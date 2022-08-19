ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SOLON, Ohio -- The No. 22 ranked Solon High School football squad came up just a bit short in its 2022 season opender Friday (Aug. 19) at No. 15 ranked Hudson High School. The Explorers managed to nip the Comets by a final tally of 14-13. The game was every bit as close as the final score indicates, as the Comets were thwarted while attempting a 2-point conversion that would have given them the lead with just seconds left.
