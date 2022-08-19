ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Promise Center celebrates expansion with open house

SPOKANE, Wash. - Family Promise of Spokane said their Family Promise Center has finished construction on their new expansion. Family Promise of Spokane celebrated the expansion at there location on East Mission with an open house. The non-profit took over the space from Cassano Import Foods in order to expand capacity and meet the needs for families facing housing uncertainty in the area.
Spokane Coffee shop wins six medals in world's largest coffee roaster competition

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane coffee shop took home six medals from the world's largest coffee roaster competition over the weekend. Indaba Coffee won the medals at the Golden Bean North America competition. They scored two silver medals and four bronze medals for their High Drive Blend, Rwanda, Costa Rica and Swiss Water Decaf coffees.
KHQ Right Now

Crews respond to fire in West Central

SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews responded to a structure fire in West Central, at the intersection of Broadway and Cedar in the morning of Aug. 23. The Spokane Fire Department reported there were no injuries or fatalities. The fire caused the nearby Spokane County Courthouse to be evacuated. That evacuation was...
Spokane Transit Authority announces new fare system

SPOKANE, Wash. - Beginning Oct. 1, Spokane Transit Authority (STA) will have a new fare collection system on its fixed route buses and paratransit vans. The 'Connect' fare system is an account-based system that allows customers to pay their fare using a Connect smartcard or an STA mobile app on their smartphone.
Firefighters rush to put out massive motel fire in downtown Cheney

CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney firefighters say a downtown motel that caught fire early Tuesday morning is one of the worst fires the city has ever seen. The fire started around 12:30 A.M. at 1502 1st Street. Firefighters say fuel spilled and caught fire in one of the units. The flames then spread to the entire building.
Spokane Humane Society takes in 25 beagles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Humane Society took in 25 beagles while SpokAnimal took in an additional 16 this weekend after a nationwide rescue operation. The beagles are part of the 4,000 puppies saved from a Virginia breeding facility. WUSA reported on the Envigo breeding and research facility in...
STA adding four new routes soon

The Spokane Transit Authority (STA) said they are beginning service on four new routes soon. Their goal is to increase service to Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake. For a closer look click here.
Slow moving storms on a warmer afternoon – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– We stayed out the 90s (barely) in Spokane on Monday, but we won’t be as lucky on Tuesday. Lunchtime temperatures will be in the 80s and more morning sun should pop us up into the low 90s in many more places today. Highs in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will be around 90 with mid 90s in Central Washington, upper 80s elsewhere in North Idaho, and upper 90s in the L-C Valley.
Firefighters get house fire under control in West Central

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department extinguished a multi-family house fire in the West Central neighborhood on Tuesday. At around 11 a.m., the SFD responded to a report of a possible house fire on W Broadway Avenue near N Cedar Street. Once on scene, crews saw smoke coming from one side of a one-and-a-half-story multi-family home. The fire was...
Spokane Valley taps the brakes on intersection reopening

(The Center Square) - The City of Spokane Valley has announced that the $2.5 million project to replace a four-way stop at the intersection of Barker Road and Sprague Avenue with a single-lane roundabout will not be completed by Aug. 20 as planned. “The city has made the decision to...
Coeur d'Alene Press

Neighborhood of the Week: (Almost) the end of the road

The resident at this property is officially packing up and moving out of the neighborhood. Since the fall of 2015, I’ve written Neighborhood of the Week for the Coeur d’Alene Press. Next week will be my final column in this Sunday space. I’m not big on brief goodbyes,...

