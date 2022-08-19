Read full article on original website
Trenton City Council approves purchase of street lights, adopt tax levy
Three ordinances were adopted, approval was given to purchase street lights, and a bid was accepted for pavement repairs during Monday night’s meeting of the Trenton City Council. Following a public hearing, the council adopted an ordinance setting the tax levy at $1.0017 for the city general fund, and...
Trenton Building and Nuisance Board takes action on eight properties
Actions were taken on eight locations during a meeting on Monday evening of the Trenton Building and Nuisance Board. The board voted to declare as a nuisance, 1701 Tindall Avenue. 503 East 22nd Street previously was declared a nuisance after it was damaged by fire. Building inspector Wes Barone said the house was to have been torn down but the owner removed it from the demolition list. A public hearing is scheduled for the September meeting.
Trenton Building Inspector reports on activity
There were 41 building inspections in Trenton from July 18th to August 17th. Building Inspector Wes Barone reports that 15 of those were for rentals, there were 10 new construction inspections, 10 right-of-way inspections, five pre-permit inspections, and one dangerous building issue. Out of nine permit applications, seven were for...
Fifty eight properties sell at Grundy County Delinquent Tax Sale
Fifty-eight properties sold for $31,117.08 in August 22nd’s Grundy County Delinquent Tax Sale with a surplus of $7,243.09. The sale began with approximately 75 properties offered for sale by the Grundy County Collector-Treasurer’s Office. The highest price bid was for a property in Trenton that went for approximately $6,100. Other properties that sold at the courthouse included 30 in Leisure Lake, 16 in Trenton, six in Liberty Township, three in Franklin Township, and two in Wilson Township.
Trenton Downtown Improvement Association topic of Rotary meeting
The Trenton Downtown Improvement Association was the topic of a program presented at the Thursday, Aug. 18 meeting of the Trenton Rotary Club, held at the BTC Bank community room. Michael Ormsby presided at the meeting, Dan Wilford gave the prayer, Steve Taylor served as sergeant at arms and John Anthony was the program chairman.
North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees approve several new hires, approve new equipment purchases
Multiple reports were presented to the North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees at its meeting August 23rd. NCMC President Doctor Lenny Klaver reported headcount is up three percent, and credit hours are up six percent. He noted adds and drops will affect census counts. He believes NCMC is in good shape compared to other colleges.
Nuisance incidents continue to climb in Trenton
The Trenton Police Department reports 169 nuisance incidents had been filed for the year so far as of August 22nd. That is an increase of 16 from what was reported through July 25th. A nuisance summary shows the greatest number of complaints involved grass and weeds with 94. There were...
Classes began today for 12 area schools in northern Missouri, here are first day student enrollment numbers
Classes began today for area schools across northern Missouri for the 2022-2023 academic year. The Trenton R-9 School District had a first-day enrollment total on August 23rd of 1,018 in kindergarten through 12th grade. That is a decrease of 13 students from the first day last year. This year’s total included 376 students at Rissler Elementary School, 299 at Trenton Middle School, and 343 at Trenton High School. The largest grade is 10th with 101 students, and the smallest grade is seventh with 69 students.
Missouri Department of Corrections announces death of an offender at Chillicothe Correctional Center
The Missouri Department of Corrections has announced the death of an offender at the Chillicothe Correctional Center. Authorities say offender Paula Stark (DOC No.1357975) was pronounced dead at the St. Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City. The 51-year-old was serving a seven-year sentence for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child from Jackson County.
Two dead in domestic violence incident on Sportsman Road in Trenton
On Monday, August 22, 2022, the Communications Center at the Trenton Police Department received a 911 call regarding a domestic dispute and gunshots being heard from the residence at 2132 Sportsman Road. Trenton Police Officers responded to the address along with Law Enforcement Officers from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office,...
Trenton man to be returned to the Missouri Department of Corrections, Spickard man charged with unlawful use of a weapon
A Trenton resident, 47-year-old Patrick Oyler, was to be returned to the Department of Corrections following his arrest Friday on a probation and parole warrant. Oyler was accused of violations that included alleged failure to notify his probation and parole officer regarding the status of employment, Oyler also is accused of violating reporting directives on multiple occasions from May 16th through August 3rd. In February of 2019, Oyler received a prison sentence after pleading guilty to a Grundy County charge of criminal non-support.
Obituary & Services: Leah Rae (Pennell) Rosenstangle
Leah Rae Pennell Rosenstangle, an 85-year-old former Trenton, MO resident, passed away at 12:17 a.m., Friday, August 19, 2022, at her residence in Springfield, MO. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the Trenton First Christian Church. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A visitation will be Tuesday from 6 until 7 p.m., at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Open viewing will be from 9 until after the visitation Tuesday. Memorial donations are suggested to St. Judes Children’s Hospital and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Chillicothe police respond to calls of woman screaming on Jackson Street, senior citizen threatens to shoot officer
Among weekend reports provided by the Chillicothe Police Department, late Friday night, police and Livingston County Sheriff’s Office worked together to locate and arrest a Livingston County Most Wanted individual. Officers and Deputies responded to the 400 block of Locust Street where they took the 27-year-old male into custody...
Union Pacific Railroad to close road near Lock Springs for maintenance
Union Pacific Railroad reports a road will be closed for maintenance work on Tuesday near Lock Springs. To be closed is Shady Road which runs between Daviess County Route V and Highway 190. The road closing is scheduled for Tuesday from 8 am until 3 pm.
Milan woman arrested in Grundy County
A Milan woman was arrested by the Highway Patrol in Grundy County early Sunday evening. Twenty-seven-year-old Zakiya Ali was arrested on an Adair County warrant for failure to appear in court on alleged leaving the scene of an accident, driving while her license was suspended (2nd offense), and speeding 20 miles faster than the posted speed limit.
Area students named to North Central Missouri College summer honors Lists
North Central Missouri College has named students with outstanding academic achievements to the Academic Honors Lists for the 2022 summer semester. Students named to the President’s List have earned at least six credit hours and achieved a perfect 4.0-grade point average, and students on the Dean’s List have earned at least six credit hours and achieved a grade point average of at least 3.50.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of August 19, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an Overland Park, Kansas resident was arrested late Saturday afternoon in Harrison County. 55-year-old Angela Demots was accused of traveling 104 miles an hour in a 70 zone and cutting in on an overtaken vehicle. Demots was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
Maysville woman injured in crash north of Cameron
A Maysville woman was injured Monday night when the pickup she was driving went off a DeKalb County road and overturned four and one-half miles north of Cameron. Twenty-year-old Josephine Kilgore received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mosiac Life Care. The accident happened when the pickup was...
Obituary & Services: Alice Ruth Rhea
Alice Ruth Rhea, 98, of Mt. Moriah, MO passed away peacefully in her sleep at Orilla’s Way, Grant City, MO on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. She was born to William Ernest and Eva May (Hammond) King on May 19, 1924, in Harrison County, MO. Alice attended Hickory Country School...
Obituary & Services: Betty Elliott
Betty Elliott, age 85 of Kansas City, Missouri, and formerly of Lathrop passed away Thursday morning, August 18, 2022, at Saint Luke’s East Hospital in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Betty was born on July 6, 1937, the daughter of Leonard and Wanda (Von Gourney) Cicero in South Bend, IN....
