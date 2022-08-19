Read full article on original website
St. Ignatius-Mentor take big stage at FirstEnergy Stadium: Week 2 football preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The first game of Chuck Kyle’s last year as coach at St. Ignatius will now be on the big stage of FirstEnergy Stadium, when his Wildcats play Mentor on Friday at the home of the Browns. The matchup, one of three Top 25 games, leads...
See photos of Solon High School marching band as it debuts in football team’s 14-13 loss at Hudson
SOLON, Ohio -- The No. 22 ranked Solon High School football squad came up just a bit short in its 2022 season opender Friday (Aug. 19) at No. 15 ranked Hudson High School. The Explorers managed to nip the Comets by a final tally of 14-13. The game was every bit as close as the final score indicates, as the Comets were thwarted while attempting a 2-point conversion that would have given them the lead with just seconds left.
St. Edward, Glenville remain atop divisions in cleveland.com state football rankings
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Toledo Central Catholic showed its potential in Division II by taking defending OHSAA Division I state champion St. Edward down to the wire Friday in their high school football opener. The Eagles remain the state’s No. 1-ranked team in D-I, while Central Catholic strengthens its standing...
What do the Browns get from Jacoby Brissett? Garrett Bush, Casey Kinnamon on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Garrett Bush of 92.3 The Fan and Casey...
Eleven Warriors
Cardale Jones Hopes Glenville Pipeline “Opens Back Up,” Running Backs Gideon Davidson and Aneyas Williams Confirm Sept. 3 Visits
Standing on the sidelines watching his alma mater’s season opener against St. Vincent-St. Mary on Thursday in Akron, Glenville alumnus Cardale Jones couldn’t stop smiling. From the combination of seeing old friends and acquaintances to seeing Glenville start its season 1-0 with a 25-0 win, he had plenty to celebrate.
Cleveland Guardians vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates from Game 121
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Steven Kwan and the first-place Guardians face the Padres in the opener of a six-game road trip Tuesday at Petco Park. Get live updates during the game below, including cleveland.com beat writers Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga. Click here if you have trouble seeing the updates.
Deshaun Watson takes on new role as Browns prepare for season: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns were back on the practice field on Tuesday and will play their final preseason game against the Bears on Saturday night. Quarterback Deshaun Watson is now running the scout team as the Browns begin preparations for Carolina in Week 1 with Jacoby Brissett slated to start the first 11 games.
Chardon, area powers maintain hold atop area high school football rankings after Week 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Chardon survived an east vs. west battle with Olmsted Falls to push its winning streak to 29 games and tighten the top of the cleveland.com high school football rankings, where the first seven teams remain unchanged from the preseason. St. Edward survived another matchup with Toledo...
Justin Fields, Bears’ starters will play up to 30 snaps in preseason finale vs. the Browns: NFL news roundup
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Bears will head to FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday night for the preseason finale vs. the Browns. When they come to Cleveland, most of their top players will be on the field and get plenty of work. Bears coach Matt Eberflus told reporters including Courtney Cronin...
This lifelong Browns fan will be rooting for Baker Mayfield and the Panthers in opener
I have been a lifetime Cleveland Browns fan since the 1950s but will be rooting for Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers in the season opener. It is beyond me how the Browns new quarterback continues to profess he never did anything wrong during his massage therapy sessions while in Houston (”Public denials don’t serve Watson well, nor the Browns,” Terry Pluto, Aug. 21).
Ryan Day says he talked about James Laurinaitis joining Ohio State football’s staff before Notre Dame hire
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Former Ohio State football player James Laurinaitis is entering the coaching ranks this season, joining his former teammate Marcus Freeman at Notre Dame. Now the two will return to Ohio Stadium to start this next step in their coaching careers, though there’s is a world where Laurinaitis could’ve been on OSU’s staff this season.
Richie Palacios returns to lineup with an eye on making an impact: Guardians Takeaways
SAN DIEGO — Terry Francona says there’s really not a formula when balancing playing time for Cleveland’s young talent during the thick of a playoff chase. “It has been a little challenging,” Francona said. “When you bring up young guys the best thing for them sometimes is if you can throw them out there and let them sink or swim. We’re not really sure we can do that right now.”
Will Myles Garrett top the NFL’s Top 100 list some day? Orange and Brown Talk
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has big expectations for himself. Topping the NFL’s Top 100 players list is among them. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock, Irie Harris and Dan Labbe discussed Garrett on today’s Orange and Brown Talk Podcast and whether he could one day top the list. What would it look like?
Baker Mayfield in Carolina? Deshaun Watson in Cleveland? Jacoby Brissett starting the opener? – Terry’s Talkin’ Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Talking to myself about where have all the quarterbacks gone:. QUESTION: What do you think of Baker Mayfield starting in Carolina?. ANSWER: No surprise. He’s better than Sam Darnold. If healthy, Mayfield is above average. Q: Don’t you think... A: Think about this: A...
The Village Butcher takes top prize as best sub shop in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio --- The Village Butcher and Salumeria handily beat out nine other finalists to win the top prize in Cleveland.com’s Best Sub Sandwich in Greater Cleveland contest. The Mayfield Village business received more than a quarter of the 6,000 votes cast. The Village Butcher is the brainchild of...
Myles Garrett wishes no ‘ill’ on Baker Mayfield, but would enjoy ‘a couple sacks’ on him in the opener
BEREA, Ohio — Myles Garrett might add Baker Mayfield’s gravestone to his front yard at Halloween this year, but he’s not looking to bury him in the opener more than he would any other quarterback. “He’s my former teammate,” Garrett said Tuesday before practice. “But there’s no...
Jim Mueller, former Cleveland sportscaster and radio voice of the Browns, dies at 79
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jim Mueller, one of the most enduring voices of Cleveland sports broadcasting, passed away on August 17. He was 79 years old. Born in Owensboro, Kentucky, Mueller played college football at the University of Florida and began his career as a commercial airline pilot before shifting to sports broadcasting in the late 1960s, according to his obituary. Following stops in West Palm Beach, Louisville and Miami, he landed in Cleveland as the sports director at WJKW (now WJW) TV-8 in 1974. He moved on to WKYC Channel 3 in 1983.
Cleveland’s Burlesque Scene
Whether you're an avid burlesque fan or just curious about those provocative performers slowly stripping off sequins and fishnets, Cleveland's burly scene will transform any standard night out into a sexy adventure. So throw your worries out the window and get ready to give it up for Cleveland's bawdiest burlies as they belly up beneath the bright lights and toss boas aloft.
Who makes the best sub sandwich in Greater Cleveland? (Poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The votes continue to pour in as we work to determine Greater Cleveland’s best sub sandwich. August is National Sandwich Month and to celebrate cleveland.com’s Best of Cleveland team is searching for the best sub sandwich on the North Coast.
Former WKYC sports anchor, Cleveland Browns broadcaster Jim Mueller dies at 79
CLEVELAND — Jim Mueller, who became a beloved Cleveland sports media figure both here at WKYC and on the Browns Radio Network, has died at the age of 79. Jim Donovan, Mueller's successor as 3News' sports director, confirmed the passing of his "first boss at Channel 3" while on the air prior to kickoff of Sunday's Browns preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mueller had worked as a color commentator with the team for roughly 20 years, partnering with legends such as Gib Shanley, Nev Chandler, and Doug Dieken.
