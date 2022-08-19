ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

CBS 58

Wisconsin dominates national mullet competition

Is Wisconsin the new mullet capital of the U.S.? The state boasts two national champions. Eight-year-old Emmitt Bailey of Menomonie won the kids division of an online contest, with high-school senior Cayden Kershaw of Wausau taking the teen division top prize. Max Weihbrecht of De Pere took third in the teen division.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Rain check after this weekend's soaking rain

Southeast Wisconsin finally got a soaking rain over the weekend with thunderstorms rolling in Friday evening through Saturday night. A few areas picked up some very high rain totals but all of southeast Wisconsin got decent rain. Some totals came in over 2" but everyone got at least a half inch.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Three killed in Wisconsin crash between semi, SUV

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (AP) — Three people have died in a crash between an SUV and semi in south-central Wisconsin. According to the State Patrol, two people in a Jeep Cherokee were northbound on Highway Z in Adams County near Friendship Monday afternoon and had stopped at the Highway 21 intersection.
