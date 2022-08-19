Read full article on original website
More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Racetrack In Washington StateObscuraAuburn, WA
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
Washington Child Care Providers To Receive One-Time PaymentCadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
The Cold Case Murder of Patricia Barnes Solved After 26 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Seattle, WA
10 Weekend Trips from Seattle to Take in 2022Becca CSeattle, WA
Pete Carroll Provides Subtle Update on Seahawks’ Quarterback Competition Between Drew Lock, Geno Smith
With just 21 days until their season opener on Monday Night Football against the Denver Broncos, the Seattle Seahawks have yet to name a starting quarterback. Head coach Pete Carroll doesn’t appear to be any closer to making that decision based on his comments on Sunday. “I’ll talk to...
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen wrote hilarious message to Denver Broncos' QB Russell Wilson in jersey swap
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been paying attention to the viral video Denver Broncos signal-caller Russell Wilson was involved in recently, and couldn’t help but have some fun with it in a recent jersey swap. Allen and Wilson met after Saturday’s preseason game between the Bills and Denver...
FOX Sports
Why Lamar Jackson hasn't accepted Ravens' $230M-plus offer
Lamar Jackson is staying the course when it comes to cashing in big with the Baltimore Ravens. The 25-year-old former NFL MVP was offered an extension worth more than Kyler Murray's ($230.5 million) — a figure Jackson was allegedly adamant about surpassing — but nothing has come to fruition because the superstar quarterback wants the deal fully guaranteed, per FOX Sports' Jay Glazer.
FOX Sports
Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin drawing Deion Sanders comparisons
KaVontae Turpin was the star of the show Saturday in the Dallas Cowboys' 32-18 preseason victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The newly minted Cowboys receiver, who was crowned MVP of the USFL's inaugural season just six short weeks ago, popped off with a 98-yard kickoff return and an 86-yard punt return, both of which resulted in touchdowns for America's Team.
Seattle Seahawks have been offering LeBron James a roster spot
Over the weekend, LeBron James made an appearance at The CrawsOver Pro-Am Game in Seattle, and he served up a couple of highlights for the big crowd that was on hand. The NFL’s Seattle Seahawks responded and reminded the Los Angeles Lakers superstar that he still has a standing offer to join their team.
UW Coaches' Job Was To Reveal QB Starter, Keep Others from Leaving
Choosing the No. 1 guy was a most delicate chore for DeBoer's staff.
Drew Lock returns to practice but Seahawks QB plan 'has been adjusted'
The Seattle Seahawks were without Drew Lock Thursday night against the Chicago Bears as the quarterback was sideline as he battled with COVID-19. His absence was short-lived, however, as Lock was able to return to the practice field on Sunday afternoon. “He did okay today, yeah, he seemed to bounce...
FOX Sports
With Zach Wilson sidelined, why Jets are so confident in Joe Flacco
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — There's no rah-rah with Joe Flacco. He won't scream and yell or get in anyone's face. But when Flacco walks into the huddle and calmly tells his Jets teammates that they're about to get a first down or a touchdown, they pretty much always get one.
FOX Sports
After Super Bowl run, Bengals say they're built to last
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals are determined to show they're not a Super Bowl one-hit wonder. The Bengals say they want to prove the team's culture has undergone a monumental shift under coach Zac Taylor and winning is the new standard in a city that was starved for sports success.
FOX Sports
Ravens' Jackson enters another season with plenty to prove
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Even more than usual, this feels like a crucial season for Lamar Jackson. The Baltimore Ravens' star quarterback has been both celebrated and doubted throughout his NFL career, whether he was winning MVP honors in 2019 or setting a career high in interceptions a season ago. After a late-season injury kept him out last year — and following an offseason full of contract uncertainty — Jackson will certainly be under a microscope in the months to come.
FOX Sports
Tom Brady misses Bucs' training camp & Tampa Bay is in trouble to start the season | What's Wright?
Nick Wright defends Tom Brady missing 11 days of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp, which has been described as a ‘prearranged break for personal reasons.’ Nick addresses ‘The Masked Singer’ theories and explains why certain injuries will have Bucs struggling to start off the 2022 season.
FOX Sports
'Punt God' Matt Araiza set to start for Bills after veteran cut
"Punt God" nickname aside, Buffalo Bills rookie Matt Araiza understands he has plenty to improve on even after Buffalo cleared the way for the punter to make the season-opening roster. "I wouldn’t call it a relief, because you have to go out and earn your job every week," Araiza said...
FOX Sports
Bills driven to 'find a way' after latest playoff collapse
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Each morning on their way to practice, the Buffalo Bills were greeted by a large banner hanging off the back of the stands at their training camp facility. Emblazoned in large red letters on a blue backdrop were the words: “Find A Way.”
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Lines on Odell Beckham Jr.'s next team, from Rams to Cowboys
With the NFL season a few weeks away, bettors everywhere are wondering where free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will eventually play this year. Odell was drafted by the New York Giants 12th overall in the 2014 draft. After five years, three Pro Bowls and endless highlight reel catches, he took his talents to Cleveland where he was quickly disappointed with Baker Mayfield’s decision-making abilities. Voicing his displeasure, he was waived from the team after one-and-a-half seasons and signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams.
FOX Sports
NFL starting QB tracker: Seahawks 'might have two No. 1s'
There are a handful of NFL teams with quarterback competitions this summer. With the preseason in full swing, let's dive into where the league's quarterback battles stand. Seahawks to feature Drew Lock in preseason finale, but Pete Carroll still noncommittal on QB1. Carroll was asked Tuesday if Drew Lock, who...
FOX Sports
Panthers announce Baker Mayfield as starting QB for opener
Panthers coach Matt Rhule made the announcement on the team's website Monday. Mayfield, acquired in a trade with the Browns earlier this offseason, beat out incumbent starter Sam Darnold for the job. The news was expected as Mayfield had outperformed Darnold during most of training camp. "When we started this...
FOX Sports
Ravens, 49ers highlight Colin's amended 2022 NFL season predictions | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd shares his updated 2022 NFL regular season predictions with Week 1 just two and a half weeks away. Hear where teams such as the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers land with their roster updates. Is your team ranked correctly?
FOX Sports
Deshaun Watson's 11-game suspension & what it means for the Browns | What's Wright?
Nick Wright reacts to Deshaun Watson’s 11-game suspension and explains the impact it will have on the Cleveland Browns this season. Plus, Nick explains why Deshaun Watson might not be as sharp as he used to after missing two years, and why the regretful Browns will miss the playoffs.
FOX Sports
Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin scores kickoff, punt return TDs vs. Chargers | UNDISPUTED
USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin turned heads on Saturday when he returned not only a kickoff, but also a punt for a touchdown in the Dallas Cowboys' 32-18 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Mike McCarthy called the return specialist 'very dynamic' when it comes to his role on special teams. Shannon Sharpe explains why Turpin may be the Cowboys' 'best returner since Prime Time.'
FOX Sports
Cowboys 53-man roster projection 2.0: Bring on the receivers
FRISCO, Texas – After a game like that, some things are bound to change. The Cowboys saw some heroics in their 32-18 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, and this second attempt at the 53-man Dallas roster will reflect that. For instance, KaVontae Turpin is owed an...
