Pay-what-you-can restaurant opens at Madison Children’s Museum

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Children’s Museum has opened what it said is the first pay-what-you-can restaurant in a museum in the country.

Little John’s Lunchbox, a self-serve cafe aimed at improving accessibility to healthy food, opened at the museum Friday.

Museum officials said they wanted to create a place that is open to any family who visits and where price is never a barrier.

“The cool thing about pay-what-you-can is it’s literally that: you pay what you can, there’s no prices listed on anything, all of our food is made from scratch, made with love,” Chef David Heide, the founder of Little John’s, said.

The museum’s cafe has been empty since March 2020 when the museum closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.