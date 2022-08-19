Read full article on original website
BBC
Monday's gossip: Antony, Gakpo, De Jong, Maguire, Tanganga, Walsh, Pepe, Reguilon
Ajax's Brazil winger Antony, 22, is pushing to join Manchester United before the transfer window closes. (Goal) Manchester United remain in the hunt for PSV Eindhoven's 23-year-old Dutch winger Cody Gakpo, but are only likely to sign one of him or Antony before the window closes. (Telegraph - subscription) Manchester...
SB Nation
Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United will look to get off the mark in this season’s Premier League when Liverpool are the visitors to Old Trafford on Monday evening. It’s been a difficult start to the new campaign for Erik ten Hag’s United, following back-to-back defeats against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.
SB Nation
Monday August 22nd Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
BBC
Newcastle 3-3 Man City: What Guardiola said
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to BBC Sport: "Proper football game. We started really well. We lost some duels and they could run. Once the game was open they were better for 20 minutes. "The team showed who we are. "Allan Saint-Maximin is really dangerous. "We should take more time...
SB Nation
Chelsea confident on Anthony Gordon, close on Aubameyang, and moving for Rafael Leão now, too?
According to The Times, Chelsea are growing in confidence over the prospect of signing Everton’s Anthony Gordon in the coming days. The Toffees have already rejected two bids of £40m and £45m, but we are supposedly planning a new add-on-laden offer that will exceed Everton’s £50m valuation.
SB Nation
Romano: Spurs set to complete Bryan Gil loan to Valencia
Tottenham are set to complete another loan for a young star this window. According to Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are expected to finalize the loan of Bryan Gil back to Valencia for the season very shortly. Gil previously spent the second half of last season at the La Liga club. Notably,...
SB Nation
Everton, Lampard want quick resolution with Chelsea over Anthony Gordon
The name tags in the boardroom may be different, but Chelsea’s intentions in the transfer market remain as ambitious and as lavish as ever. Frank Lampard would be well familiar with those ideals, seeing them first-hand all those years as a player and then later as a coach, and now also dealing with the other side of the coin as Everton boss.
BBC
Georginio Wijnaldum: Roma midfielder a World Cup doubt for Netherlands after breaking leg
Roma midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum broke his leg in training on Sunday, putting his participation at the World Cup in Qatar in doubt. The Netherlands midfielder, 31, joined Roma on loan from Paris St-Germain two weeks ago. The Serie A club said medical tests had "confirmed the presence of a fracture...
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: How big an impact has Jack Clarke made for Sunderland this season?
Last season I completely failed to see anything in Jack Clarke up until the final few games, but that shows how much I know about football because since moving to the club on a permanent basis he’s been excellent. I wonder how much his slow start at Sunderland had...
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool and Roma Eye Paredes
Caicedo. Bennacer. And now, Paredes. Every day, the world turns, and the rumour mill lands on a new midfielder to link to Liverpool FC. And today, it’s Paris Saint-Germain’s 28-year-old Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes. According to Calciomercato, Liverpool and Roma are both circling the defensive midfielder. Our lethargy...
SB Nation
Tuchel not worried about Chelsea mentality, worried about set-piece defending, chance conversion, individual errors
There is a strong temptation to analyze football games based entirely on the scoreboard. After all, results are the only thing that matter in the end, and when you have only 280 characters on Twitter or 90 seconds in a TV studio to get your viewpoint across — especially in the immediate wake of a game — you will necessarily lose depth and nuance (though depth and nuance don’t sell and most people don’t seem to be interested in hearing any most of the time anyway).
SB Nation
Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool: United impresses in first win of the season
Manchester United defeated Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on Monday night in a much-needed win against their biggest rivals following one of the lowest weeks recent club history. After a disastrous 4-0 loss to Brentford last weekend, Erik ten Hag said he could’ve substituted all eleven starters at half time...
SB Nation
Talking Points: Has Dennis Cirkin found his permanent home at left centre back for Sunderland?
With one goal contribution per game so far this season, Sunderland simply MUST agree on a new contract with Ross Stewart!. Last season people questioned whether Ross Stewart could adequately replace Charlie Wyke. He did. This season people questioned if he could maintain his levels in the Championship and already I think it is safe to say he has proven he can compete at this level.
SB Nation
Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool
Player ratings from Manchester United’s 2-1 win against Liverpool. Was under immense pressure after the last game. Decided to kick long and depend on the players up front to win the second balls. Made a little clearance off his line early in the first half, which is a part of his game that he’s been criticized for. Made some important saves in the second half.
BBC
Alan Shearer column: Ex-Newcastle captain says his old side could be 'best of rest'
It was a magnificent game of Premier League football between Newcastle and Manchester City on Sunday that had everything - from great players to great excitement and a great atmosphere. There are lots of teams that go up against City and Liverpool that try to sit in and defend, soak...
SB Nation
Mohamed Salah Doesn’t Care About His Records, He Wants the Premier League and Champions League
Mohamed Salah loves playing against Manchester United. Liverpool’s Egyptian King has racked up nine goals and two assists against them in 10 appearances, and will be looking to push this record further. He is level with Steven Gerrard on goals scored against United. Ahead of Monday’s Northwest Derby against...
SB Nation
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Dele latest, Pedro, Almiron & Trossard transfer rumours
Everton defeat Fleetwood Town 1-0. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]. Hear from the manager below. “He [Gordon] is our player. Every one knows now about the interest from Chelsea, it’s very public now but he’s our player, simple as that. The only reason he’s on the bench is he had a bit of an issue with his heel after the game against Forest and I just kept him out of it completely, unless he was absolutely needed tonight. I’m never going to go into conversations I have with him. We have a good relationship, I wont even go there,” says Lampard. [RBM]
MLS・
SB Nation
Win over Liverpool, Casemiro’s arrival, and Southampton
Colin, Nathan, and Pauly are back to discuss Manchester United’s much needed win over rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday night. They look at some of the key moments in the game and relish in the good vibes afterward before diving into the ramifications of the club splashing a hefty fee on Real Madrid and Brazil midfielder Casemiro. The serial winner joins Erik ten Hag’s project, and has a week of training before his potential debut against Southampton on Saturday.
SB Nation
Analysis: Sunderland Women’s new signing, Scotland international Brianna Westrup!
A few weeks ago, Sunderland Women announced Scottish International defender, Brianna Westrup as their fifth signing of the summer ahead of the start of the new Barclay’s Women’s Championship season. She made an impressive debut in the 3-0 friendly win over Nottingham Forest, before scoring on the opening...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Barca Friendly, Jill Retires Too, Palace Officials Set, and More...
It’s Matchday vs. FC Barcelona. This one doesn’t count, but it means so much. City and Barca are joining forces to raise awareness for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. But before the match starts, you can catch up on the headlines right here with Sky Blue News. Man City’s Barcelona...
