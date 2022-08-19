ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Monday August 22nd Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
LIVERPOOL F.C.
BBC

Newcastle 3-3 Man City: What Guardiola said

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to BBC Sport: "Proper football game. We started really well. We lost some duels and they could run. Once the game was open they were better for 20 minutes. "The team showed who we are. "Allan Saint-Maximin is really dangerous. "We should take more time...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Atkinson
Person
Brennan Johnson
Person
Conor Coady
Person
Andros Townsend
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Yerry Mina
Person
Dele Alli
Person
Ben Godfrey
SB Nation

Romano: Spurs set to complete Bryan Gil loan to Valencia

Tottenham are set to complete another loan for a young star this window. According to Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are expected to finalize the loan of Bryan Gil back to Valencia for the season very shortly. Gil previously spent the second half of last season at the La Liga club. Notably,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton, Lampard want quick resolution with Chelsea over Anthony Gordon

The name tags in the boardroom may be different, but Chelsea’s intentions in the transfer market remain as ambitious and as lavish as ever. Frank Lampard would be well familiar with those ideals, seeing them first-hand all those years as a player and then later as a coach, and now also dealing with the other side of the coin as Everton boss.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nottingham Forest#The Premier League#Chelsea#Toffees#Evertonian
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Liverpool and Roma Eye Paredes

Caicedo. Bennacer. And now, Paredes. Every day, the world turns, and the rumour mill lands on a new midfielder to link to Liverpool FC. And today, it’s Paris Saint-Germain’s 28-year-old Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes. According to Calciomercato, Liverpool and Roma are both circling the defensive midfielder. Our lethargy...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tuchel not worried about Chelsea mentality, worried about set-piece defending, chance conversion, individual errors

There is a strong temptation to analyze football games based entirely on the scoreboard. After all, results are the only thing that matter in the end, and when you have only 280 characters on Twitter or 90 seconds in a TV studio to get your viewpoint across — especially in the immediate wake of a game — you will necessarily lose depth and nuance (though depth and nuance don’t sell and most people don’t seem to be interested in hearing any most of the time anyway).
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SB Nation

Talking Points: Has Dennis Cirkin found his permanent home at left centre back for Sunderland?

With one goal contribution per game so far this season, Sunderland simply MUST agree on a new contract with Ross Stewart!. Last season people questioned whether Ross Stewart could adequately replace Charlie Wyke. He did. This season people questioned if he could maintain his levels in the Championship and already I think it is safe to say he has proven he can compete at this level.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 2-1 win against Liverpool. Was under immense pressure after the last game. Decided to kick long and depend on the players up front to win the second balls. Made a little clearance off his line early in the first half, which is a part of his game that he’s been criticized for. Made some important saves in the second half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Dele latest, Pedro, Almiron & Trossard transfer rumours

Everton defeat Fleetwood Town 1-0. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]. Hear from the manager below. “He [Gordon] is our player. Every one knows now about the interest from Chelsea, it’s very public now but he’s our player, simple as that. The only reason he’s on the bench is he had a bit of an issue with his heel after the game against Forest and I just kept him out of it completely, unless he was absolutely needed tonight. I’m never going to go into conversations I have with him. We have a good relationship, I wont even go there,” says Lampard. [RBM]
MLS
SB Nation

Win over Liverpool, Casemiro’s arrival, and Southampton

Colin, Nathan, and Pauly are back to discuss Manchester United’s much needed win over rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday night. They look at some of the key moments in the game and relish in the good vibes afterward before diving into the ramifications of the club splashing a hefty fee on Real Madrid and Brazil midfielder Casemiro. The serial winner joins Erik ten Hag’s project, and has a week of training before his potential debut against Southampton on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Analysis: Sunderland Women’s new signing, Scotland international Brianna Westrup!

A few weeks ago, Sunderland Women announced Scottish International defender, Brianna Westrup as their fifth signing of the summer ahead of the start of the new Barclay’s Women’s Championship season. She made an impressive debut in the 3-0 friendly win over Nottingham Forest, before scoring on the opening...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy