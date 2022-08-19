Read full article on original website
wvsportsnow.com
2023 WVU LB Target Amare Campbell to Announce Commitment Tonight
West Virginia fans will finally have their answers from a big recruit tonight. 2023 class recruit Amare Campbell tweeted that he will make his decision of which program he will commit tonight at 7 pm. Campbell will announce his choice from Unity Reed high school. Campbell is a 6 foot...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia 2026 Home Season Opener is Going to Be WILD
Morgantown, West Virginia – In four years, the West Virginia Mountaineers will open the season at home against the Alabama Crimson Tide, the most dominant program in college football today. Alabama’s legendary head coach, Nick Saban, a Fairmont, West Virginia native, will be 74 years old at the time....
wvsportsnow.com
Highly Touted 5-Star G Trentyn Flowers Had ‘Good’ Experience Visiting WVU
West Virginia hosted 2024 5-star guard Trentyn Flowers on an unofficial visit on Saturday. Flowers (6-foot-9, 180 pounds) is ranked No. 8 in the country in his class by 247 Sports and the No. 1 prospect from Virginia. WV Sports Now caught up with Flowers to discuss his experience while visiting West Virginia.
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – August 22
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. The West Virginia men’s soccer team enters this week ranked in the Top 10 of three different official lists. The Mountaineers currently sit fifth in College Soccer News, sixth in United...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU HC Neal Brown on Starting QB: ‘There’s Not Been a Final Decision’
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As the Backyard Brawl returns in just 10 days, WVU head coach Neal Brown is not just ready yet to publicly announce the starting quarterback for the game. “We feel really good about our present and future. We’re not to that point [to name a starter]....
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Updates Quarterback Situation
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, West Virginia Mountaineers Neal Brown gave an update on the starting quarterback situation heading into the Backyard Brawl on September 1st. Brown said the following: “I feel good about our present and our future and we’re still working through it. I’ll announce the...
wvsportsnow.com
Introducing the Country Roads Webcast on WVSN
In an effort to offer something for every kind of fan, we have decided to include a fan podcast as part of the WVSN side of the Sports Now Podcast Network. We’re talking a show created by fans and hosted by fans. So if you feel you don’t connect with a media member telling you about what he or she thinks will happen or knows is going to happen based on inside information, this show might be more what you want.
Eater
How to Plan a Perfect 24-Hour Getaway to St. Michaels, Maryland
After crossing the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, follow U.S. Route 50 down the Delmarva Peninsula and hook west along the scenic stretch of Route 33 to stumble upon Maryland’s coastal cottage town of St. Michaels. Part of the beauty of this idyllic destination – just a 1.5-hour drive from D.C. – is its postage-stamp size. Between the main dining-dense drag of Talbot Street to cute cobblestone side streets leading the way to water, soaking up the picturesque harbor’s top attractions in one day is easy as pie.
Former WUSA9 sportscaster, Ken Mease dies
WASHINGTON — WUSA9 has lost another family member. Ken Mease, an amazing and respected sportscaster died Monday at the age of 80. According to his son, Kert, Ken had dementia. Ken joined the WUSA9 family in 1986 and remained for another 17 years. He was a devoted husband to...
baltimorebeat.com
Yesterday’s Prices are not Today’s Prices
Since 2014, when cannabis possession of 10 ounces or less was decriminalized across the state, Baltimore City has become a fascinating experiment in patchwork drug policy. Attempts to make cannabis legal in Maryland have failed for many years, resulting in more stopgap interventions, leading to an especially confusing situation for those who use or sell cannabis.
Maryland moves forward with preservation plans for two Dorchester County islands
BALTIMORE -- A plan to restore James and Barren islands in Dorchester County will move forward under a $4 billion umbrella agreement aimed at preserving the Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem, military officials announced Tuesday.The Project Partnership Agreement is a collaboration between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, and the Maryland Department of Transportation.It aims to restore the islands by re-using material dredged from the Port of Baltimore approach channels and the Honga River, military officials said.Every year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredges nearly five million cubic yards of material from channels and anchorages serving the Port of...
Dunbar High School’s Head Football Coach Under Investigation By FBI For Potential Overtime Fraud
Mayor Brandon Scott confirmed on Monday, Aug. 22, that the head coach at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, who is also a school police detective, is currently under investigation by the FBI for potential time car and overtime fraud. According to public school district data obtained by CBS Baltimore, between Oct. 2020 and Oct. 2021, […] The post Dunbar High School’s Head Football Coach Under Investigation By FBI For Potential Overtime Fraud appeared first on 92 Q.
A Morgantown Chick-fil-A location is closing
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — One of Morgantown’s Chick-fil-A locations is closing at the end of the month. The store in the Morgantown Mall food court will be closing, according to a sign posted at the restaurant. As of now, there are five Chick-fil-A locations in Morgantown, including one in West Virginia University’s Mountainlair and one […]
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Fleet Week's 3 locations to bring fleets, flyovers, festivals to Baltimore
By sea, by the sky and on land, Maryland Fleet Week is set to bring a good time to Baltimore, in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. The event will run from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13 and will include fleets, flyovers and three different festivals at Baltimore's Inner Harbor, Port Covington and Martin State Airport.
PhillyBite
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
WDTV
West Virginia man dies in crash involving RV
JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - State police says a West Virginia man died in a crash Thursday afternoon that involved an RV. Troopers responded to a crash around 6:25 p.m. Thursday in Jefferson County that involving a Chevrolet Silverado and a Coachman Miranda RV, according to WVSP. Captain Maddy says...
tinyhousetalk.com
10-acre Tiny House Retreat Center in West Virginia
Tiny Haven is a tiny home and glamping retreat center outside of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. The 10-acre property features two modern-farmhouse tiny homes, two renovated vintage airstreams, a stargazing glamping dome, and two glamping tents. Guests can enjoy hiking and biking trails, wineries, breweries, and river activities nearby. Learn more below!
Boston Globe
Home appraised with a Black owner: $472,000. With a white owner: $750,000.
Last summer, Nathan Connolly and his wife, Shani Mott, welcomed an appraiser into their house in Baltimore, hoping to take advantage of historically low interest rates and refinance their mortgage. They believed that their house — improved with a new $5,000 tankless water heater and $35,000 in other renovations —...
Current Teacher Shortages by County District
Keeping an eye on the latest numbers of teaching positions open by public school district, as we get updates.
Where's Marty? Partying aboard the SipAhoy boat
Hi Everyone! I'm back from vacation refreshed and ready to get back to doing "WJZ at 9." And today's "Where's Marty?" was a perfect way to ease back in. It felt a bit like some relaxing vacay time when K2 and I boarded the SipAhoy party boat downtown at Harborview Marina!It is actually a "cycleboat" in concept. Fact of the matter is it is a catamaran with a nice sized outboard engine that is outfitted, as you can see, with a nicely covered Tiki area with seats on either side. The seats are bicycle seats complete with pedals you can...
