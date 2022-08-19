'That wasn't our best day': Eastern Washington rushing attack shines in otherwise 'inconsistent' first scrimmage

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shoppers thinking twice about using self-checkouts in WashingtonJ.R. HeimbignerWashington State
Spokane Children’s TheatreLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Fun Activities in Spokane, Washington that will help kids stay cool in the heatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
3 free, fun Activities to do in SpokaneJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Related
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Coffee shop wins six medals in world's largest coffee roaster competition
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane coffee shop took home six medals from the world's largest coffee roaster competition over the weekend. Indaba Coffee won the medals at the Golden Bean North America competition. They scored two silver medals and four bronze medals for their High Drive Blend, Rwanda, Costa Rica and Swiss Water Decaf coffees.
KHQ Right Now
Crews respond to fire in West Central
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews responded to a structure fire in West Central, at the intersection of Broadway and Cedar in the morning of Aug. 23. The Spokane Fire Department reported there were no injuries or fatalities. The fire caused the nearby Spokane County Courthouse to be evacuated. That evacuation was...
KHQ Right Now
Community speaking out as South Hill Grill to be demolished and replaced by Chick-Fil-A
SPOKANE, Wash. - The South Hill Grill has been a staple on the south side of Spokane for many years. “Just a very beautiful, hard to replace kind of place,” customer Nikki Hessner said. A restaurant that will be missed by new and old customers. “I’ve been married for...
KHQ Right Now
Crews mop up fire in Newman Lake
Crews responded to a burning shed in Newman Lake Aug. 23. The fire spread to a tree, but was quickly contained.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHQ Right Now
Washington attorney general seeks to halt expansion of gas pipeline
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson file a motion Monday to oppose a proposed expansion to the Gas Transmission Northwest (GTN) pipeline, which runs through Washington state, including through Spokane county. Ferguson said the expansion would hurt Washingtonians and increase greenhouse gasses. According to a public notice from...
KHQ Right Now
Firefighters rush to put out massive motel fire in downtown Cheney
CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney firefighters say a downtown motel that caught fire early Tuesday morning is one of the worst fires the city has ever seen. The fire started around 12:30 A.M. at 1502 1st Street. Firefighters say fuel spilled and caught fire in one of the units. The flames then spread to the entire building.
KHQ Right Now
The Wake Up Show takes on square dancing with the Westen Dance Association
The Wake Up anchor team got a chance to learn to square dance with some local square dancers, and now you can join the fun as well. The Western Dance Association is hosting a Salmon Barbeque and Dance on Sunday, August 28th, from Noon to 4 p.m. It will be held at the Western Dance Center on 1901 N. Sullivan Road in Spokane Valley, and costs $15 for adults, $12 for senior citizens, and $10 for children 12 & under.
KHQ Right Now
One man dead, another arrested in Sunday night shooting in west central Spokane
The Spokane Police Department said they arrested 68-year-old Duarte Cordero for second degree murder in west central Spokane on Aug. 21. Cordero was arrested after officers were called to the 1300 block of West Shannon Ave. More information on his arrest can be found here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHQ Right Now
40 beagles arrive in Spokane after being rescued from inhumane breeding facility
In July, 4,000 beagles were rescued from an inhumane breeding facility in Virginia that was sending them to a legal, FDA-regulated facility for medical research. A massive effort is underway to get them to shelters, now including Spokane.
KHQ Right Now
Wagner Road Fire in Whitman County 100% contained
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - The Wagner Road Fire is now 100% contained. Last Updated: Aug. 22 at 9:00 a.m. The total acreage burned by the Wagner Road Fire remained steady at 7,381 on Saturday, according to a press release by the Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team. The fire remained 80% contained.
KHQ Right Now
Malden farmer's 'Food Bank Cow' shot in the head, healed in time to be donated to families in need
MALDEN, Wash. - Farm life is full of hard work, wrangling cattle each day in the dirt, but it is simple, peaceful, and fulfilling at the same time. “Every cow here has a purpose,” Farmer Jeff Wiyrick said. Jeff Wiyrick and his wife Sophrinia live on the outskirts of...
KHQ Right Now
Trial of former Spokane police officer Nathan Nash interrupted by nearby fire
The trial of former Spokane police officer Nathan Nash was interrupted by a nearby fire Aug. 23. Nash faces charges for raping two women while on duty. The fire, which burned a building in west central Spokane, was quickly put out by firefighters. Nash's trial continued quickly. The trial will continue Aug. 24.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHQ Right Now
Firefighters on scene of brush fire in Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. - Just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD3) announced crews had stopped forward progression of a brush fire in Spangle near Philleo Lake. The fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. in a field on south Cedar Rd. Fire units arrived to the scene...
KHQ Right Now
Stories written on blue flags bring life back to those lost to COVID-19
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Hundreds died from COVID-19 in Spokane County, but to the families they left behind, and the nurses that cared for them, they were more than just a number. MultiCare Valley Hospital held a memorial and candlelight vigil Monday night to remember those lost loved ones. "It's...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley taps the brakes on intersection reopening
(The Center Square) - The City of Spokane Valley has announced that the $2.5 million project to replace a four-way stop at the intersection of Barker Road and Sprague Avenue with a single-lane roundabout will not be completed by Aug. 20 as planned. “The city has made the decision to...
KHQ Right Now
Family Promise Center celebrates expansion with open house
SPOKANE, Wash. - Family Promise of Spokane said their Family Promise Center has finished construction on their new expansion. Family Promise of Spokane celebrated the expansion at there location on East Mission with an open house. The non-profit took over the space from Cassano Import Foods in order to expand capacity and meet the needs for families facing housing uncertainty in the area.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane mayor defies council vote, won't move police precinct
(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said Tuesday that it was surprising but not unexpected to be accused of “putting on a show” by expressing opposition to an emergency ordinance that erodes the authority granted her by the city charter. However, she told The Center...
KHQ Right Now
Suspect seriously injured in deputy-involved shooting in northeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A deputy with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is on administrative leave after a deputy-involved shooting in North Spokane Sunday morning. It is standard procedure for deputies to be put on leave during investigations into deputy-involved shootings. According to SCSO undersheriff John Nowels, two deputies responded...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Transit Authority announces new fare system
SPOKANE, Wash. - Beginning Oct. 1, Spokane Transit Authority (STA) will have a new fare collection system on its fixed route buses and paratransit vans. The 'Connect' fare system is an account-based system that allows customers to pay their fare using a Connect smartcard or an STA mobile app on their smartphone.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane awarded $136,846 in public safety grant funds
(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council is expected to officially accept a $81,396 federal grant on Aug. 22 that will be used to purchase equipment to enhance the safety of officers and the community. Officials are also anticipated to accept a state grant of $55,450 on Monday...
Comments / 1