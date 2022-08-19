ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1450 KMMS

Montana is Full of Treasures! Check Out My Latest Discovery

Montana is full of rare gems, minerals, fossils, and other treasures. On a recent trip down the Yellowstone River, some friends and I found some really excellent examples. Regardless of where you're located in Montana, there are a lot of great places to explore. Eastern Montana is a hotbed for dinosaur fossils. If you're near the Yellowstone River in that part of the state, you can find some really nice agates as well.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

A Southern Route for Amtrak Gaining Speed in Montana?

Is a proposal to restore Southern route Amtrak passenger rail service picking up speed in Montana? Jason Stuart is the vice chair of the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority. I caught up with him prior to the start of the Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit happening now in Billings. He...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Polson, MT
State
Montana State
Polson, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
AM 1450 KMMS

Missoula Nurse Caught Trying to Put Cocaine in His Mouth

On August 17th, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to Missoula Health and Rehab on Rattlesnake Drive. Officers were acting on information from an identified source that a nurse from the facility, later identified as 63-year-old William Kendrick, had stolen medication from the facility belonging to a patient, and had given it to the informant. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Partnership Health Center Chosen Best Large Employer in Montana

The Montana Department of Labor and Industry has honored Missoula’s Partnership Health Center as the best large employer in the state of Montana. We spoke with Partnership Health Center’s Communications Director Eric Halverson on Monday for his reaction to the prestigious award targeted at businesses with more than 150 employees.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Retardant#Fire Prevention#Fire Safety#The Elmo Fire
AM 1450 KMMS

Five Words: Montana Fiddle Contest This Weekend

Ever heard of the Montana State Old-Time Fiddlers' Association? Me neither, but now I'm 100% interested and this weekend will be fiddle-riffic at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. So what's the deal? They're "keeping the fiddle spirit alive." It's the 2022 Montana State Fiddle Contest this Saturday and Sunday in Bozeman....
BOZEMAN, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Man Gets Caught With Meth in the Missoula Jail Parking Lot

On August 21, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer observed 51-year-old Nunzio Schepis riding a bike in the parking lot of the Missoula County Detention Facility. The officer arrested Schepis after learning that he had a large warrant out for his arrest. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Officers...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

UM Move-In Day is a Fun Experience of ‘Controlled Chaos’

Imagine nearly 2,000 undergraduate students all moving into their residence halls in just one day. You don't have to imagine it, because that’s what the University of Montana's ‘Move In Day’ is all about; getting between 1,500 and 2,000 students moved into their residence halls by the end of the day on Monday.
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
AM 1450 KMMS

Beware! 10 of the Most Deadly Animals Found in Montana

Montana is home to many species of wildlife. The abundance of wild animals is one of the things that makes the state so great, but many animals in Montana can be deadly. Each year, we read about people that have encounters with wild animals in Montana and most of them don't have a happy ending. Quite a few people have been injured or killed by wild animals in recent years. Montana is full of places that are truly untamed, and that's one of the reasons why people call it "The Last Best Place."
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

This Montana Favorite Is Coming To Bozeman For One Night Only.

One of the things I heard a lot of folks say they dearly missed during the pandemic was live music. There's just something about being at a concert with a crowd of folks singing along to all of the songs. It's one of the few times, especially in our current environment, that folks from all different backgrounds can come together and enjoy the moment.
BOZEMAN, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Where to Find the Best Truck Stops in Montana

Good truck stops are awesome. I love them and I'm not embarrassed to sing their praises. However, all truck stops are certainly not created equal, so let's take a look at the best Montana has to offer. Our list here is a combination of personal experience, recommendations from our trucker...
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

AM 1450 KMMS

Bozeman, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
391K+
Views
ABOUT

AM 1450 KMMS has the best news coverage for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy