CHERRY HILL — Actor Gary Busey wanted cops to apologize to women who accused him of groping them at a convention on August 13 as he made his first comment about the charges. The complaint against Busey from when the charges were filed by Cherry Hill police on August 19 obtained by New Jersey 101.5 said the 78-year-old actor grabbed the butts of two women. In the document, police say he put his face close to another's breasts and tried to unhook her bra as they all posed for a picture at the Monster-Mania Convention.

CHERRY HILL, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO