San Luis Obispo, CA

Lompoc Record

Cavin Ross accounts for seven TDs in Lompoc's 53-12 rout of Agoura

Agoura had the highly-touted quarterback committed to a Division I program Friday night. Lompoc's quarterback, though, proved once again that he has the ability to play at a four-year school, too. Cavin Ross, the four-year starter at quarterback for the Braves, had a masterful performance in Lompoc's 53-12 thrashing of...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Lompoc School Board, Former Superintendent Trevor McDonald Reach Payout Agreement

Superintendent Trevor McDonald received a payout when he left the Lompoc Unified School District last month, although the board failed to disclose the details. The district's embattled leader, who held the title for nine years, abruptly resigned July 25, citing family reasons for his departure, which was announced after a rare midday special board meeting.
LOMPOC, CA
San Luis Obispo, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Aug. 11-17

Marie Odette Layaye, age 92, of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Paul Dewitt, age 61, of Paso Robles, passed away on Friday, Aug. 12. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Paula M. Downs, age 63, of Paso Robles,...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Alex G
kprl.com

Hot El Camino Nights 08.18.2022

Hot El Camino Cruise Night returns to Atascadero tomorrow night. If you’d like to register your car, and drive it up and down El Camino tomorrow night, go to the Colony Park Community Center. It’s $30 if you register today or tomorrow before 4:00 pm. The 29th Annual...
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoastnews.com

The obnoxious electric golf cart invasion of Cayucos

Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
CAYUCOS, CA
lompocvmc.com

A Conversation with Dr. Bounoua, Weight-loss surgeon

Dr. Farida Bounoua helps patients lose weight surgically, watching them ‘blossom’ afterward. Dr. Bounoua, a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS) and a member of the American Society of Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS), came to Lompoc Valley Medical Center two years ago to develop a surgical weight loss program. She and Dr. Christopher Taglia, FACS, DABOM, have a joint experience performing over 1000 Bariatric surgeries, most recently completing over 100 Bariatric surgeries while developing the Bariatric Surgery Program at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
LOMPOC, CA
News Channel 3-12

Lucia Mar Unified School District begins new year with several new campus, security improvements

The Lucia Mar Unified School District began the new 2022-23 school year Thursday morning with several new changes and improvements at most of its campuses, enhanced security features, new facilities and expanded educational opportunities for elementary school students. The post Lucia Mar Unified School District begins new year with several new campus, security improvements appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

KSBY to launch 4 p.m. newscast

Locally produced 30-minute newscast will be anchored by Nina Lozano and chief meteorologist Dave Hovde. – KSBY-TV, the Scripps-owned NBC affiliate for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, will debut KSBY News at 4 p.m. beginning Monday, Sept. 12. The locally produced 30-minute newscast will be anchored by Nina Lozano and chief meteorologist Dave Hovde. Claudia Buccio has been promoted from weekends and now will co-anchor KSBY News at 5 p.m. with Central Coast native Richard Gearhart.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 08/08 – 08/14/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. August 08, 2022. 14:46— Manuel Roy...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Lompoc Record

Santa Barbara Foundation names Lompoc's Ginger Salazar Person of the Year

Ginger Salazar and Katina Zaninovich will be honored at an in-person luncheon slated for Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort Rotunda. Tickets to join the celebration can be purchased online at SBFoundation.org/PYAwards. The Santa Barbara Foundation has named Lompoc native Ginger Salazar and Santa Barbara resident...
LOMPOC, CA

