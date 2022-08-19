ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
localsyr.com

Teen shot in Syracuse, sent to hospital

(WSYR-TV) — A shooting happened on Tuesday, August 23 around 1:22 p.m. on the 200 block of Fitch Street, according to Syracuse Police Department. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an 18-year-old teen who was shot in the leg. Police say he was taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Teen dies after crashing into tree in Otsego County

MARYLAND, N.Y. – A 17-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Otsego County after New York State Police say she went off the road and hit a tree just after noon on Sunday. The teen, whose name has not been released, was driving south on County Highway 42 in the town of Maryland when she crashed.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minoa, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
East Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
East Syracuse, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esm#High School#Summer School#Elementary Schools#Securi
Syracuse.com

Man reported shot on Syracuse’s North Side

Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was reported shot Tuesday night on the city’s North Side, according to dispatchers. The man was reported shot in the upper body at about 10:51 p.m. in the 600 block of East Division Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. A 911...
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKTV

Man accused of stabbing 3 people during fight in downtown Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police were called to downtown Utica Friday afternoon where multiple people were stabbed during a fight. Officers arrived to the 200 block of Genesee Street just before 4 p.m. to find several people hurt, including a woman with a cut on her face. Police were also told that a man involved in the fight went to the hospital to seek treatment for his injuries.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Overdose Awareness Day at ACR Health

(WSYR-TV) — It’s an increasingly important conversation to have. Overdoses are one the rise, and thanks to ACR Health, the Central New York area and beyond is shedding light on how to honor those who have passed away and educate folks who can help those currently struggling. On...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

COVID-19 vaccines available at the New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Health (NYS DOH) announced on Tuesday that they will be operating a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the 2022 New York State Fair. The clinic will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. inside the Exposition Center.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

Stealing for 3 Years? Herkimer Woman Accused of Taking $50K From Employer

A Central New York woman is accused of bilking her employer out of tens-of-thousands of dollars over several years. Utica Police say they were contacted by a local engineering firm after someone noticed irregularities in the finances. Investigators say through several subpoenas of financial institutions, forensic accounting, and finally tracking down the real and altered bank statements, they believe an employee of the company stole over $50,000 over a three-year period.
HERKIMER, NY
cortlandvoice.com

NYSP: Woman leaves store without paying for items

A Cortland woman was arrested on Thursday after she left a store without paying for electronic and houseware items worth over $1,000, according to a New York State Police (NYSP) report. NYSP was dispatched to Target on Catherwood Road in the Village of Lansing. A trooper was assisted by Tompkins...
CORTLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy