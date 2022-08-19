ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Comments / 2

Monika Huddleston
4d ago

It's a shame that the city didn't put in a clause that if the revitalization wasn't fully completed by a certain time, it would revert back to the city without cost. It also should've included a clause that the developer would have to pay the full cost of demolition.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Virginia Business

Hanover County business center sells for $41M

Baltimore-based Merritt Properties announced Tuesday it has purchased Crescent Business Center in Ashland from Crescent Business Center LC, a Thalhimer Realty Partners Inc. development, for $41.3 million. The Hanover County business center includes five industrial buildings with 262,256 square feet of space on 20 acres and are 100% occupied, including...
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

Virginia Housing in Hampton – LIVE EVENT

Join Miss Community Clovia and Virginia Housing in Hampton, VA on Wednesday, August 24th from 4:30pm to 6:30pm at the Hampton Roads Main Library (4207 Victoria Road), to discuss home buyer education, facts about credit and how to get a housing counselor.  Learn more at www.virginiahousing.com
HAMPTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Petersburg, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
City
Petersburg, VA
Local
Virginia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Morrissey
Person
Kim Taylor
styleweekly.com

Food and Drink (Best of Richmond)

11008 Washington Hwy. Glen Allen, Va. Gelati Celesti Ice Cream (multiple locations) Country Style Donuts (two locations) 4300 Williamsburg Rd. and 8900 W. Broad St. in Gold’s Gym Plaza. Best food cart or truck. 804-690-3285. rvafoodtruck.com (for schedule) Best sandwiches. 2001 Park Ave. 804-367-7909. Best local Southern food. 415...
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Best & Worst 2022: Food & Drink

This article has been edited since it first appeared in print. “I love to dine out, but it’s hard for me to turn my brain off and relax,” says Stella’s co-owner Katrina Giavos, who instinctively analyzes acoustics, ambiance and, of course, what’s on plate, always in restaurateur mode. Adapting to pandemic changes, Stella’s increased takeout options at its markets and added patio seating at its flagship restaurant, where you’ll see the Giavoses’ vintage car collection parked on Lafayette Street. Their daughter’s adjacent lifestyle store, Our Life, morphed into a coffee, wine and mezze lounge among artisanal Grecian garments. The Giavos family and their staff, including Executive Chef Russ Williams, travel to Greece this month for further R&D as the Malvern Gardens Stella’s Grocery preps for expansion.
RICHMOND, VA
Channelocity

Richmond's Richest Family Has Given Away Millions

(Kostiantyn/Adobe Stock Images) Richmond, Virginia is rich with history and it's also rich with one of the wealthiest families in the country. The billion-dollar dynasty of the Gottwald family goes back many years. They are considered the 90th wealthiest family in the U.S. They are worth an astounding 3.1 billion dollars.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The General Assembly#The Ramada Inn#Virginia Hotel Group#Llc#City Manager
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

Sussex and Surry Counties win joint Statewide Award

In August of 2021, Sussex County Administrator Richard Douglas and Surry County Administrator Melissa Rollins signed a Memorandum of Agreement to join building services between the two neighboring counties. Last week it was announced that the VACo 2022 Achievement Awards Program selected this “first of its kind” official collaboration project as one of the big winners from throughout the Commonwealth.
SURRY COUNTY, VA
howafrica.com

He Was Once A Slave But Became The Founder Of The First Ever Black-Owned Bank

The history of The Savings Bank of the Grand Fountain United Order of True Reformers tells a fascinating story about the struggles and triumphs of a former Georgia slave who founded the first ever black-owned bank in America. Founded in 1888 by Reverend William Washington Browne, the bank opened the very next year with deposits on the first day totaling $1,269.28.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
Virginia Mercury

Blacks, others shouldn’t have to obliterate their presence to receive fair home value

Another case of likely racial discrimination in housing appraisals has cropped up, this time in Baltimore. The New York Times recently reported a Black husband and wife first received an appraisal of $472,000. After they “whitewashed” their home – removing family photos and having a White colleague stand in for them as the “owner” – […] The post Blacks, others shouldn’t have to obliterate their presence to receive fair home value appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Chesterfield County Fair begins this week

The 111th annual Chesterfield County Fair begins Friday, Aug. 26 and goes until Saturday, Sept. 3. The fair will feature, food, rides, games, ax throwing, an escape room, pig races, an illusionist, a comedy hypnotist, parades and a silent auction to benefit the Chesterfield County Fair Association Scholarship fund.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Youngkin calls for additional tax relief

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin says the state ended the budget year with a surplus of $3.2 billion. He’s calling for more tax relief when lawmakers convene next year. Youngkin addressed members of the General Assembly money committees Friday morning in Richmond. He said he intends to...
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy