Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers make their first surprise cut of the summer
In order to get down to 80 players, the Green Bay Packers have made a surprise cut. A week ago, Vernon Scott looked set to become the Packers’ No. 3 safety behind starters Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage. Now, he has surprisingly been released. According to Matt Schneidman of...
Miami Dolphins “win” first joint practice with the Eagles
The Miami Dolphins have won the practice day according to those in attendance of their joint practice with the Eagles. In Miami, the Dolphins are hosting the Philadelphia Eagles for joint practices two days ahead of their final preseason game of the season on Saturday. Today, the first practice was held and Miami did well enough to turn some heads.
NFL analyst envisions a big year for an Atlanta Falcons rookie
I think we can all agree that, while it’s still early, the Atlanta Falcons rookie draft class has been about as impressive as possible to this point. Desmond Ridder has torn it up, Arnold Ebiketie has recorded a few pressures, and Tyler Allgeier has had some impressive runs thus far, but we haven’t even mentioned the Falcons most prized rookie yet.
Buccaneers need depth to step up even more after another loss
While on some fronts, it would appear the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten markedly better this offseason with different offensive acquisitions such as Julio Jones and Russell Gage, there are other areas of the team that have certainly suffered greatly, most importantly their offensive line. With the loss of Alex...
Yardbarker
Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich: Tom Brady has looked 'excellent' since return from absence
According to Stroud, Brady wasn't practicing on Wednesday, but it was due to a "veteran maintenance day." The Tampa Bay Times reporter added that "TB12" had thrown "a lot of passes" over the last two practices and there was "nothing to see here." Last week, during Brady's still unexplained absence,...
3 surprise cuts the Cowboys could make by Week 1
The Dallas Cowboys have some big roster decisions to make before Week 1 and that might lead to some surprise cuts that fans might not be expecting. Cutdown day and the week leading up to it isn’t going to be an easy process for the Dallas Cowboys. There are roster decisions that need to be made at wide receiver, particularly with the emergence of KaVontae Turpin, in addition to offensive line, defensive line, and perhaps the defensive back room as well.
Thinking about college football coaches in a new season
There have been rumblings across the college football world this week. Some of it has come from Nick Saban again becoming college football’s highest-paid coach. It is possible to think many coaches are overpaid and at the same time realize a different standard should be applied to Saban. The GOAT has elevated Alabama in so many ways, it is almost impossible to overpay him.
