2 Dead After Crashing Into Tree In Pottawatomie County
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say two people are dead after crashing into a tree in Pottawatomie County on Monday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10:56 p.m. near south Highway Drive and OK-270. According to troopers, an 81-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman, both from Harrah, Oklahoma, were...
KTEN.com
Mercy Hospital Ardmore seeks volunteers
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) -- After seeing a slump in volunteers over the last two years, Mercy Hospital Ardmore is reaching out for help with various non-clinical roles. Long-time volunteer Rick Baggett looks forward to selling popcorn to hospital visitors every week. “It's a wonderful way to stay active and meet...
Lighthorse Police Department searching for missing man
HOLDENVILLE, Okla. — The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department is searching for a missing man last seen in Holdenville. Daniel Cully is a Native American male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5′9″ and weighs 180 pounds. Cully was last seen June 17, 2022 in...
KTEN.com
Kingston 10-year-old saves his mom's life... again
KINGSTON, Okla. (KTEN) -- Early this month, Gavin Keeney saw his mother -- who suffers from seizures -- drowning in their backyard pool. "I heard what was a lot of splashing and moving around," said the fifth grader. "I heard kind of yelling, but also drowning... so then I looked and saw her seizing and so I went and jumped in and got her back to the ladder."
KOCO
Volunteer firefighter killed while racing motorcycle in Harrah
HARRAH, Okla. — An Oklahoma volunteer firefighter died while racing his motorcycle late Thursday night in Harrah, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said the firefighter was racing another motorcycle when he crashed on U.S. Highway 62 at Pottawatomie Road. He was later pronounced dead. The Oklahoma...
KXII.com
Two teens sent to the hospital in Atoka Co Crash
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -a single-vehicle crash in Atoka county sent two teens to the hospital. The crash happened around 11:23 p.m. Saturday night on Forrest Hill road. Troopers said an unnamed 16-year-old was driving south on Forrest Hill road when his truck drove off the road. The driver overcorrected...
moneyinc.com
The 10 Best Bed and Breakfasts in Oklahoma
Oklahoma is a great place to visit. The main economic activities have been agriculture, forestry, mineral production, and manufacturing, but the local government and entrepreneurs have diverted their attention to tourism in the last few years. Investment companies are being given better investment terms to boost the travel and tourism sector. The overall impact is that many beds and breakfasts have popped up in the city. Many hotels have incorporated the bed and breakfast culture into their services. We have endeavored to carefully analyze the best ten bed and breakfast places in Oklahoma for you.
KTEN.com
The rain has arrived: Severe weather preparations in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The rain for Texoma has finally come. As much as we need it, excessive rainfall can cause problems for the region, especially since it has been exceptionally dry over the last two months. In extreme weather conditions that might approach the Texoma region in the...
KTEN.com
Calera schools show support for law enforcement
CALERA, Okla. (KTEN) -- "The Calera Police Department goes above and beyond to protect our students; they go above and beyond to develop relationships with our students," said Calera Public Schools Superintendent Jon Shepard. "We're just glad that we can do a little something and give back to them." The...
bryancountypatriot.com
Two Atoka teens injured in single-vehicle accident
ATOKA COUNTY – Two 16-year-olds were injured as a result of a single-vehicle accident late Saturday night. The names of both young men were withheld in the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. The report described a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Forrest Hill Road at about 11:37 p.m.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Kingston, OK USA
I found this beautiful heart on the way to my mailbox. It is my favorite color with a butterfly on on it. So special. I had never heard of this project. I love it!!!!
KTEN.com
Tishomingo receives $1 million loan from OWRB
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) -- The city of Tishomingo has recently received a loan to get sewage draining up to date from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board. OWRB loaned Tishomingo $1 million to update sewer drainage within city limits. The upgrades to the system will help filtration in the waste water treatment plant.
Motorcyclist Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash In Harrah Has Been Identified
A motorcyclist was killed Thursday night in a three-vehicle crash, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. Authorities identified the motorcyclist as Joshua Moore. According to the Oklahoma State Firefighters Association, Moore was a volunteer firefighter at the Southwest Lincoln County Fire Department. The wreck happened at U.S. Highway 62...
KTEN.com
Four-year-old found living with deceased mother
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A four-year-old girl was found in a Pontotoc County home after her mother had been dead for as long as two days. A neighbor called for help after noticing the girl sitting by herself on the front steps of the residence along County Road 3557 just south of Ada early Friday morning.
KTEN.com
Carter County voters stress importance of participation
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) -- As Oklahoma's primary runoff election wraps up, reaction from the public regarding turnout and voter participation was a hot topic along with the candidates on the ballot. Carter County resident Carolyn McElroy shared her thoughts about the importance of voting in all elections, not just...
KOCO
FBI searches for woman accused of robbing Shawnee bank
SHAWNEE, Okla. — The FBI is searching for a woman they say was behind a bank robbery Thursday in Shawnee. Around 2 p.m., the woman went into the MidFirst Bank on Harrison Street with a note demanding money from the teller. Authorities describe the suspect as a white woman...
Man arrested after family feud turns deadly
A Pottawatomie County man is facing first degree murder charges after allegedly killing his mother’s boyfriend outside of a Prague home.
KTEN.com
Crash leaves Blanchard woman dead; husband arrested
ARDMORE, Okla. — A Blanchard, Oklahoma, man faces multiple charges after a weekend crash that left his wife dead. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Joshua Childers, 31, was driving a pickup truck on U.S. 70 near Lake Murray Drive in Ardmore when he crashed on Saturday night. His wife,...
Oklahoma school closes due to COVID-19 cases
Although students haven't been back in class for long, an Oklahoma school district says it is already dealing with COVID-19.
KTEN.com
Choctaw Nation to bid for broadband funds
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Biden last November is providing one billion dollars for the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program. Rob Griffin, the tribal broadband coordinator for the Choctaw Nation, believes the funding will help create equal access for all. "We can build an...
