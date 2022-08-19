ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Missourian

Fair and return to school could increase COVID cases

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have categorized COVID-19 levels in Franklin County as “medium.”. The agencies reported 149 confirmed cases in the county from Aug. 11-17. However, public health experts continue to caution that their reported...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
St. Louis American

Public health officials urge St. Louis families to get school-aged kids vaccinated

School districts across the St. Louis region are sending back-to-school letters this week outlining how health guidelines are changing this year. Many are describing a more relaxed environment than students have navigated in previous pandemic years. Along with those messages, some schools are encouraging families to get students vaccinated against...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Health System#Public Health#Linus Covid#General Health#The Health Department
Magic 95.1

Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Missouri

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – The body of a missing southern Illinois man has been found in Missouri. Jason Blair, 43, was last seen alive on Thursday, August 18th, walking along a road north of Fredericktown, Missouri. Authorities say Blair had a medical condition and relied on several prescriptions.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Pandemic Task Force Discontinues COVID-19 Data Report

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force has provided the public with COVID-19 data. The information included daily hospitalizations, ICU numbers for the St. Louis region and reported deaths. But, the task force announced today that they will no longer be providing the data to the public.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jefferson County Man Guilty

The United States Capitol Building on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. (Jefferson County) An area man has entered a guilty plea to taking part in the January Sixth, 2021, U-S Capitol riot. The U-S Justice Department says Joshua Dressel of Jefferson County admitted Thursday to parading, demonstrating, or picketing...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Big River VFW’s first female commander feels welcome

After 65 years, Big River VFW Post 5331 in Cedar Hill has its first female commander – Eva Maloney. She said her election to the post’s top spot in June caused no ripples among the membership, which includes 197 men and five women. “Being a woman hasn’t been...
CEDAR HILL, MO
kfmo.com

Irondale Man Killed in Accident

(Washington County, MO) A man from Irondale, 48 year old Robert E. Smith, is dead after he was killed in a traffic accident involving a side by side vehicle in Washington County Saturday morning just before 12:30 am. Highway Patrol reports show the vehicle was being driven north on Highway U, a mile south of Highway M, when the driver, 45 year old Angela D. Angel, of Belleville, Illinois, failed to negotiate a curve and the vehicle ran off the right edge of the road. It rolled over and crashed into a fence. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. Angel, and a passenger, 46 year old Denise D. Smith, of Irondale, received moderate injuries. Angel was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital at Potosi while Denise Smith was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. No one was wearing a safety device when the wreck happened.
IRONDALE, MO
5 On Your Side

Lincoln County police searching for missing elderly man

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. Michael Clifford Spangler, 79, was last seen along Ethlyn Road in Winfield at around 6 p.m. on Monday. Police said he has as history of being confused and didn’t return home for dinner.

Comments / 0

Community Policy