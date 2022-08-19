Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shoppers thinking twice about using self-checkouts in WashingtonJ.R. HeimbignerWashington State
Fun Activities in Spokane, Washington that will help kids stay cool in the heatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Spokane Children’s TheatreLefty GravesSpokane, WA
3 free, fun Activities to do in SpokaneJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Related
KHQ Right Now
Malden farmer's 'Food Bank Cow' shot in the head, healed in time to be donated to families in need
MALDEN, Wash. - Farm life is full of hard work, wrangling cattle each day in the dirt, but it is simple, peaceful, and fulfilling at the same time. “Every cow here has a purpose,” Farmer Jeff Wiyrick said. Jeff Wiyrick and his wife Sophrinia live on the outskirts of...
KHQ Right Now
Community speaking out as South Hill Grill to be demolished and replaced by Chick-Fil-A
SPOKANE, Wash. - The South Hill Grill has been a staple on the south side of Spokane for many years. “Just a very beautiful, hard to replace kind of place,” customer Nikki Hessner said. A restaurant that will be missed by new and old customers. “I’ve been married for...
KHQ Right Now
Family Promise Center celebrates expansion with open house
SPOKANE, Wash. - Family Promise of Spokane said their Family Promise Center has finished construction on their new expansion. Family Promise of Spokane celebrated the expansion at there location on East Mission with an open house. The non-profit took over the space from Cassano Import Foods in order to expand capacity and meet the needs for families facing housing uncertainty in the area.
Take your dog for a dip in the Spokane Valley Mission pool
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Bring your furry friend to the Valley Mission Pool during the Paws in the Pool event this Sunday. Dogs must be six months or older, have updated vaccination records, be spayed or neutered and must be friendly. Only two dogs are allowed per owner. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Coffee shop wins six medals in world's largest coffee roaster competition
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane coffee shop took home six medals from the world's largest coffee roaster competition over the weekend. Indaba Coffee won the medals at the Golden Bean North America competition. They scored two silver medals and four bronze medals for their High Drive Blend, Rwanda, Costa Rica and Swiss Water Decaf coffees.
inlander.com
How Massoud Emami became a fundraising force for Riverfront Park and all of Spokane
It's the first summery day of 2022 at Riverfront Park, and the all-inclusive Providence Playscape playground rings with peals of children's gleeful laughter. The biggest child contributing to this joyful clamor with bellowing chuckles happens to be the incredibly dapper grandfather who helped make the playground a reality — Massoud Emami.
KHQ Right Now
Crews respond to fire in West Central
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews responded to a structure fire in West Central, at the intersection of Broadway and Cedar in the morning of Aug. 23. The Spokane Fire Department reported there were no injuries or fatalities. The fire caused the nearby Spokane County Courthouse to be evacuated. That evacuation was...
Lake Coeur d’Alene Raft-Up returns this weekend
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — Are you looking for something to do in Coeur d’Alene this Saturday?. The Lake Coeur d’Alene Raft-up will return this Saturday in the Casco/Cougar Bay from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Live music, a Lake Coeur d’Alene Cruises boat with food and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Chick-Fil-A project on South Hill has a long way to go
A company based out of San Diego has an application filed expressing interest at the corner of 29th and Regal.
KHQ Right Now
"Feel the Dream" Baseball Bash rekindles community's love of the diamond
The second of two "Feel the Dream" Community Baseball Bashes looks to raise funds for both local High School American Legion Baseball and the Inland Northwest Men's Baseball League. Shadle Park High School's Al K Jackson Field will be the place to be on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m....
Cheney motel that caught on fire shows previous history of complaints from locals
CHENEY, Wash. — Early Tuesday morning, a huge fire tore through a motel in Cheney, prompting everyone to evacuate the building. After looking deeper into the property’s history, it turns out that people in the neighborhood have been filing complaints with police and code enforcement for months. From...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Transit Authority announces new fare system
SPOKANE, Wash. - Beginning Oct. 1, Spokane Transit Authority (STA) will have a new fare collection system on its fixed route buses and paratransit vans. The 'Connect' fare system is an account-based system that allows customers to pay their fare using a Connect smartcard or an STA mobile app on their smartphone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHQ Right Now
Firefighters rush to put out massive motel fire in downtown Cheney
CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney firefighters say a downtown motel that caught fire early Tuesday morning is one of the worst fires the city has ever seen. The fire started around 12:30 A.M. at 1502 1st Street. Firefighters say fuel spilled and caught fire in one of the units. The flames then spread to the entire building.
Spokane Humane Society takes in 25 beagles
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Humane Society took in 25 beagles while SpokAnimal took in an additional 16 this weekend after a nationwide rescue operation. The beagles are part of the 4,000 puppies saved from a Virginia breeding facility. WUSA reported on the Envigo breeding and research facility in...
KHQ Right Now
STA adding four new routes soon
The Spokane Transit Authority (STA) said they are beginning service on four new routes soon. Their goal is to increase service to Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake. For a closer look click here.
KXLY
Slow moving storms on a warmer afternoon – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– We stayed out the 90s (barely) in Spokane on Monday, but we won’t be as lucky on Tuesday. Lunchtime temperatures will be in the 80s and more morning sun should pop us up into the low 90s in many more places today. Highs in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will be around 90 with mid 90s in Central Washington, upper 80s elsewhere in North Idaho, and upper 90s in the L-C Valley.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Firefighters get house fire under control in West Central
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department extinguished a multi-family house fire in the West Central neighborhood on Tuesday. At around 11 a.m., the SFD responded to a report of a possible house fire on W Broadway Avenue near N Cedar Street. Once on scene, crews saw smoke coming from one side of a one-and-a-half-story multi-family home. The fire was...
KHQ Right Now
Stories written on blue flags bring life back to those lost to COVID-19
MultiCare Valley Hospital hosted a memorial for those lost to COVID-19 Aug. 22. 1,400 blue flags with the names and stories of those who died were planted around the hospital.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley taps the brakes on intersection reopening
(The Center Square) - The City of Spokane Valley has announced that the $2.5 million project to replace a four-way stop at the intersection of Barker Road and Sprague Avenue with a single-lane roundabout will not be completed by Aug. 20 as planned. “The city has made the decision to...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Neighborhood of the Week: (Almost) the end of the road
The resident at this property is officially packing up and moving out of the neighborhood. Since the fall of 2015, I’ve written Neighborhood of the Week for the Coeur d’Alene Press. Next week will be my final column in this Sunday space. I’m not big on brief goodbyes,...
Comments / 0