Alamance County see first monkeypox case

The Alamance County Health Department reports Alamance County’s first reported case of monkeypox, one of 216 statewide.

The health department is protecting the privacy of the first local monkeypox victim but says it learned about the case on Thursday Aug. 18 and is trying to identify close contacts.

Monkeypox has been spreading in the past few months with more than 14,000 cases nationwide, according to the CDC. North Carolina saw its first case June 23. Most cases have been among men who have sex with men, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

It is rarely fatal, but monkeypox can have flu-like symptoms and a painful rash that looks like pimples, blisters or scabs. Prolonges skin-to-skin contact can spread the virus. Vaccines are available in North Carolina to people meeting NCDHHS risk criteria.