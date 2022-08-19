In an effort to offer something for every kind of fan, we have decided to include a fan podcast as part of the WVSN side of the Sports Now Podcast Network. We’re talking a show created by fans and hosted by fans. So if you feel you don’t connect with a media member telling you about what he or she thinks will happen or knows is going to happen based on inside information, this show might be more what you want.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO