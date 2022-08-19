Read full article on original website
Teen shot in Syracuse, sent to hospital
(WSYR-TV) — A shooting happened on Tuesday, August 23 around 1:22 p.m. on the 200 block of Fitch Street, according to Syracuse Police Department. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an 18-year-old teen who was shot in the leg. Police say he was taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.
Teen dies after crashing into tree in Otsego County
MARYLAND, N.Y. – A 17-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Otsego County after New York State Police say she went off the road and hit a tree just after noon on Sunday. The teen, whose name has not been released, was driving south on County Highway 42 in the town of Maryland when she crashed.
DEC investigates death of goose outside Onondaga County sports bar
TOWN OF VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation tells NewsChannel 9 its law enforcement division is investigating the death of a goose on the lawn outside a sports bar and ice cream stand. The complaint was made by a woman who claims...
Syracuse police tase 15-year-old boy who had gun; teen arrested, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 15-year-old boy with a gun was tasered during a struggle with a Syracuse police officer before he was arrested Friday, police said. An officer heard gunshots at 12:48 p.m. in the 100 block of Shonnard Street, according to Syracuse police, who posted about the arrest on Facebook.
Lisa and Anthony Waldron back in court, Oswego County DSS creates new management positions
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Oswego County mother and stepfather facing second-degree murder charges for the death of their son with special needs appeared in county court Monday afternoon. 17-year-old Jordan Brooks with cerebral palsy was just 55 pounds when he died in his town of Palermo home in...
Man, 39, arrested for stabbing three family members including teen girl in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police responded late Sunday night to a reported stabbing at a residence on the 100 block of Woodruff Avenue near Schiller Park shortly before 11:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Raheim Stephens, 39, with a laceration to his elbow. Police determined Stephens had stabbed several...
CNY student told others he had gun in school all day, threatened to shoot up school, court papers show
East Syracuse, N.Y. — An 18-year-old East Syracuse Minoa high school student told others he had a handgun all day at school and made threats to shoot up the school, according to court papers. School officials were alerted that the student had a gun when others reported seeing it...
Cortland County woman arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Officers found that Danielle Webster, 23, was involved in a physical altercation with two adult victims. The altercation took place in front of a child.
Mayor Michaels Announces Eco-Friendly Bird Scooters Available To Fulton Residents Aug. 26
FULTON – Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels announced that the city is teaming up with Bird, a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, to bring shared e-scooters to the city starting August 26. Matt Fragale, owner of Port City Scooters, LLC and a Bird contractor, negotiated the agreement. Fragale set...
Man reported shot on Syracuse’s North Side
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was reported shot Tuesday night on the city’s North Side, according to dispatchers. The man was reported shot in the upper body at about 10:51 p.m. in the 600 block of East Division Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. A 911...
CNY girls basketball team, community rally around coach pushed out by school district
Oswego, N.Y. — Players from a Central New York girls basketball team are fighting to keep their head coach from being replaced this season. The Oswego girls basketball team and their families plan to hold a rally in support of Joe Babcock on Tuesday during a school board meeting, where a new coach will be recommended.
"I had a hard time feeling like it was enough," says former Vera House employee on apology
Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 100 people have now signed on to a public letter demanding accountability and change at Vera House for the nonprofit's decision to hire a registered sex offender. It says Vera House failed miserably to protect survivors when they hired Marcus Jackson, a level 2 sex offender, to work as a victim advocate.
29-year-old Syracuse father of 3 identified as North State Street homicide victim; vigil held
Syracuse, N.Y. — Family and friends gathered Sunday night to remember a 29-year-old man shot and killed hours earlier on the city’s North Side. Corey Bryant was a father of three who grew up in Syracuse, loved his family and had friends from all sides of the city, family and friends said.
Man accused of stabbing 3 people during fight in downtown Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police were called to downtown Utica Friday afternoon where multiple people were stabbed during a fight. Officers arrived to the 200 block of Genesee Street just before 4 p.m. to find several people hurt, including a woman with a cut on her face. Police were also told that a man involved in the fight went to the hospital to seek treatment for his injuries.
Overdose Awareness Day at ACR Health
(WSYR-TV) — It’s an increasingly important conversation to have. Overdoses are one the rise, and thanks to ACR Health, the Central New York area and beyond is shedding light on how to honor those who have passed away and educate folks who can help those currently struggling. On...
COVID-19 vaccines available at the New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Health (NYS DOH) announced on Tuesday that they will be operating a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the 2022 New York State Fair. The clinic will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. inside the Exposition Center.
Stealing for 3 Years? Herkimer Woman Accused of Taking $50K From Employer
A Central New York woman is accused of bilking her employer out of tens-of-thousands of dollars over several years. Utica Police say they were contacted by a local engineering firm after someone noticed irregularities in the finances. Investigators say through several subpoenas of financial institutions, forensic accounting, and finally tracking down the real and altered bank statements, they believe an employee of the company stole over $50,000 over a three-year period.
NYSP: Woman leaves store without paying for items
A Cortland woman was arrested on Thursday after she left a store without paying for electronic and houseware items worth over $1,000, according to a New York State Police (NYSP) report. NYSP was dispatched to Target on Catherwood Road in the Village of Lansing. A trooper was assisted by Tompkins...
Syracuse Common Councilors appoint Jimmy Monto to serve 5th District on the Council
(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Common Councilors voted 6-1 today to appoint Jimmy Monto to serve the 5th District on the Council. He will be replacing Joe Driscoll who stepped down to be the I-81 liaison for the City of Syracuse, according to the Mayor’s office. Monto will serve until...
Actor Lou Ferrigno becomes new honorary member of Syracuse Police Department
(WSYR-TV) — Hulk Smash! There is a new honorary member of the Syracuse Police Department!. Lou Ferrigno, best known for his role as “The Hulk,” received the honor at the Patrol Office on Erie Boulevard on Monday, August 22. Ferrigno served as a sheriff’s deputy in California...
