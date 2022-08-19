The Dallas Cowboys have some big roster decisions to make before Week 1 and that might lead to some surprise cuts that fans might not be expecting. Cutdown day and the week leading up to it isn’t going to be an easy process for the Dallas Cowboys. There are roster decisions that need to be made at wide receiver, particularly with the emergence of KaVontae Turpin, in addition to offensive line, defensive line, and perhaps the defensive back room as well.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO