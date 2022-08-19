ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Stone Gap, VA

VDH issues advisory after 438,000 gallons of sewage released into South Fork Powell River

By Slater Teague
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WnCmq_0hNzB2H600

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) says people should avoid recreational activities along a stretch of the South Fork Powell River after hundreds of thousands of gallons of sewage were released into the river.

The department issued a recreational water advisory Friday for the South Fork Powell River near East Stone Gap to the Powell River at Big Stone Gap. People should avoid recreational activities like swimming, wading, kayaking, tubing, or any other activity where submersion in the water is likely.

Santa Train will continue with drive-thru format as event enters 80th year

The VDH says the advisory was issued “out of an abundance of caution” due to a sewage release from a Big Stone Gap Department of Public Utilities sewer force main on Thursday into the Powell River. As of noon Friday, the utility reported that around 438,000 gallons of sewage had been released. Repair works were expected to continue Friday.

The health department says it has not observed any impacts to drinking water.

Activities that are not likely to result in water submersions, such as boating, fishing, and canoeing, may continue with caution to avoid contact with the water, according to the VDH.

The department says people should:

  • Avoid contact with the waterbodies noted above and observe advisory signage posted at waterbody access points.
  • Avoid any area of the waterbody where there is water with a foul odor, dead or dying fish, or discolored water.
  • Promptly wash skin with soap and water if you cannot avoid contact with water in the vicinity.
  • Seek medical care and notify your practitioner of the waterbody exposure if you experience adverse health effects after contact with the waterbody.
United Coal’s new non-profit directly aiding Ukraine

The health department advised that swallowing contaminated water can cause gastrointestinal illnesses.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 6

Guest
4d ago

neglected county or state employee or employees this is a environmental crime and fines and penalties should apply to the individual or individuals associated with this crime where is the news media finding out who is responsible?

Reply(3)
10
 

#Water Sports#Sewage#Fish#Water Contamination#Drinking Water#Urban Construction#Diseases#General Health#Vdh#The Health Department
