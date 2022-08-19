Read full article on original website
What’s next for homeless, displaced families in Colorado Springs after closing of family shelters?
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Advocates agree that families are the fastest-growing segment of the homeless population, but few resources are available to provide them with temporary housing. Those resources shrank even more at the end of July when a decrease in donations led to the closing of the New Promise Family Shelter, on South The post What’s next for homeless, displaced families in Colorado Springs after closing of family shelters? appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Plan to divide Colorado Springs into over 600 evacuation zones launches
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new evacuation plan that divides Colorado Springs into 665 zones officially launched Monday. The new program, COS Ready, simplifies where to find alerts relating to evacuations. It also serves as a way to see which areas are under immediate threat. The plan passed in July with a unanimous vote and some community objections.
The 150th Colorado State Fair: What to know before you go, deals and discounts
The annual Colorado State Fair is back this weekend for its 150th "year of fun." Beginning back in 1872, the state fair has become a staple in Colorado's history. Visitors can experience several concerts, animal exhibits, carnival rides and fair food every year in Pueblo. Here's what you need to know before you go:
Grand Opening of The Old Spaghetti Factory happening in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Old Spaghetti Factory will host its grand opening at 4 p.m. Monday, August 22. The new restaurant is located at 3101 New Center Point, which is near the area of North Powers Boulevard and South Carefree Circle, also in the former location of the Fox & Hound. The Old Spaghetti Factory […]
Celebrate Halloween with the El Paso County Coroner
COLORADO SPRINGS — El Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly invites the community to join him for a night of spectacular spooky fun this Halloween season. The Coroner’s Halloween Ball was announced on Dr. Kelly’s official Facebook page on Monday. The ball will be held the Saturday before Halloween, October 29, at the Colorado Springs […]
KKTV
Blue-green reservoir found in Colorado Springs reservoir
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities says blue-green algae has been found at Pikeview Reservoir. The reservoir is in central Colorado Springs and part of the city’s water system. Utilities says humans and pets are prohibited from entering the water until further notice. It is still safe...
BBQ favorites bring the heat at Smokin’ the Ute Pass Summit
DIVIDE, Colo. — Sunday, August 21 was the 5th Annual ‘Smokin’ the Ute Pass Summit,’ a barbecue tasting event, that was open to the public. The event started at noon and continued until all the food ran out. Event-goers were able to sample all their barbecue favorites by local cooking teams. All the proceeds from […]
KKTV
Monsoon ... Pikes Peak snow ... Does any of this affect our winter?
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - What will winter be like in southern Colorado? You may be asking yourself that after pictures of August snow falling on Pikes Peak the past few days shook our Facebook page to the core ... some have asked if the active monsoon season will have any effect either. We’ll try to answer these questions below. First off:
Visitors flock to wastewater treatment plant for sunflowers, causing issues in Colorado town
The humble mountain city of Woodland Park is requesting that visitors are careful where they park as hoards swarm a wastewater treatment facility in search of the perfect sunflower photo op. Images of the facility posted online show a wave of bright yellow sunflowers covering a hillside, with the town...
Pueblo Pride Festival celebrates 18th year with largest crowd to date
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The community came together Sunday for a celebratory parade, festivities, and entertainment at the 18th annual pride festival in Pueblo. This year's festival was the biggest it's been since the festival began in 2004. There were over 120 businesses, sponsors, and nonprofits, and event organizers say between 750 and 1,000 people The post Pueblo Pride Festival celebrates 18th year with largest crowd to date appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Pikeview Reservoir in Colorado Springs tests positive for blue-green algae
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) announced Tuesday that Pikeview Reservoir in central Colorado Springs has tested positive for blue-green algae. CSU said the popular spot is still safe for fishing, but humans and pets are prohibited from entering the water until further notice. Anglers are also...
Westcliffe Dome Home For Sale is a Rugged Colorado Hideaway
A geodesic dome home for sale in Westcliffe, Colorado is a rugged mountain retreat that's perfect for escaping the daily hustle and bustle. Take a virtual step inside and check out this unique Colorado home for sale.
Pueblo celebrates pride at the park
Pueblo Pride Fest took place Sunday at Mineral Palace Park celebrating members of the LGBTQ community.
KKTV
WATCH: COS Divided into 665 evacuation zones
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) The CU Buff's event center floor got a full makeover courtesy of an El Paso County company!. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Sunday (Recurring) The renovations on Panorama Park in southeast Colorado Springs have been underway since May of 2021 and cover over 13 acres.
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado district attorney provides quarterly update
Need an example why drinking and driving is a bad idea? Video courtesy of Colorado DMV. The city launched a new plan that divides Colorado Springs into 665 evacuation zones, making them more manageable for authorities and accessible for residents.
Colorado Springs Utilities asks customers to help pay other customers’ past due bills
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities currently reports $8,515,717 in past due bills - a significant increase from the reported total of $4,538,162 in Aug. 2019. The utility company is now encouraging customers to donate to Project COPE, the company's program and nonprofit aimed to help struggling customers pay their overdue bills. "We The post Colorado Springs Utilities asks customers to help pay other customers’ past due bills appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Dog owners raise concerns over pet crematorium in Colorado Springs, report ‘disturbing conditions’
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Losing a pet is never easy. For many, their dogs are part of the family. Figuring out what to do with their remains isn't easy either, and that's why many will turn to pet cremation services. Some pet owners, however, say those services have made losing their beloved dogs even worse.
Free farmers market this Saturday
COLORADO SPRINGS — A free farmers market will take place this Saturday, August 20 in southeast Colorado Springs. The market is made possible through grants and is put on by the Solid Rock Community Development Corporation. The weekend market runs from noon to 2 p.m. at the Mission Trace Shopping Center, located at 3175 South […]
coloradosun.com
One person’s trash, another’s treasure: Donors, buyers flock to Colorado thrift stores amid post-pandemic resurgence
Scanning the shelves at Goodwill’s Parker retail thrift store, Tammy Nelson wasn’t really looking for eight ceramic bowls and the curious metal stand that might once have been a candleholder. Those are just the items that fill her shopping cart. What she actually brings to the register are...
Panorama Park reopens, as largest park renovation project in city history is complete
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The largest neighborhood park renovation in city history is now complete, and Panorama Park in Colorado Springs is now reopened. The park reopened Saturday morning with a ribbon cutting. The $8.5 million renovation project added multiple new features. "We added an event lawn, a teen hangout area which includes a The post Panorama Park reopens, as largest park renovation project in city history is complete appeared first on KRDO.
