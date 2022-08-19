Read full article on original website
Trenton, NJ police officer accused of plotting with gangster inmate
A Trenton police officer has been accused of hiding his gang connections and plotting with a Latin Kings member already in prison about an assault on a suspected informant. Rudy Lopez, 36, of Hamilton has been charged with official misconduct, conspiracy and tampering with public records, acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Monday.
Woman and kids held at gunpoint in Somerset County, NJ hotel room, police say
FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A man has been charged with kidnapping and attempted murder after allegedly holding a woman at gunpoint in front of her two children in a hotel room and then shooting her as she tried to escape, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office has announced. Eder Gelin, 39,...
Police: NJ man stole Audi, cash at Sea Girt home as couple slept inside
Authorities have arrested a Morris County man they said slipped into a Sea Girt beachfront home last week, stealing valuables and a car as the couple renting the property remained sleeping. Justin Leuzarder, 39, of Morristown has been charged with third-degree counts of burglary and theft, stemming from the incident...
NJ facing 41 lawsuits from veterans home workers over COVID decisions
Having already settled some $69 million worth of nearly 200 COVID-19 claims from families of victims, Gov. Phil Murphy's administration is now being hit with a series of 41 lawsuits from employees of New Jersey's state-run veterans homes in Menlo Park and Paramus. A report by NorthJersey.com said decisions made...
Cops: Man in all black robbed bank along Route 27 in Somerset County, NJ
FRANKLIN (Somerset) — Officials are searching for a man who robbed a bank Monday afternoon in Franklin Park. According to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office, the robbery occurred around 2:00 p.m. at the Chase bank located on Route 27. According to witness reports, a male entered the bank demanding...
Gary Busey says Cherry Hill, NJ groping allegations are ‘made up’
CHERRY HILL — Actor Gary Busey wanted cops to apologize to women who accused him of groping them at a convention on August 13 as he made his first comment about the charges. The complaint against Busey from when the charges were filed by Cherry Hill police on August 19 obtained by New Jersey 101.5 said the 78-year-old actor grabbed the butts of two women. In the document, police say he put his face close to another's breasts and tried to unhook her bra as they all posed for a picture at the Monster-Mania Convention.
Is NJ pier shaped like Christian cross an attack on LGBT community? (Opinion)
To understand this you first have to know about Ocean Grove. It’s not its own town but rather a section of Neptune Township. But a very different section. It was founded in the 1800’s as a summertime religious retreat and governed by a Methodist group, the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association. The charter under which it was founded was eventually declared unconstitutional. Things changed after that.
Suspects sought after woman robbed of phone at gunpoint in Maplewood, NJ
MAPLEWOOD — A person accused of holding up a woman Sunday night is one of what may be as many as four suspects authorities are looking for in this Essex County township. The 22-year-old woman told officers who responded to Tiffany Place around 9:15 p.m. Sunday that she had been the victim of an armed robbery, according to a release posted on Facebook Monday by the Maplewood Police Department.
A salt weapon to kill spotted lanternflies: NJ has these options
A salt weapon. It’s the weapon for war. A weapon for fending off an invading army. Not for an army of Russians or terrorists. For an invasive species army. The spotted lanternfly. They’ve come back with a vengeance this year and they’re aiming for New Jersey agriculture in every...
Holmdel, NJ homeowner confronted would-be vehicle thief, police say
HOLMDEL — Police are looking for the people responsible for attempting to steal a vehicle from a home on Round Hill Road in broad daylight. According to police, the suspects fled the scene in a Dodge Durango (pictured above) with tinted windows, at a high rate of speed, after one of the suspects made their way into the kitchen portion of the residence "where they were confronted by the homeowner."
Animal tranquilizer being seen in new drug concoction on NJ streets
The United States Drug Enforcement Administration is warning those suffering from a substance use disorder about a new type of drug being added to opioids and other substances that can put people in a coma or kill them. Xylazine, an animal tranquilizer used in cattle, horses and sheep, is being...
Living in New Jersey is killing us – Life expectancy plummets
A majority of New Jersey residents will not see their 80th birthday. New federal data shows life expectancy has dropped from 80.1 years in 2019 to 77.5 years in 2020. It follows a national trend that shows Americans, in general, are not living as long now as we did just a few years ago.
It’s safe and healthy to have a baby in NJ, says one report
With the average birth costing over $3,000 for mothers with insurance, WalletHub, a personal finance website, has released its report on “2022’s Best and Worst States to Have a Baby.”. To determine the ideal places for parents and their newborns, WalletHub compared all 50 states and Washington D.C....
NJ teacher shortage — districts still filling holes ahead of September
Districts throughout New Jersey are still trying to fill teacher slots ahead of September. According to the U.S. Department of Education, New Jersey has teacher shortages at all grade levels across multiple subjects, including math and science. At the same time, professionals in the industry don't see the situation improving...
Off-duty firefighter rescues boy from Mansfield, NJ house fire
MANSFIELD (Burlington) — An off-duty volunteer firefighter is being called a hero for helping a resident escape from a house fire early Sunday evening. As flames raged from the second floor and roof of the house on Sheffield Drive in Mansfield Township, the firefighter kicked in the door around 6:45 p.m. allowing the sleeping juvenile to escape from the home, a neighbor told 6 ABC Action News.
Atlantic City, NJ Airshow takes to sky over the boardwalk Wednesday
The 19th Annual MEET AC Atlantic City Airshow is Wednesday with near perfect weather for watching over a dozen planes and jets over the boardwalk. Thousands will descend on Atlantic City for the annual show with the theme "A Salute to Those That Serve." The airshow is best viewed from the boardwalk and beach with spaces available on a first come, first serve basis. Paid parking is available at the city's casinos.
New Jersey deli named among the country’s best
Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
I should have gotten a rabies shot and didn’t (Opinion)
I live in Hunterdon County so this caught my eye. A raccoon tested positive for rabies on August 19 in Kingwood Township. Health officials are concerned whether any residents had contact with this raccoon between August 2 and August 16. If you think you may have, you are urged to...
New Jersey Pooches want it, and they want it now
New Jersey ranks high in making sure little Fluffy gets the spoiled attention that they deserve. Dogs here in New Jersey get the V.I.P. treatment, in this case VERY IMPORTANT pooch treatment. From painting nails, to expensive outfits and even doggy perfume, dogs in New Jersey are getting the royal treatment, they’re spoiled rotten.
Bradley Beach, NJ sinkholes ‘mostly’ filled, portions of beach reopen
BRADLEY BEACH — The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection said tide cycles accounted for sinkholes filling up several days after they were announced at one beach in this Jersey Shore borough, but officials have not given an update about a second beach to the north. Last Monday, the...
