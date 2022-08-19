ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Tree Hugger

Light-Filled Micro-Apartment Is Inspired by Japanese and Scandinavian Minimalism

Whether it's a self-sufficient tiny house, a humble yurt, or a cutting-edge micro-apartment, small spaces are thankfully gaining traction around the world, as more and more people are prioritizing energy efficiency, simpler lifestyles, minimalism, and affordability over the pressure to conform to consumerist social expectations. Smaller is indeed more beautiful,...
yankodesign.com

This Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels was built for a flexible + nomadic life

David and Jeanette Reiss-Andersen, cofounders of the Oslo-based tiny home company Norske Mikrohus, decided to build an eco-friendly and affordable alternative to the pricier standard-size homes available on the market.” We wanted to create something for people looking for a way out of the rental and mortgage markets—something for those who want easy access to nature and to live with fewer possessions,” said David. And their efforts led to the birth of ‘Tind’ – a beautiful wood-wrapped tiny home built in Norwegian style.
Real Homes

A 5-step guide to replacing the windows in your period property

The windows on a property can often be overlooked when they actually play a hugely important role. Windows not only add to a home’s façade and kerb appeal but can make a big difference to energy efficiency. This rings even more true for period homes, as windows – often referred to as the ‘eyes’ of a house – define a home’s character and say a lot about the architectural style of the property, helping to determine the age of the building.
yankodesign.com

These magnetic lamps combine to form beautiful lighting sculptures

Everyone needs light, especially when the day gets dark. Lighting, however, doesn’t need to be plain or boring, serving a functional need and nothing else. Lamps offer the opportunity to make a visual statement in a room, to give more than just light but also life. They can be as elaborate as an elegant chandelier or as simple as a minimalist desk lamp. Some can even be both, switching between simple and complex in just a few seconds. This concept design for a modular set of three lamps try to offer that kind of flexibility, delivering a simple yet beautiful desk lamp when needed and a piece of sculptural art when wanted, all without dealing with messy wires, screws, or adhesives.
hunker.com

Wall Sconces: Types and How to Choose

Adding wall sconces can solve two problems at once. They produce different types of light, providing both general illumination and ambient light (like in a dining room or living room). These types of wall lights can shine a light on specific tasks, such as reading in the bedroom or prepping a meal in the kitchen. Plus, they illuminate stairs and hallways to make them safer.
homedit.com

Granite Flooring for Lasting Style and Durability

Granite flooring is made from one of the most durable natural stone materials in existence. While stones like marble, travertine, and slate match the beauty of granite, if you want a lasting solution, granite flooring is a good choice. Granite floor tiles, pavers, and slab are popular flooring choices both indoors and outdoors.
US News and World Report

The 11 Best Camping Tents of 2022, According to Reviews

Perhaps the most important piece of camping gear is your tent – after all, camping without the proper shelter can ruin the entire trip. Many factors come into play when choosing your camping tent, ranging from the time of year you plan on using it to the style, size and more. No matter what you're going to use your tent for – whether you want to camp at a national park, on the beach or anywhere else – there is an ideal option out there for you.
yankodesign.com

This minimal Japanese home with an indoor garden was designed to help a young family “feel green”

Designed by Satoshi Saito of SAI Architectural Design Office, the Melt House was the result of a young family asking him to build a home where they could “feel green”. Saito wanted to build, “A home that feels green is not just a home where you can see the green from anywhere, but a home where the residents actively use the external space and grow together with the green. Taking a nap under a tree, touching a leaf, planting a tree or flowers, spending time directly feeling the wind, and smelling greenery are less common now in urban societies. I thought that I could create an original experience of this rich life that is being forgotten.”
yankodesign.com

This ready-to-assemble flat-pack furniture set is made from a single piece of plywood

Wooden furniture is naturally made from different pieces, and most of the time, those pieces are taken from different pieces of wood. Conventional manufacturing processes try to maximize materials, but those often still produce a lot of wasted wood pieces. Because of this, there has been a great deal of interest in designing products like furniture or even vehicles that use up almost every available inch of a sheet of material, minimizing wasted space and wasted material. Of course, it requires a bit of thinking outside the box to be able to utilize almost every surface of wood, cardboard, or metal and turn it into an actual usable product, like this three-piece furniture set that also applies that unconventional thinking to create a chair designed to lean backward.
The Independent

Go Outdoors sale: The bargain buys for camping, hiking and biking equipment

The summer holidays are well and truly here, bringing with them seemingly endless days of paddling pool splashing, Netflix watching and, given the sudden change in weather, wellie-boot wearing.But, for anyone looking to get a little more active, maybe a staycation should be (or already is) on the cards, to finish the holidays on a high.According to Go Outdoors, there were five million searches for camping last year, which is a huge amount of people taking to the internet to find out the best spots, time of year to go and exactly what equipment they need.It will probably come as...
