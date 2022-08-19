Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
Potential record wheat harvest for North Dakota producers
BALDWIN, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s shaping up to be a great year for crop producers. If the USDA’s projection of 51 bushels per acre pans out, North Dakota could experience the best year of wheat harvesting ever. Amber waves of grain. A sight for sore eyes after last...
valleynewslive.com
Attorney General issues ‘consumer alert’ on crisis pregnancy centers
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Attorney General is issuing a ‘consumer alert’ for crisis pregnancy centers, saying many of them mislead people and and only offer limited services. Attorney General Keith Ellison says, “Many crisis pregnancy centers claim to offer comprehensive healthcare, but their...
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation on Jan. 1, 2023. According to Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry, the minimum wage will increase to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for other state minimum wages. The current large-employer...
valleynewslive.com
MN DPS to give away gun locks at State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota continues to see an increase in gun violence across the state. To help promote gun safety, the Department of Public Safety (DPS) will be giving away gun locks at the Minnesota State Fair. DPS will be handing out 10,000 free gun locks to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valleynewslive.com
ND program helps families prepare for a new school year
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As children head back to school, Parents Lead, a North Dakota program administered by the Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division, reminds parents, caregivers and professionals who work with children and families that resources are available to help support children’s overall behavioral health and well-being throughout the school year.
valleynewslive.com
Deals and discounts at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair
ST PAUL, Minn — Between transportation, tickets and treats on a stick, a day at the Minnesota State Fair can get expensive pretty quickly, especially if you’re bringing the whole family. Here are several ways you can save on your visit to the fairgrounds without sacrificing the fun.
Comments / 0