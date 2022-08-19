Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Missourian
Fair and return to school could increase COVID cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have categorized COVID-19 levels in Franklin County as “medium.”. The agencies reported 149 confirmed cases in the county from Aug. 11-17. However, public health experts continue to caution that their reported...
St. Louis American
Public health officials urge St. Louis families to get school-aged kids vaccinated
School districts across the St. Louis region are sending back-to-school letters this week outlining how health guidelines are changing this year. Many are describing a more relaxed environment than students have navigated in previous pandemic years. Along with those messages, some schools are encouraging families to get students vaccinated against...
Study: Alcohol and smoking cause almost half of cancer deaths
Alcohol and smoking cause nearly half of cancer deaths worldwide.
Jefferson County apartment complex opposition
People living in Jefferson County are mad about a proposed new apartment complex near Arnold.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Magic 95.1
Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Missouri
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – The body of a missing southern Illinois man has been found in Missouri. Jason Blair, 43, was last seen alive on Thursday, August 18th, walking along a road north of Fredericktown, Missouri. Authorities say Blair had a medical condition and relied on several prescriptions.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Pandemic Task Force Discontinues COVID-19 Data Report
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force has provided the public with COVID-19 data. The information included daily hospitalizations, ICU numbers for the St. Louis region and reported deaths. But, the task force announced today that they will no longer be providing the data to the public.
Cities in St. Louis County change panhandling laws after uptick
After a recent increase in panhandlers, several cities in St. Louis County have adjusted their rules to curb begging in the streets.
Bonne Terre woman charged after 2 children ingest meth
A Bonne Terre woman faces criminal charges after two children in her care ingested methamphetamine earlier this year.
myleaderpaper.com
Six from Arkansas, including five juveniles, hurt in early morning accident on Hwy. 67
Five children and a woman, all from Arkansas, were hurt in a single-vehicle traffic accident early Sunday morning, Aug. 21, on Hwy. 67 near Valles Mines in southern Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Kathleen Diong, 44, of Kensett, Ark., was driving a 2008 Dodge Durango north...
Missouri Department of Conservation strips fish of world record status
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Conservation issued a statement Monday saying that a fish caught in the Lake of the Ozarks is not a world record or a state record after they said so last week. Further testing found that the fish taken on May 16 by Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska is […]
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Man Guilty
The United States Capitol Building on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. (Jefferson County) An area man has entered a guilty plea to taking part in the January Sixth, 2021, U-S Capitol riot. The U-S Justice Department says Joshua Dressel of Jefferson County admitted Thursday to parading, demonstrating, or picketing...
myleaderpaper.com
Big River VFW’s first female commander feels welcome
After 65 years, Big River VFW Post 5331 in Cedar Hill has its first female commander – Eva Maloney. She said her election to the post’s top spot in June caused no ripples among the membership, which includes 197 men and five women. “Being a woman hasn’t been...
kfmo.com
Irondale Man Killed in Accident
(Washington County, MO) A man from Irondale, 48 year old Robert E. Smith, is dead after he was killed in a traffic accident involving a side by side vehicle in Washington County Saturday morning just before 12:30 am. Highway Patrol reports show the vehicle was being driven north on Highway U, a mile south of Highway M, when the driver, 45 year old Angela D. Angel, of Belleville, Illinois, failed to negotiate a curve and the vehicle ran off the right edge of the road. It rolled over and crashed into a fence. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. Angel, and a passenger, 46 year old Denise D. Smith, of Irondale, received moderate injuries. Angel was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital at Potosi while Denise Smith was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. No one was wearing a safety device when the wreck happened.
myleaderpaper.com
Imperial man faces prison, fine for allegedly hiding more than $300,000 from IRS
Donald Benck, 57, of Imperial pleaded guilty to hiding more than $300,000 in sales commission payments from the Internal Revenue Service. He received the payments while working for B&B Auto Sales in Imperial. Benck pleaded guilty Aug. 8 to three counts of filing false income tax return forms from 2014...
kcur.org
5 years after his execution was halted, Marcellus Williams has gotten no resolution from Missouri
On Aug. 22, 2017, Marcellus Williams was hours away from being executed. Williams had been convicted of the 1998 murder of former St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Felicia Gayle, who was found stabbed to death in her home in University City. He’d maintained his innocence, but courts had upheld the conviction and the death sentence multiple times.
Contact 2: Trash complaints in Madison County, Illinois
“If someone comes and tells you, ‘Hey, Mike I’ll take care of you. I’ll mow your grass every Friday,’ and you’re not getting it mowed on Friday, then what?”
Washington Missourian
Longtime Washington orthodontist Dr. Jacqueline Miller named state’s dental director
Recently retired Washington orthodontist Dr. Jacqueline Miller is taking on a statewide leadership role in dentistry. After 29 years in the field, also working in Sullivan and Eureka, Miller will now work full time as Missouri state dental director.
Lincoln County police searching for missing elderly man
LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. Michael Clifford Spangler, 79, was last seen along Ethlyn Road in Winfield at around 6 p.m. on Monday. Police said he has as history of being confused and didn’t return home for dinner.
Wentzville School District welcomes students back for new school year
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — 5 On Your Side’s back-to-school tour continued Tuesday with the Wentzville School District. Tuesday marked the second day of a new school year for parents, students and staff in the Wentzville district. The growing district is home to North Point Middle School, a...
Comments / 1