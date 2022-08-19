ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polson, MT

KSEN AM 1150

Garceau Fire on Flathead Reservation Nearing Containment

The Garceau Fire that has been burning on the Flathead Reservation since August 16 is now in the mop-up stage after reduced winds and a wetting rain that occurred over the weekend. We News spoke to C.T. Camel, Fire Information Officer for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes on Monday...
ENVIRONMENT
KSEN AM 1150

Partnership Health Center Chosen Best Large Employer in Montana

The Montana Department of Labor and Industry has honored Missoula’s Partnership Health Center as the best large employer in the state of Montana. We spoke with Partnership Health Center’s Communications Director Eric Halverson on Monday for his reaction to the prestigious award targeted at businesses with more than 150 employees.
MISSOULA, MT
City
Polson, MT
State
Montana State
Polson, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
KSEN AM 1150

UM Move-In Day is a Fun Experience of ‘Controlled Chaos’

Imagine nearly 2,000 undergraduate students all moving into their residence halls in just one day. You don't have to imagine it, because that’s what the University of Montana's ‘Move In Day’ is all about; getting between 1,500 and 2,000 students moved into their residence halls by the end of the day on Monday.
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Meanings In Our Montana Mountains

"Meanings in the Mountains; Place Names in the Absaroka-Beartooths & Crazies" is up for grabs tomorrow, Saturday morning at 7:30. The 1st caller in with the correct answer to my Puff Man Sports Trivia question will WIN this riveting read from Dr. Jeff Strickler. Dr. Strickler raised his kids in Helena, where he opened the Helena Pediatric Clinic & practiced for some 30 years. Tomorrow morning's lucky sports trivia WINNER will have an opportunity to do some real armchair traveling from Abandoned Lake to Woodchuck Ridge, & learn about the ecology & history of this beautiful part of our Treasure State through the names of its places & the people & stories inspired by them. Check out the book from Sweetgrass Books, an imprint of Farcountry Press, at www.sweetgrassbooks.com, & then listen to WIN at 7:30, Saturday morning on Puff Man Sports Trivia.
MONTANA STATE
KSEN AM 1150

Dave Roemer, a University of Montana Alumnus, Can’t Wait to Explore Glacier National Park As Its New Superintendent.

MISSOULA – Glacier National Park is known as the Crown of the Continent, and standing along the shoreline of Lake McDonald on a warm July afternoon, it's easy to see why. Everything from the crystal-clear water to the still snow-capped rocky peaks glistens under the sun. Trees and vegetation are still a verdant jewel tone, due in part to the late rain and snow that has kept Glacier’s famous Going-to-the-Sun Road shut to traffic well into the peak tourism season. It’s one million acres of some of the best views and wildlife spotting Montana has to offer.
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Missoula Service Station Closing After 57 Years

Where will elderly people, handicapped folks, or busy mothers with small children go to have a friendly attendant fill their gas tanks after this weekend?. That’s a difficult question, because Gary Little, owner of Gary’s Service Station (not Gary’s Conoco, he was careful to tell us) is closing the only full-service gas and service station in Missoula after this weekend.
KSEN AM 1150

Missoula Man Assaults Girlfriend, Gets Caught With Cocaine

On August 17, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to Stoddard Street for a reported disturbance involving one person reportedly taking a door off the hinges and striking his partner with it. While responding, the officer learned the male suspect party had left the residence. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

7 Local Students Named MSU Hilleman Scholars

BOZEMAN — Fifty-eight high school graduates from across Montana (seven from our area) have been selected for their effort and potential as the seventh class of Montana State University’s Hilleman Scholars Program, which is named after Maurice Hilleman, one of the state’s most influential, but least known, native sons.
MONTANA STATE
KSEN AM 1150

Man Escapes Missoula Pre-release Center

On August 16, 2022, at around 9:32 am, the Missoula Pre-release Center announced that one of its residents had left the facility. Director of Treatment Tawna Larson provided the following statement. Missoula Pre-release Center resident Corwin Way walked away from Missoula Pre-Release Center. He was last seen at approximately 1500...
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Missoula Police Search for Missing Woman

On August 12, 2022, the Missoula Police Department sent out a Missing and Endangered Persons Advisory alert for Candice Ritzie. Candice is a 45-year-old black female. She is 6 foot, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing shorts and a brown and white t-shirt. Candice also sometimes wears glasses.
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Man Runs From Missoula Police, Gets Caught With Meth on Him

On August 16, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer observed a vehicle traveling southbound near the Scott Street Bridge. The vehicle would slow randomly in the roadway despite there being no obstructions and then turn without using a signal. The vehicle eventually turned onto Bulwer Street, which is closed to traffic.
MISSOULA, MT
