ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

In-Depth with Valerie Burney: Get in contact with Mental Health & Recovery Board

By Dee Crawford
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hsyAE_0hNzB39p00

(WKBN) – This week, we’ve been learning about the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board’s outreach program. The program welcomes invitations to talk to groups.

To get in touch with the program, just contact outreach coordinator Valerie Burney at 330-360-2438 or valerie.burney@mahoningcountyoh.gov.

“I like to go out and talk about the resources that are available to youth. I get a gamut of youth all the way to senior citizens. Just to talk about taking care of yourself, we have to take care of ourselves. So I love to do that,” Burney said.

In-Depth with Valerie Burney: Mental Health & Recovery Board’s trauma resources

It seems as though we all have experienced some form of trauma, but it’s how we deal with it that makes an impact. Resources are available to those who need them through the Mental Health and Recovery Board.

Our youth need to learn to communicate when they have an issue and realize there’s another answer than violence.

“Exactly, that is the goal. Again, that is a challenge, you know, to make sure that they are aware. But again, I love to go out and make sure they are aware that we have help for you. You don’t have to go down that path,” Burney said.

In-Depth with Valerie Burney: Outreach coordinator discusses how to identify trauma

So, what does addressing trauma look like? Burney previously said she talked to the aunt of the young man who tragically lost his life at Homestead Park, and what their first conversation was like.

“It was extreme sadness and she was totally, just wasn’t aware if he had actually lost his life. So just being there for her, you know, and supporting her to make sure that she and her family… we have constantly been in touch with that family to make sure that they connect to services, connect to grief counseling, connect so that they get help because this is going to be with them forever,” Burney said.

Burney says she does follow-ups with individuals once they have reached out to her.

In-Depth with Valerie Burney: Outreach coordinator talks increased community presence

“That’s the goal, to link them to the services that… they may need in their lives,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Recovering addicts share ways to spend settlement money

Trumbull County could get $344 million in a judgment after three pharmacy chains were found guilty of recklessly distributing pain pills. Last week, we heard from county officials about some ideas for spending the money. Monday, two people who have beaten addiction gave their ideas for the best places it could help.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Youngstown, OH
Health
Mahoning County, OH
Sports
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
County
Mahoning County, OH
Local
Ohio Health
WFMJ.com

Health care worker rescues toddler from Warren street, mom charged

A home health care worker working in Warren tells police she pulled a three-year-old girl who was wandering alone in the street. A 54-year-old woman working for Akron Children’s Hospital told police she was with a client at a home on the 2200 block of North Feederle SE Monday afternoon when she looked out a window and spotted a little girl alone in the middle of the street.
WARREN, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Nursing home workers at 24 facilities throughout Pa. issue notices to strike

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Workers at two dozen nursing home facilities across Pennsylvania have sent out notices that they intend to strike. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania says Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky, Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare, have refused to bargain in good faith."This workforce has been through so much," said SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania President Matt Yarnell. "They've been called heroes. Now's the time to pony up and make these good jobs."Healthcare workers at facilities like The Grove at Irwin, The Grove at New Castle, The Grove at Washington, Beaver Valley Healthcare and Rehab and Clarion Health and Rehab...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Mental Health#Elderly People#Diseases#General Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Top UPMC surgeon testifies about suboxone use

A secretly recorded conversation between the head of UPMC’s department of cardiothoracic surgery and the doctor treating him with suboxone for a previous problem with prescription narcotics is at the center of a hearing in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court. Dr. James Luketich, who is the subject of a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Westminster College mandates masks as classes begin

Students returning to Westminster College for the fall semester are expected to wear a mask in indoor spaces. This is because the current community level of COVID-19 in Lawrence County is high. According to the college's website, when the COVID-19 community level in Lawrence County is deemed high by the...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
WKBN

WKBN

43K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy