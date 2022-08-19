ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSMV

Nolensville Little League fans excited for team after big win

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several watch parties were held to cheer on the Nolensville Little League team as they faced a very important game at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “I think every friend of mine has cried at least twice while watching these games because we...
NOLENSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

USTA looking to invest millions of dollars in Middle Tennessee

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — More than 200 acres in Spring Hill could soon be home to a mixed-use development centered around a major tennis complex. Developers with Southstar, LLC—who have been working with the United States Tennis Association (USTA)—met Monday night to propose the project to the Planning Commission.
SPRING HILL, TN
visitfranklin.com

Fall in Franklin: Your Family Fun Guide to Tennessee’s Best Autumn Town

It’s hard to imagine a more beautiful place to visit in autumn than Franklin, Tennessee. The air turns crisp, the skies deepen to a dazzling shade of blue, and the trees fairly explode with fall color. After a long, hot summer, fall is an ideal time to get outside and enjoy the season with your family – and Franklin offers plenty of opportunities to do just that! Here are a few of our favorite family-friendly fall activities.
FRANKLIN, TN
On Target News

Bedford County Woman Wins $1 Million

A Bedford County woman stopped by Three Corner’s Market in Unionville for a breakfast biscuit last week and walked out a millionaire. Tara Walls who purchased the $1 million Blowout instant ticket said she had to send a picture of the winning ticket to her family because they couldn’t believe she had won.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Man has ‘near death experience’ on Tennessee State Fair ride

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County and Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. They said they inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
visitcolumbiatn.com

Fall Fun in Columbia!

Nestled between Nashville and Hunstville, Columbia is the perfect and most charming spot for all things fall! The friendly faces are also a bonus. The Columbia Fresh Farmers' Market us a must-visit. Every Saturday, you will find all the produce, meet the locals, chat with the farmers, grab a loaf of homemade bread, and pick a bouquet of fresh flowers. Afterwards, take a walk downtown to grab some morning coffee!
COLUMBIA, TN
wilsonpost.com

Realtor wins $20M sales award

April Harrington, the Principal Broker at EXIT Real Estate Experts in Old Hickory, was recently awarded Top Gun Award by EXIT Southeast. The Top Gun Award recognizes sales professionals who have reached $20 million in sales for the 2021 sales year (July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022).
OLD HICKORY, TN
WSMV

Mass EV charging station manufacturer opens in Lebanon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A wave of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations will be hitting roadways across America - many of them coming from a new facility in Wilson County. Tritium had its grand opening celebration in Lebanon on Tuesday. The global leader in fast charging stations for EVs intends to build between 10,000 and 30,000 fast charging stations each year.
LEBANON, TN
fox17.com

Completion date for new I-65 interchange in Spring Hill pushed back

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — The completion date for a new Interstate 65 interchange in Middle Tennessee has been pushed to the summer of 2023. Rebekah Hammonds with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) tells FOX 17 News the City of Spring Hill has requested the addition of a pedestrian culvert, which will prolong the work.
SPRING HILL, TN
1039thebulldog.com

Kentucky girls high school basketball top scorer signs with Belmont

The top girls basketball scorer in the state of Kentucky has announced her college plans. Lawrence County’s Kensley Feltner announced on Twitter that she will continue her athletic and academic career at Belmont University in Nashville. Feltner led the state in scoring with 943 total points and 26.9 points...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Retired judge: Lack of beds for juveniles arrested in football game shooting ‘a total disgrace’ | OPINION

Clarksville Now publishes opinion pieces representing both sides of a variety of topics. Opinions presented do not necessarily reflect those of the newsroom or management. To join the conversation, email your opinion piece to news@clarksvillenow.com. Contributed commentary by retired Judge Wayne Shelton on gunshots being fired during a football game...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Victim identified in Aug. 14 motorcycle crash on Tiny Town Road

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The investigation continues into the wreck that killed a man on Tiny Town Road last week. Police responded to the fatal wreck on Tiny Town near Peachers Mill Road at around 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 14. Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien said the crash...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

