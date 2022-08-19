Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Addressing homelessness in Ogdensburg as park hours condense
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A rainy Tuesday afternoon, two people are lying down in the gazebo at Library Park in Ogdensburg. It’s one of a string of parks that make up the city’s Greenbelt, where officials just set a curfew from 11 PM to 5 AM in an effort to curb issues they’ve been dealing with.
wwnytv.com
Samaritan extends imaging center closing
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Once again, Samaritan’s Imaging and Lab Center will be closed. Samaritan announced Tuesday evening the facility on Coffeen Street, next to Watertown Urgent Care, will be closed Wednesday “as we continue to have a staffing shortage for this service.”. Samaritan originally closed the...
wnynewsnow.com
New York State Updates School Guidance For COVID-19
ALBANY, NY (WENY) – Kids in New York state will head back to school in just a few short weeks, and the state is changing how it handles COVID-19 in schools. At a public health briefing on Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced students will no longer have to quarantine if they are exposed to a positive case, or be required to “test to stay” in school if exposed.
wwnytv.com
Some healthcare workers in the area to receive bonuses
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -“We hope that it will help retain and recruit new staff members. It’s always a difficult process, so anything we can do and be part of. We’re obviously going to comply and be active participants in,” said Samaritan Medical Center Spokesperson Leslie DiStefano.
localsyr.com
Overdose Awareness Day at ACR Health
(WSYR-TV) — It’s an increasingly important conversation to have. Overdoses are one the rise, and thanks to ACR Health, the Central New York area and beyond is shedding light on how to honor those who have passed away and educate folks who can help those currently struggling. On...
northcountrynow.com
Hundreds attend Potsdam back-to-school event
Jimmy Brown, a Norwood-Norfolk student, shows his Jack the Skeleton face painting with a pirate symbol on his forehead at the Back to School Fair held at New Hope Community Church, Potsdam, Aug. 20. Over 500 people attended the fair, with free school supplies, food, community resource providers, water slide, bounce house, and other activities. NCNow photo.
localsyr.com
NewsChannel 9 to broadcast from Expo Center during State Fair
(STATE FAIRGROUNDS (WSYR-TV) — For the first time in nearly 40 years, NewsChannel 9 will broadcast from a new location at the New York State Fair. Starting Wednesday, NewsChannel 9 will welcome viewers outside the Expo Center, just steps from the main entrance. All are welcome to watch the...
Deadly Virus Takes First Deer in Upstate NY – How Many to Follow?
The DEC confirmed that a deer found dead recently in Upstate NY died from an often-fatal virus - transmitted by small insects - that can take a deer's life in just 36 hours. The disease, Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD )has been around for a while and rears its ugly head at the end of the summer.
wwnytv.com
Three towns set to end fire protection deals with Copenhagen FD
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Three Lewis County towns are set to not renew their deals with the Copenhagen fire department for fire protection. The move by the towns of Pinckney, Harrisburg and Denmark has prompted a special village board meeting tonight, at Copenhagen Central School. The fire department serves...
informnny.com
Injured hiker rescued from Cranberry Lake
CLIFTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two hikers were recently rescued after one was injured in St. Lawrence County. According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, in the evening hours of August 19, two hikers called for assistance on the Cranberry Lake 50. The hikers reported that one of the hikers,...
localsyr.com
2022 NYS Fair attractions and exhibits
(WSYR-TV) — There’s plenty to know as you plan your visit to the Great New York State Fair! New food vendors and exhibits are coming back that will keep your day full of fair fun. The Center of Progress building has a brand-new exhibit that’s called the Energy...
4 Capital Region smoke shops lose tobacco licenses
Four Capital Region smoke shops have lost their licenses to sell cigarette and tobacco products after large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis were reportedly found at each location. Two people were also arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.
WKTV
New York State Police issue more than 2,000 tickets during 'Speed Week'
New York State Police issued more than 1,000 speeding tickets in Central New York last week while cracking down on unsafe driving during its ‘Speed Week’ campaign. Here are the tickets issued in the Central New York area:. Speeding: 1,086. Distracted Driving: 44. Child restraint/seat belt: 67. Move...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Paint recycling program launches in New York state
VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
mychamplainvalley.com
Ogdensburg mayor arrested on false statement charges
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The mayor of Ogdensburg has been arrested following an incident last November. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly was arrested on August 23 in the City of Ogdensburg. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it received a complaint pursuant...
wwnytv.com
New milk plant could help Lewis County dairy farmers?
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - For dairy farmers in Lewis County, a partnership with Kraft has been a staple of their business model and economic success. A combination of factors over the last several years has caused a concern about the future of the partnership for farmers in Lewis County.
North Country Public Radio
Two people in their 20s reportedly drowned in the southern Adirondacks
Two people in their 20s drowned in the southern Adirondacks last Friday. According to state troopers, Kaydee Lyons from Albany and Matthew Bank from Scotia were found in Tenant Creek in the Hamilton County town of Hope on Aug. 19. Police say their drownings appeared to be accidental, but that...
When Should You Call 3-1-1 in New York State?
There are many phone numbers that you just "know" what they do. One of those numbers is 9-1-1. You just know that is the phone number that you call when there is an emergency and you need help, immediately. Over the last year, we have shared with you when to...
VTDigger
West Nile virus detected in Vermont mosquitoes, health department reports
A sample of mosquitoes collected in Alburgh tested positive for the West Nile virus, a virus that can cause severe illness in humans, the Vermont Department of Health reported Monday. The sample was the first of nearly 1,000 taken so far this year that tested positive for the virus. There...
Upstate New York Bikers Become Heroes, Saving the Day Not Once But Twice
Not all bikers wear capes but one group in Upstate New York certainly should. They saved the day not once, but twice. The Muleskinners Riding Club in Watertown heard about a mom who was looking for her daughter's stolen bike. It was taken off Chelsy Mae Dove's front porch in the early morning hours. "When I reported it stolen with Watertown PD, I was just another stolen bike report," Dove said.
