Trump Picks Dr Oz, Mastriano Both Narrowly Lose Pennsylvania Races: Poll
The latest polling has Oz and Mastriano trailing their Democrat rivals in Pennsylvania by 4.9 and 3.9 points respectively.
Putin Is 'Out of Ideas,' Things in Ukraine Will Get Worse Rapidly: General
Retired U.S. General Barry McCaffrey said Monday that Russia is "showing signs of severe strain from growing military losses and economic isolation."
Ukraine news latest – Sickly Vladimir Putin’s health ‘sharply deteriorating’ as despot ‘out of options’
VLADIMIR Putin's health is "sharply deteriorating" amid a tactical crisis as the despot is "running out of options" in his invasion of Ukraine. Rumours have swirled about the Russian president's health for months and it has even been alleged he has used body doubles at some events. And now General...
Oregon’s Next Governor Could Be a Machine-Gun Toting Darling of GOP Megadonors
Betsy Johnson, an independent candidate for governor of Oregon, wears wildly oversized glasses and campaigns at homey events billed as “Beers With Betsy.” A former state senator who abandoned the Democratic Party, Johnson markets herself as the “goldilocks” alternative to the “extremes” of partisan politics, insisting she’s beholden to “only to Oregonians” and not to ”special interests.”
EU report: Drought-hit Europe could face 3 more dry months
BRUSSELS (AP) — Parts of the European Union could face three more months of warmer and drier conditions as Europe weathers a major drought that has fueled forest fires, dried up rivers and devastated crops, the 27-nation bloc’s Earth observation program is warning in a report. “Warmer and...
Western leaders salute Ukraine on its Independence Day
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. European leaders pledged unwavering support for Ukraine as the war-torn country marked its Independence Day on Wednesday, coinciding with the six-month milestone of Russia’s invasion. Leaders paid tribute to the sacrifices and courage of the Ukrainian people, voiced...
Crucial illegal road threatens Amazon rainforest
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. An illegal dirt road ripping through protected areas in the Brazilian Amazon is now just a few miles shy of connecting two of the worst areas of deforestation in the region, according to satellite images and accounts from people familiar with the area. If the road is completed it will turn a large area of remaining forest into an island, under pressure from human activity on all sides.
Six months on, shelling becomes new normal in Mykolaiv
Six months since the start of Russia's invasion, residents of Mykolaiv feel dread and resignation as the daily shelling of their city in southern Ukraine becomes the new routine. Russia's grip around Mykolaiv has loosened since then, but the shelling never stopped.
Cenntro's New Logistar 100 Vehicle Rolls off Production Line
FREEHOLD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN), a leading EV technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles, today announced its first Logistar 100s, a light electric commercial van, rolled off the production line and are scheduled for delivery beginning September to Europe followed by launches in Asia, the Caribbean, and South America markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005436/en/ Cenntro Logistar 100 (Photo: Business Wire)
Hurricane Andrew made landfall 30 years ago today: America still hasn’t learned its lesson
When Hurricane Andrew struck South Florida on Aug. 24, 1992, it became — at the time — the costliest and most damaging hurricane to ever hit the U.S. It destroyed 63,000 homes, stripping many down to their concrete foundations, and damaged 124,000 others. It left 65 people dead and spawned at least 28 tornadoes from Georgia to Mississippi. In the years since, we have come to see Andrew for what it really was: a harbinger of things to come.
Bipartisan group of senators urge State Department to designate American teacher as 'wrongfully detained' in Russia
A group of nine bipartisan senators called on Secretary of State Antony Blinken to immediately designate an American teacher sentenced to 14 years in Russian prison as "wrongfully detained," a classification that would allow the US government to undertake active diplomatic efforts to secure his release.
US airstrikes target militia-controlled areas in east Syria
BEIRUT (AP) — The U.S. military said early Wednesday it carried out airstrikes in eastern Syria that targeted areas used by militias backed by Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. Opposition war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and activist collective Deir Ezzor 24 said the airstrikes targeted the Ayash Camp run by the Fatimiyoun group made up of Shiite fighters from Afghanistan. The war monitor reported that at least six Syrian and foreign militants were killed in the airstrikes, while Deir Ezzor 24 reported 10 deaths. Deir Ez-Zor is a strategic province that borders Iraq and contains oil fields. Iran-backed militia groups and Syrian forces control the area and have often been the target of Israeli war planes in previous strikes. In Iran, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani issued a statement later Wednesday condemning the American strike “against the people and infrastructure of Syria.” He also denied that Iran had any link to those targeted. Iran routinely denies arming militia groups targeting U.S. forces in the region, despite weaponry linking back to them.
Lawsuit: Electrical equipment sparked deadly California fire
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — The daughter of a 76-year-old man killed last month when California's deadliest wildfire so far this year swept through a remote town has sued a public utility, alleging its electrical equipment sparked the blaze. The lawsuit filed Monday on behalf of Theresa Cogan claims...
California targets local recall election 'hyperpartisanship'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democratic state lawmakers moved Tuesday to limit the “hyperpartisanship” they said has increasingly corrupted California's local recall elections, over the objection of Republicans who said it could boost costs and thwart voters' will. Currently, voters generally decide whether to recall a sitting official...
