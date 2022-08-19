"Meanings in the Mountains; Place Names in the Absaroka-Beartooths & Crazies" is up for grabs tomorrow, Saturday morning at 7:30. The 1st caller in with the correct answer to my Puff Man Sports Trivia question will WIN this riveting read from Dr. Jeff Strickler. Dr. Strickler raised his kids in Helena, where he opened the Helena Pediatric Clinic & practiced for some 30 years. Tomorrow morning's lucky sports trivia WINNER will have an opportunity to do some real armchair traveling from Abandoned Lake to Woodchuck Ridge, & learn about the ecology & history of this beautiful part of our Treasure State through the names of its places & the people & stories inspired by them. Check out the book from Sweetgrass Books, an imprint of Farcountry Press, at www.sweetgrassbooks.com, & then listen to WIN at 7:30, Saturday morning on Puff Man Sports Trivia.

MONTANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO