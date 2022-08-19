ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Why Lamar Jackson hasn't accepted Ravens' $230M-plus offer

Lamar Jackson is staying the course when it comes to cashing in big with the Baltimore Ravens. The 25-year-old former NFL MVP was offered an extension worth more than Kyler Murray's ($230.5 million) — a figure Jackson was allegedly adamant about surpassing — but nothing has come to fruition because the superstar quarterback wants the deal fully guaranteed, per FOX Sports' Jay Glazer.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin drawing Deion Sanders comparisons

KaVontae Turpin was the star of the show Saturday in the Dallas Cowboys' 32-18 preseason victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The newly minted Cowboys receiver, who was crowned MVP of the USFL's inaugural season just six short weeks ago, popped off with a 98-yard kickoff return and an 86-yard punt return, both of which resulted in touchdowns for America's Team.
NFL
FOX Sports

With Zach Wilson sidelined, why Jets are so confident in Joe Flacco

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — There's no rah-rah with Joe Flacco. He won't scream and yell or get in anyone's face. But when Flacco walks into the huddle and calmly tells his Jets teammates that they're about to get a first down or a touchdown, they pretty much always get one.
NFL
FOX Sports

After Super Bowl run, Bengals say they're built to last

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals are determined to show they're not a Super Bowl one-hit wonder. The Bengals say they want to prove the team's culture has undergone a monumental shift under coach Zac Taylor and winning is the new standard in a city that was starved for sports success.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Ravens' Jackson enters another season with plenty to prove

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Even more than usual, this feels like a crucial season for Lamar Jackson. The Baltimore Ravens' star quarterback has been both celebrated and doubted throughout his NFL career, whether he was winning MVP honors in 2019 or setting a career high in interceptions a season ago. After a late-season injury kept him out last year — and following an offseason full of contract uncertainty — Jackson will certainly be under a microscope in the months to come.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

'Punt God' Matt Araiza set to start for Bills after veteran cut

"Punt God" nickname aside, Buffalo Bills rookie Matt Araiza understands he has plenty to improve on even after Buffalo cleared the way for the punter to make the season-opening roster. "I wouldn’t call it a relief, because you have to go out and earn your job every week," Araiza said...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Bills driven to 'find a way' after latest playoff collapse

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Each morning on their way to practice, the Buffalo Bills were greeted by a large banner hanging off the back of the stands at their training camp facility. Emblazoned in large red letters on a blue backdrop were the words: “Find A Way.”
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Lines on Odell Beckham Jr.'s next team, from Rams to Cowboys

With the NFL season a few weeks away, bettors everywhere are wondering where free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will eventually play this year. Odell was drafted by the New York Giants 12th overall in the 2014 draft. After five years, three Pro Bowls and endless highlight reel catches, he took his talents to Cleveland where he was quickly disappointed with Baker Mayfield’s decision-making abilities. Voicing his displeasure, he was waived from the team after one-and-a-half seasons and signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL starting QB tracker: Seahawks 'might have two No. 1s'

There are a handful of NFL teams with quarterback competitions this summer. With the preseason in full swing, let's dive into where the league's quarterback battles stand. Seahawks to feature Drew Lock in preseason finale, but Pete Carroll still noncommittal on QB1. Carroll was asked Tuesday if Drew Lock, who...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Panthers announce Baker Mayfield as starting QB for opener

Panthers coach Matt Rhule made the announcement on the team's website Monday. Mayfield, acquired in a trade with the Browns earlier this offseason, beat out incumbent starter Sam Darnold for the job. The news was expected as Mayfield had outperformed Darnold during most of training camp. "When we started this...
SUNRISE, FL
FOX Sports

Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin scores kickoff, punt return TDs vs. Chargers | UNDISPUTED

USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin turned heads on Saturday when he returned not only a kickoff, but also a punt for a touchdown in the Dallas Cowboys' 32-18 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Mike McCarthy called the return specialist 'very dynamic' when it comes to his role on special teams. Shannon Sharpe explains why Turpin may be the Cowboys' 'best returner since Prime Time.'
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Cowboys 53-man roster projection 2.0: Bring on the receivers

FRISCO, Texas – After a game like that, some things are bound to change. The Cowboys saw some heroics in their 32-18 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, and this second attempt at the 53-man Dallas roster will reflect that. For instance, KaVontae Turpin is owed an...
NFL

