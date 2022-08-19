Portage County Week 1 high school football scores
The 2022 high school football season kicks off in Portage County Friday night.
Live Coverage
Jonah Rosenblum covered Rootstown's dominant debut against Crestwood and provided live updates on Twitter.
Allen Moff will provide live updates of Mogadore-Field .
Additionally, Phil Keren will cover Lorain-Ravenna and Eric Clutter will cover Firestone-Roosevelt.
Previews
We've put all 27 Portage County high school football preview stories in one convenient place .
We've also previewed every Week 1 game .
Portage County Scoreboard
Here's tonight's full local calendar. We'll add scores as they come in!
Rootstown 33 - Crestwood 0
Mogadore 27 - Field 26
Aurora 38 - Euclid 6
Girard 42 - Streetsboro 24
Lorain 16 - Ravenna 8
Roosevelt 35 - Firestone 6
Garfield 40 - Cardinal 12
David Anderson 40 - Windham 25
United 28 - Waterloo 7
Southeast 22 - Brooklyn 12
