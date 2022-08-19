ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Nikki Fried brings bus tour to Tampa Bay in final days of race against Charlie Crist

By Justin Schecker
 4 days ago

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Democrats are in the final days of deciding who they want to go up against Governor Ron DeSantis in November’s General Election.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried brought her bus tour to an early voting site in New Tampa on Friday afternoon, while Representative Charlie Crist is campaigning in the Orlando area.

Florida in the ‘upside down’ from Stranger Things with education law, federal judge says

A newly-released poll from the University of North Florida showed Fried with a narrow lead over Rep. Crist. Commissioner Fried told News Channel 8 she’s feeling a “Nikki surge” in the final days of this tight race.

“The people of our state, the Democrats want something new,” she said, referring to her campaign slogan.

Fried said the state’s affordability crisis and women’s reproductive health care are the top two issues on Democratic voters’ minds when they step into the voting booth this election.

“They’re asking who is the best person suited to take on Ron DeSantis and we are making our closing argument that’s there’s no choice besides making sure we’re putting me at the top of that ticket,” Fried said.

“Ron DeSantis is leaving Floridians out to dry as he jets around the country to campaign for the Republican nomination for president in 2024, promoting election deniers and his own extremist, anti-freedom agenda,” Rep. Crist said in a statement from his campaign. The congressman had scheduled stops at early voting locations Friday afternoon in Oviedo, Orlando and Kissimmee.

Both Fried and Rep. Crist have accused Gov. DeSantis of voter intimidation after his press conference Thursday in Broward County to announce the arrests of ex-felons by the state’s new Office of Election Crimes and Security.

“All of those issues could have been handled by the state attorneys, maybe not here in Hillsborough now that we’ve removed the dually elected Andrew Warren, but unfortunately what he’s done is created a political stunt,” Fried said.

Fried said she supports the ruling by a Federal judge that blocks the “Stop Woke Act’s” restrictions on workplace training for violating the First Amendment.

“But that’s not new for Ron,” she said. “Ron has spent most of the last 3 and 1/2 years infringing upon our rights, whether its our right to protest, making it harder to vote, freedom of speech and now a women’s right to choose, taking away the right to privacy.”

When’s the last day to vote early in Tampa Bay?

Fried has more campaign stops in Tampa Bay on Friday, including in St. Petersburg.

Early voting continues in Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties throughout the weekend. Voters can go to any of the available sites, but on Tuesday they must vote in their assigned precinct.

JJjoy Sweet
4d ago

she's no good A wolf in sheep clothing....She votes with the swamp Dwellers 98%of the time..yes it is so..Charlie Chris have and Bill Nelson are ones who works harder for the people..not themselves..that's The Real Deal..

Reply
7
click orlando

Wilton Simpson wins Republican primary for Florida agriculture commissioner

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson on Tuesday won the Republican primary for Florida agriculture commissioner, defeating James Shaw. Simpson was backed by former President Donald Trump, Republican leaders and the Florida Chamber of Commerce. After his victory, Simpson released a statement, saying he’s grateful. “Tonight’s...
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Publix heiress backs Florida school board races

Publix heiress Julie Jenkins Fancelli is helping fund some of Florida’s most competitive school board races. Campaign finance records show that in June, Fancelli donated $50,000 to the Florida-based Moms for Liberty political action committee. Moms for Liberty is a growing parents’ rights group that is mobilized around conservative...
FLORIDA STATE
cltampa.com

Smashburger announces plans to open 15 new Tampa Bay locations

Fast-casual burger chain Smashburger is about to spread even more smashed meat all over Tampa Bay. Local franchisee Jiandong “Peter” Xu of TLC Gourmet Food International, which currently operates Tampa Bay's only two Smashburger restaurants, recently signed a development agreement with the company to bring 15 new locations to the area.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Crist, Fried cast ballots in primary election

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Both Democratic candidates for governor kicked off on primary election day by casting their ballots Tuesday morning. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried submitted her vote in Tallahassee. Charlie Crist filled out his ballot a polling location in St. Petersburg. “So much is at stake in this election,” Crist said before heading […]
FLORIDA STATE
tampamagazines.com

2022 Tampa Bay Boating Guide

As one boat dealer put it succinctly, “Boating is going nuts!”. There are a lot of reasons. The Covid pandemic cooped everyone up, and a boat is arguably the best getaway to safely enjoy family and friends while escaping the stresses of land with fun (and adventures) on the water. The National Marine Manufacturers Association notes that sales are up for the second straight year, and boating remains the leading outdoor recreation for the U.S. in 2021.
TAMPA, FL
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
