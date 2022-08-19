ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

Alamance County see first monkeypox case

By Isaac Groves, Times-News
Times-News
Times-News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48oAFf_0hNzEsku00

The Alamance County Health Department reports Alamance County’s first reported case of monkeypox, one of 216 statewide.

The health department is protecting the privacy of the first local monkeypox victim but says it learned about the case on Thursday Aug. 18 and is trying to identify close contacts.

Monkeypox has been spreading in the past few months with more than 14,000 cases nationwide, according to the CDC. North Carolina saw its first case June 23. Most cases have been among men who have sex with men, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

It is rarely fatal, but monkeypox can have flu-like symptoms and a painful rash that looks like pimples, blisters or scabs. Prolonges skin-to-skin contact can spread the virus. Vaccines are available in North Carolina to people meeting NCDHHS risk criteria.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alamance County, NC
Health
State
North Carolina State
Alamance County, NC
Government
County
Alamance County, NC
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Cdc#Diseases#General Health#Ncdhhs
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Times-News

Times-News

1K+
Followers
600
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Burlington, NC from The Times-News.

 http://thetimesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy