
KHQ Right Now

Wagner Road Fire in Whitman County 100% contained

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - The Wagner Road Fire is now 100% contained. Last Updated: Aug. 22 at 9:00 a.m. The total acreage burned by the Wagner Road Fire remained steady at 7,381 on Saturday, according to a press release by the Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team. The fire remained 80% contained.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KHQ Right Now

Firefighters on scene of brush fire in Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. - Just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD3) announced crews had stopped forward progression of a brush fire in Spangle near Philleo Lake. The fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. in a field on south Cedar Rd. Fire units arrived to the scene...
SPANGLE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Valley taps the brakes on intersection reopening

(The Center Square) - The City of Spokane Valley has announced that the $2.5 million project to replace a four-way stop at the intersection of Barker Road and Sprague Avenue with a single-lane roundabout will not be completed by Aug. 20 as planned. “The city has made the decision to...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Family Promise Center celebrates expansion with open house

SPOKANE, Wash. - Family Promise of Spokane said their Family Promise Center has finished construction on their new expansion. Family Promise of Spokane celebrated the expansion at there location on East Mission with an open house. The non-profit took over the space from Cassano Import Foods in order to expand capacity and meet the needs for families facing housing uncertainty in the area.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane mayor defies council vote, won't move police precinct

(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said Tuesday that it was surprising but not unexpected to be accused of “putting on a show” by expressing opposition to an emergency ordinance that erodes the authority granted her by the city charter. However, she told The Center...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Suspect seriously injured in deputy-involved shooting in northeast Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - A deputy with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is on administrative leave after a deputy-involved shooting in North Spokane Sunday morning. It is standard procedure for deputies to be put on leave during investigations into deputy-involved shootings. According to SCSO undersheriff John Nowels, two deputies responded...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Transit Authority announces new fare system

SPOKANE, Wash. - Beginning Oct. 1, Spokane Transit Authority (STA) will have a new fare collection system on its fixed route buses and paratransit vans. The 'Connect' fare system is an account-based system that allows customers to pay their fare using a Connect smartcard or an STA mobile app on their smartphone.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane awarded $136,846 in public safety grant funds

(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council is expected to officially accept a $81,396 federal grant on Aug. 22 that will be used to purchase equipment to enhance the safety of officers and the community. Officials are also anticipated to accept a state grant of $55,450 on Monday...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy