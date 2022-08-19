Leah Rae Pennell Rosenstangle, an 85-year-old former Trenton, MO resident, passed away at 12:17 a.m., Friday, August 19, 2022, at her residence in Springfield, MO. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the Trenton First Christian Church. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A visitation will be Tuesday from 6 until 7 p.m., at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Open viewing will be from 9 until after the visitation Tuesday. Memorial donations are suggested to St. Judes Children’s Hospital and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

TRENTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO