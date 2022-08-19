ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, OH

Judge rejects Homrighausen request to dismiss nepotism charges

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KuQia_0hNzF7pZ00

NEW PHILADELPHIA ― A judge has denied a defense request to dismiss two criminal charges against Dover's suspended mayor related to the city's employment of his son.

Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos rejected the request regarding the nepotism allegations from attorneys representing Richard P. Homrighausen in a judgment entry Wednesday.

Homrighausen is charged with having an unlawful interest in a public contract, which alleges he helped his son, Peter, get hired at the city's electric plant. Another charge, representation by a public official or employee, concerns the father's involvement in the settlement of a grievance regarding overtime pay for the son.

Defense attorney Mark R. DeVan argued unsuccessfully that prosecution of Homrighausen on the indictments on grounds that it would violate his right to due process of law.

Thomakos' decision said the motion to dismiss the charges is premature. She wrote that a determination cannot be made without the trial and is not permitted under rules of criminal procedure.

In a court hearing about the issue, DeVan said Homrighausen should not be charged with criminal acts regarding Peter's employment because Dover Law Director Douglas O'Meara did not raise concerns about the mayor's involvement with his son's city employment when the incidents occurred.

O'Meara testified at a court hearing on July 28 that he did not know Peter was a city employee until he was among three light plant employees who filed a grievance about overtime pay in 2016. He said he was unaware of the mayor's role in his son's employment until City Council investigated the mayor in March and April 2021.

Homrighausen is scheduled to go on trial Sept. 20 before Thomakos on the nepotism counts and seven other criminal charges. Homrighausen has pleaded not guilty to all the charges, including a theft-in-office indictment that alleges he pocketed wedding fees that should have been directed to the city. He is also facing four counts of soliciting improper compensation and two counts of dereliction of duty.

Six counts of filing incomplete, false, and fraudulent tax returns were dropped in July by the special prosecutor from the Ohio Auditor's Office.

A hearing on pretrial motions made by defense attorneys is scheduled for Sept. 6.

Reach Nancy at 330-364-8402 or nancy.molnar@timesreporter.com.

On Twitter: @nmolnarTR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Law & Crime

Judge Shuts Two Trump Attorneys Out of Challenge to Mar-a-Largo Search Warrant Because They Failed to File in ‘Strict Accordance’ with the Rules

A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday refused to allow two attorneys for former President Donald Trump to represent him in the lawsuit filed over the unprecedented search-and-seizure warrant that was executed at his Mar-a-Lago estate in early August. The 45th president filed on Monday with the U.S. District Court...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released

The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
POTUS
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
573K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy