Old boss is not the same as the new boss. Photo courtesy of sophomore Wesley Bartlett. San Luis Obispo high school students have mixed feelings about the later school start time, where school will start at 8:30 AM on regular days and 10:00 AM on late start Mondays. Expressions interviewed a few students to voice their opinions on this topic.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO