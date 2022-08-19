ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Record-Courier

Portage County Week 1 high school football scores

By Jonah Rosenblum, Record-Courier
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 4 days ago

The 2022 high school football season kicks off in Portage County Friday night.

Live Coverage

Jonah Rosenblum covered Rootstown's dominant debut against Crestwood and provided live updates on Twitter.

Allen Moff will provide live updates of Mogadore-Field .

Additionally, Phil Keren will cover Lorain-Ravenna and Eric Clutter will cover Firestone-Roosevelt.

Previews

We've put all 27 Portage County high school football preview stories in one convenient place .

We've also previewed every Week 1 game .

Portage County Scoreboard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cD4N8_0hNzEoTE00

Here's tonight's full local calendar. We'll add scores as they come in!

Rootstown 33 - Crestwood 0

Mogadore 27 - Field 26

Aurora 38 - Euclid 6

Girard 42 - Streetsboro 24

Lorain 16 - Ravenna 8

Roosevelt 35 - Firestone 6

Garfield 40 - Cardinal 12

David Anderson 40 - Windham 25

United 28 - Waterloo 7

Southeast 22 - Brooklyn 12

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Portage County Week 1 high school football scores

Comments / 0

Related
whbc.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Portage Crash

MANTUA TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Cleveland motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Portage County. 53-year-old Thomas Gaiser was traveling along Mantua Center Road in Mantua Township when troopers say he went off the road and hit a tree.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Brooklyn#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sports#Crestwood#Firestone
coolcleveland.com

Akron’s Summit Radio PD Wins Programmer Director of the Year Award

Radio programmers in different formats have conferences each year to trade ideas and learn what’s happening around the counry. “Summitfest,” devoted to the Adult Album Alternative, or Triple A, format recently took place in Boulder, Colorado. This year, Brad Savage of Akron’s WAPS-FM, ironically known as “The...
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

Looking for a Great Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Garfield Heights, Ohio

I'm always looking for new bakeries and restaurants to try. As a result, I often browse the comments on my articles because many readers aren't shy about recommending their favorite places. A few months ago, I was looking through the comments section and saw that someone recommended a place in Garfield Heights called Sweetly Shoibhan Pastries & Bubble Tea. I made a note to visit it in the future, and the other week, I finally decided to make the drive to Garfield Heights.
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

Jayland Walker shooting: Akron community members postpone event to announce campaign for civilian review board

AKRON, Ohio — It has been nearly two months since Jayland Walker was killed in a deadly police shooting involving eight Akron officers. While members of the community were set to hold a 12 p.m. press conference Monday at the Akron NAACP office to discuss “taking the steps necessary for community oversight of the Akron Police Department," they've announced the event has been postponed.
whbc.com

Holmes Sheriff: Stark Man Causes Accident, Takes Own Life

MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office believes a Lawrence Township man intentionally drove left of center on Route 241 outside of Millersburg on Sunday. Deputies say he caused that accident just before using a gun to take his life. They say 33-year-old...
MILLERSBURG, OH
cleveland19.com

East Cleveland police chase ends in crash; juvenile in custody

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police took a juvenile into custody early Monday afternoon after a chase ended in a crash. ECPD Chief Scott Gardner said officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle that later crashed into an automobile repair shop. The wreck has caused a road closure on...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

That firepit in your backyard? It might be illegal: The Wake Up for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I have a backyard firepit. Most families I know have backyard firepits, for kids to roast marshmallows on and adults to drink around, especially as summer wanes and cool nights turn dark. I never realized firepits could be against the law in some cities.
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in the Akron Area

Then you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're craving a good piece of crispy Southern-style fried chicken, you can't go wrong with this restaurant near the Goodyear Theater. The restaurant also has tasty fried chicken gizzards and livers. As for sides, customers highly recommend the collard greens and mac & cheese.
AKRON, OH
Record-Courier

Record-Courier

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
551K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kent, OH from Kent Ravenna Record-Courier.

 http://record-courier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy