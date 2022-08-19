Read full article on original website
Cal Poly is great for SLO, but for its neighborhoods, not so much, residents say
Residents who live near campus say they’re lose a sense of community as investors buy up homes and turn them into student rentals.
Lompoc Record
Cavin Ross accounts for seven TDs in Lompoc's 53-12 rout of Agoura
Agoura had the highly-touted quarterback committed to a Division I program Friday night. Lompoc's quarterback, though, proved once again that he has the ability to play at a four-year school, too. Cavin Ross, the four-year starter at quarterback for the Braves, had a masterful performance in Lompoc's 53-12 thrashing of...
Arroyo Grande continues their Summer Concert Series at Heritage Square Park
The City of Arroyo Grande continues its Summer Concert Series at Heritage Square Park Sunday, Aug 21. The post Arroyo Grande continues their Summer Concert Series at Heritage Square Park appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Lompoc School Board, Former Superintendent Trevor McDonald Reach Payout Agreement
Superintendent Trevor McDonald received a payout when he left the Lompoc Unified School District last month, although the board failed to disclose the details. The district's embattled leader, who held the title for nine years, abruptly resigned July 25, citing family reasons for his departure, which was announced after a rare midday special board meeting.
Serve Santa Maria kicks off their day of community charity work at Miller Elementary
Serve Santa Maria begins their day of community charity work at Miller Elementary this Saturday. The post Serve Santa Maria kicks off their day of community charity work at Miller Elementary appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Locals swap and sell items thanks to a long-standing tradition in Paso Robles
Attendees met up at the Downtown City Park to check out all sorts of items. Trading Day is where people around the Central Coast can gather and sell items like a yard sale but at a park.
Crumbl Cookies to open first location on Central Coast
Crumbl Cookies has 560 locations across the country, but this will be the first one on the Central Coast.
Death notices for Aug. 11-17
Marie Odette Layaye, age 92, of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Paul Dewitt, age 61, of Paso Robles, passed away on Friday, Aug. 12. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Paula M. Downs, age 63, of Paso Robles,...
kprl.com
Hot El Camino Nights 08.18.2022
Hot El Camino Cruise Night returns to Atascadero tomorrow night. If you’d like to register your car, and drive it up and down El Camino tomorrow night, go to the Colony Park Community Center. It’s $30 if you register today or tomorrow before 4:00 pm. The 29th Annual...
Cruisin’ Weekend wraps up in Atascadero with Dancing in the Streets event
Among the local bands that performed were Dante Marsh & The Vibe Setters, The Counterfeit Kings, Steppin' Out and Burning James and the All-Stars.
calcoastnews.com
The obnoxious electric golf cart invasion of Cayucos
Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
lompocvmc.com
A Conversation with Dr. Bounoua, Weight-loss surgeon
Dr. Farida Bounoua helps patients lose weight surgically, watching them ‘blossom’ afterward. Dr. Bounoua, a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS) and a member of the American Society of Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS), came to Lompoc Valley Medical Center two years ago to develop a surgical weight loss program. She and Dr. Christopher Taglia, FACS, DABOM, have a joint experience performing over 1000 Bariatric surgeries, most recently completing over 100 Bariatric surgeries while developing the Bariatric Surgery Program at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
Lucia Mar Unified School District begins new year with several new campus, security improvements
The Lucia Mar Unified School District began the new 2022-23 school year Thursday morning with several new changes and improvements at most of its campuses, enhanced security features, new facilities and expanded educational opportunities for elementary school students. The post Lucia Mar Unified School District begins new year with several new campus, security improvements appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KSBY to launch 4 p.m. newscast
Locally produced 30-minute newscast will be anchored by Nina Lozano and chief meteorologist Dave Hovde. – KSBY-TV, the Scripps-owned NBC affiliate for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, will debut KSBY News at 4 p.m. beginning Monday, Sept. 12. The locally produced 30-minute newscast will be anchored by Nina Lozano and chief meteorologist Dave Hovde. Claudia Buccio has been promoted from weekends and now will co-anchor KSBY News at 5 p.m. with Central Coast native Richard Gearhart.
slohsexpressions.com
With the School Start Time Pushed Back, two SLOHS Sophomores Have Mixed Reactions.
Old boss is not the same as the new boss. Photo courtesy of sophomore Wesley Bartlett. San Luis Obispo high school students have mixed feelings about the later school start time, where school will start at 8:30 AM on regular days and 10:00 AM on late start Mondays. Expressions interviewed a few students to voice their opinions on this topic.
Red Light Roundup 08/08 – 08/14/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. August 08, 2022. 14:46— Manuel Roy...
Lompoc neighbors weigh in on city's historic, but aging trees
Some people in Lompoc are concerned about the city's historic trees and the hazards they say they are creating.
No home yet, but things are looking up for family of 6 evicted from SLO County motel
They have a place to sleep, but at $2,680 every two weeks, it’s still too high.
City of Lompoc invites public to weigh-in on plans for new housing units
Thursday evening, the City of Lompoc held its first Housing Element Workshop, where the public was invited to weigh in on plans to provide more living options for the community.
Lompoc Record
Santa Barbara Foundation names Lompoc's Ginger Salazar Person of the Year
Ginger Salazar and Katina Zaninovich will be honored at an in-person luncheon slated for Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort Rotunda. Tickets to join the celebration can be purchased online at SBFoundation.org/PYAwards. The Santa Barbara Foundation has named Lompoc native Ginger Salazar and Santa Barbara resident...
