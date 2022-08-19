Read full article on original website
We have learned that several Montana Rail Link cars have derailed in the train yard in Missoula. A retired Montana Rail Link engineer told us that the four cars that have derailed are referred to as ‘auto racks’, as they contain three levels with new automobiles on each level.
Montana is full of rare gems, minerals, fossils, and other treasures. On a recent trip down the Yellowstone River, some friends and I found some really excellent examples. Regardless of where you're located in Montana, there are a lot of great places to explore. Eastern Montana is a hotbed for dinosaur fossils. If you're near the Yellowstone River in that part of the state, you can find some really nice agates as well.
Is a proposal to restore Southern route Amtrak passenger rail service picking up speed in Montana? Jason Stuart is the vice chair of the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority. I caught up with him prior to the start of the Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit happening now in Billings. He...
On August 20, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers responded to a reported disturbance at the Poverello Center. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Poverello staff who advised that 50-year-old Michael Ansbaugh-Zimmerman had been placed on a 7-day out from the Poverello Center, which bars a person from the center for a 7-day period.
From Memorial Day through Labor Day weekend, Montana is a pretty busy place. Hundreds of thousands of folks come here to visit each summer to take in all that we have to offer, buy an overpriced Montana t-shirt, something with huckleberries, and be a part of the whole Montana experience.
Two Lake County residents are thankful to be alive after walking away with only minor injuries after a small plane crashed near St. Ignatius on Tuesday afternoon. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell described what happened. “The pilot and the passenger were just leaving the St. Ignatius airport and they had...
On August 17th, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to Missoula Health and Rehab on Rattlesnake Drive. Officers were acting on information from an identified source that a nurse from the facility, later identified as 63-year-old William Kendrick, had stolen medication from the facility belonging to a patient, and had given it to the informant. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
The Montana Department of Labor and Industry has honored Missoula’s Partnership Health Center as the best large employer in the state of Montana. We spoke with Partnership Health Center’s Communications Director Eric Halverson on Monday for his reaction to the prestigious award targeted at businesses with more than 150 employees.
Montana certainly has its share of celebrity sightings. In fact, many of the rich and famous call Montana home, at least part of the time. For many of the world's most influential, Montana is home to one of the most exclusive clubs on the planet. Of course, we're talking about the Yellowstone Club.
Ever heard of the Montana State Old-Time Fiddlers' Association? Me neither, but now I'm 100% interested and this weekend will be fiddle-riffic at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. So what's the deal? They're "keeping the fiddle spirit alive." It's the 2022 Montana State Fiddle Contest this Saturday and Sunday in Bozeman....
On August 21, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer observed 51-year-old Nunzio Schepis riding a bike in the parking lot of the Missoula County Detention Facility. The officer arrested Schepis after learning that he had a large warrant out for his arrest. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Officers...
Imagine nearly 2,000 undergraduate students all moving into their residence halls in just one day. You don't have to imagine it, because that’s what the University of Montana's ‘Move In Day’ is all about; getting between 1,500 and 2,000 students moved into their residence halls by the end of the day on Monday.
Taking a 'mental health' day has always been a thing for grown adults. Why shouldn't it be a legitimate thing for Montana kids? Being a kid these days can be a minefield of pressure, anxiety, violence and bullying. Taking a day off every once in a while to have some...
Montana is home to many species of wildlife. The abundance of wild animals is one of the things that makes the state so great, but many animals in Montana can be deadly. Each year, we read about people that have encounters with wild animals in Montana and most of them don't have a happy ending. Quite a few people have been injured or killed by wild animals in recent years. Montana is full of places that are truly untamed, and that's one of the reasons why people call it "The Last Best Place."
Today is National Tooth Fairy Day, which reminded me of a recent experience I had. A couple of months back, after my dad passed away, my brother and I were going through the family home to get it ready to sell. My mother was a bit of a hoarder and after she died, my dad just never got rid of anything.
One of the things I heard a lot of folks say they dearly missed during the pandemic was live music. There's just something about being at a concert with a crowd of folks singing along to all of the songs. It's one of the few times, especially in our current environment, that folks from all different backgrounds can come together and enjoy the moment.
Good truck stops are awesome. I love them and I'm not embarrassed to sing their praises. However, all truck stops are certainly not created equal, so let's take a look at the best Montana has to offer. Our list here is a combination of personal experience, recommendations from our trucker...
The State of Montana through the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services will be using $18 million in ARPA funds to increase access to child care throughout the state. We spoke to Patty Butler, the Early Childhood Services Bureau Chief with DPHHS on Thursday about the new funding.
You know the type of place I'm talking about, a place where everyone knows everyone and you get to hear the latest gossip at the beauty or barbershop. A town where the hardware store is the place to be on a Saturday, and the waitresses at the local diner know your favorite flavor of pie.
Montana is a great state when it comes to agriculture. It's full of farm fields that grow a variety of different types of produce. One of the things that Montana is known for is the vast wheat fields that span the state. In fact, Montana ranks 3rd out of all 50 states for wheat production.
