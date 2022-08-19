Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Wisconsin dominates national mullet competition
Is Wisconsin the new mullet capital of the U.S.? The state boasts two national champions. Eight-year-old Emmitt Bailey of Menomonie won the kids division of an online contest, with high-school senior Cayden Kershaw of Wausau taking the teen division top prize. Max Weihbrecht of De Pere took third in the teen division.
CBS 58
Rain check after this weekend's soaking rain
Southeast Wisconsin finally got a soaking rain over the weekend with thunderstorms rolling in Friday evening through Saturday night. A few areas picked up some very high rain totals but all of southeast Wisconsin got decent rain. Some totals came in over 2" but everyone got at least a half inch.
CBS 58
Three killed in Wisconsin crash between semi, SUV
FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (AP) — Three people have died in a crash between an SUV and semi in south-central Wisconsin. According to the State Patrol, two people in a Jeep Cherokee were northbound on Highway Z in Adams County near Friendship Monday afternoon and had stopped at the Highway 21 intersection.
CBS 58
Wisconsin Humane Society to pick up another van of beagles from Virginia, seeks foster homes
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) put out a plea for more dog foster parents Monday, announcing plans to pick up another van full of beagles from the group of 4,000 being removed from a Virginia mass-breeding facility. WHS says this will be a group of adult...
CBS 58
Evers urges lawmakers to use surplus to ease inflation after poll reveals majority of voters concerned about rising costs
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With inflation top of mind among voters, Governor Tony Evers again urged lawmakers to use a portion of the state surplus to issue tax cuts after new polling shows a majority of voters are "very concerned" about rising costs. At a campaign event in...
CBS 58
Nonprofit wants to light Hoan Bridge pink and blue Oct. 15 to support those going through pregnancy and infant loss
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee-area nonprofit, Mattie's Memory, wants to light up the Hoan Bridge in honor of families who have experience pregnancy and infant loss. Hazel Jones started Mattie's Memory after have her son stillborn. They create burial gowns for babies using old wedding dresses. October is National...
